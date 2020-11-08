Week 10 CFB Breakout Performers

Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle

It feels weird not having to call Indiana beating Michigan an upset. But it wasn’t. In fact, Indiana entered the day being ranked more than ten spots ahead of Michigan, who sat at #23 and will surely be out of the polls come next week. In any event, senior WR Ty Fryfogle was instrumental in leading the non-upset victory.

Fryfogle, a 6-foot-2 and 214-pounder, started to come on strong for Indiana last season, especially in the close loss to Penn State. Saturday’s performance with seven catches for 142 yards and a score was the best of his career, though, and a clear sign that he has taken the steps necessary as a senior to get a bit of NFL Draft attention.

While the rest of Indiana’s receiving corps (mainly WR Whop Philyor) handled work underneath, Fryfogle was the primary guy to the intermediate and deeper sections of the field. He averaged just over 20 yards per catch, topping out with a 35-yarder.

His lone touchdown did not come easy, either. Earlier on his scoring drive, Fryfogle snagged a one-handed catch on a vertical route. He went up for it, only able to reach with his outside arm, and bobbled around with the ball on his way down to the ground. Somehow, Fryfogle made the catch, eventually setting him up to score a 24-yard touchdown not long after.

SMU TE Kylen Granson

Back in 2016, Kylen Granson started his career at Rice. After two years of contributing early, he was able to move his way up, finding his way to SMU while sitting out in 2018. Granson came on rather strong for SMU last season in his first year as a starter for the Mustangs, but Saturday’s game was an all-timer for him.

Though Granson scored just once, he was a monster in the yardage department. Granson’s final line on the day was six catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. Unlike most tight ends, Granson was not making work as a quick-game piece or as a red zone threat. He was dominating up and down the field, running Temple’s defenders every which way with his speed.

Granson’s 149 yards did not only rank in the top-10 this week, but it was also a personal record for him. His previous high was 138 yards, which he earned against East Carolina last year. This was also Granson’s first 100-yard game of the season, and was equal to about half the yardage Granson entered the night with (336 receiving yards).

SMU now have Tulsa, Houston, and East Carolina left on the schedule. They should win those games regardless, but if Granson can carry over this momentum into the final three games, SMU should grab three wins without a doubt.

Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby

Western Michigan played on Wednesday, so Kaleb Eleby's outing is a bit of old news, but it is still worth mentioning. Eleby's efforts helped the Broncos get out to a 58-13 win over Akron in the MAC's opening week. Eleby, just a redshirt sophomore, played sparingly in 2018 before sitting for the 2019 season. 2020 is his first season in which he was named the starter from the jump, rather than having to play in place of an injured starter.

He did not look like someone who had newly been named the starter, though. It took Eleby all of 16 attempts to find the end zone three times, twice to leading WR D'Wayne Eskridge. Eleby also hit two 65-plus yard gains, one of which was a score to Eskridge. At the end of the day, Eleby went 12-of-16 for 262 yards and three touchdowns without giving up an interception.

Granted, Eleby was asked to do very little in this game from a workload standpoint. Perhaps when Eleby is asked to carry a bit more of the burden of the offense we can see how he fares. Still, this is a strong start to the year the redshirt sophomore.

ECU WR Blake Proehl

Yes, Blake Proehl is the son of former NFL WR and current NFL WR coach Ricky Proehl. Blake’s brother, Austin, also played at North Carolina during the Mitchell Trubisky era. Today is about Blake, though, and how he finally broke out as his own player at East Carolina.

Proehl has been a solid contributor for a couple years now. He caught nearly 30 passes as a freshman in 2018 before turning it up a notch to 54 receptions in 2019. Only twice last season did Proehl eclipse 100 yards, though, and he peaked at 105 yards.

