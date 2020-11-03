Week 10 CFB ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. Check back Thursday for this week’s official plays.

All lines courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

Day Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value 11/4 Eastern Michigan Eagles Kent State Golden Flashes -6 -5.1 N/A N/A 11/4 Western Michigan Broncos Akron Zips +18 +11.2 Akron Zips 6.8 11/4 Ball State Cardinals Miami (OH) RedHawks -2 +2.1 Ball State Cardinals 4.1 11/4 Buffalo Bulls Northern Illinois Huskies +12 +9.6 Northern Illinois Huskies 2.4 11/4 Ohio Bobcats Central Michigan Chippewas +1 -2.1 Central Michigan Chippewas 3.1 11/4 Bowling Green Falcons Toledo Rockets -22 -19.3 Bowling Green Falcons 2.7 11/5 Utah State Aggies Nevada Wolf Pack -16 -11.5 Utah State Aggies 4.5 11/5 Wyoming Cowboys Colorado State Rams +3.5 +4.8 Wyoming Cowboys 1.3 11/6 Miami Hurricanes NC State Wolfpack +10 +11.7 Miami Hurricanes 1.7 11/5 San Jose State Spartans San Diego State Aztecs -9 -9.1 N/A N/A 11/6 BYU Cougars Boise State Broncos +3 +2.2 N/A N/A 11/7 Air Force Falcons Army Black Knights -5.5 -4.0 Air Force Falcons 1.5 11/7 SMU Mustangs Temple Owls +17.5 +9.5 Temple Owls 8.0 11/7 Michigan State Spartans Iowa Hawkeyes -6.5 -4.2 Michigan State Spartans 2.3 11/7 Michigan Wolverines Indiana Hoosiers +3 -0.4 Indiana Hoosiers 3.4 11/7 Nebraska Cornhuskers Northwestern Wildcats -3.5 -6.1 Northwestern Wildcats 2.6 11/7 West Virginia Mountaineers Texas Longhorns -6.5 -7.6 Texas Longhorns 1.1 11/7 Arkansas State Red Wolves Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns -14 -13.3 N/A N/A 11/7 Tulane Green Wave East Carolina Pirates +5 +8.1 Tulane Green Wave 3.1 11/7 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Navy Midshipmen +10.5 +10.6 N/A N/A 11/7 UL Monroe Warhawks Georgia State Panthers -18 -11.0 UL Monroe Warhawks 7 11/7 South Florida Bulls Memphis Tigers -18 -16.6 South Florida Bulls 1.4 11/7 Liberty Flames Virginia Tech Hokies -14.5 -14.1 N/A N/A 11/7 North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils +10.5 +14.5 North Carolina Tar Heels 4 11/7 Arizona State Sun Devils USC Trojans -10.5 -16.4 USC Trojans 5.9 11/7 Troy Trojans Georgia Southern Eagles +3 -0.4 Georgia Southern Eagles 3.4 11/7 Boston College Eagles Syracuse Orange +14 +13.2 N/A N/A 11/7 UMass Minutemen Marshall Thundering Herd -44.5 -42.0 UMass Minutemen 2.5 11/7 Appalachian State Mountaineers Texas State Bobcats +17.5 +21.7 Appalachian State Mountaineers 4.2 11/7 Minnesota Golden Gophers Illinois Fighting Illini +7 +5.3 Illinois Fighting Illini 1.7 11/7 Purdue Boilermakers Wisconsin Badgers -7 -15.8 Wisconsin Badgers 8.8 11/7 Maryland Terrapins Penn State Nittany Lions -25 -27.1 Penn State Nittany Lions 2.1 11/7 Florida Gators Georgia Bulldogs -3.5 -3.4 N/A N/A 11/7 Fresno State Bulldogs UNLV Rebels +11 +8.7 UNLV Rebels 2.3 11/7 Houston Cougars Cincinnati Bearcats -13.5 -12.2 Houston Cougars 1.3 11/7 Texas Tech Red Raiders TCU Horned Frogs -9.5 -13.0 TCU Horned Frogs 3.5 11/7 UTSA Roadrunners Rice Owls -4.5 -2.8 UTSA Roadrunners 1.7 11/7 Charlotte 49ers Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders +4.5 +4.5 N/A N/A 11/7 Kansas Jayhawks Oklahoma Sooners -38 -39.6 Oklahoma Sooners 1.6 11/7 Oklahoma State Cowboys Kansas State Wildcats +12.5 +11.5 Kansas State Wildcats 1.0 11/7 Florida International Panthers UTEP Miners -2.5 +4.2 Florida International Panthers 6.7 11/7 Pittsburgh Panthers Florida State Seminoles -2.5 +2.3 Pittsburgh Panthers -4.8 11/7 Vanderbilt Commodores Mississippi State Bulldogs -19.5 -19.8 N/A N/A 11/7 Arizona Wildcats Utah Utes -14 -18.0 Utah Utes 4.0 11/7 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Florida Atlantic Owls -7 -3.4 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3.6 11/7 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs North Texas Mean Green -2 +2.3 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4.3 11/7 Baylor Bears Iowa State Cyclones -14 -9.3 Baylor Bears 4.7 11/7 UCLA Bruins Colorado Buffaloes +6.5 +6.8 N/A N/A 11/7 Texas A&M Aggies South Carolina Gamecocks +10 +5.9 South Carolina Gamecocks 4.1 11/7 Stanford Cardinal Oregon Ducks -10 -14.9 Oregon Ducks 4.9 11/7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ohio State Buckeyes N/A -35.9 N/A N/A 11/7 Tennessee Volunteers Arkansas Razorbacks +1.5 +2.7 Arkansas Razorbacks 1.2 11/7 Clemson Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish +5.5 Pk Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5.5 11/7 South Alabama Jaguars Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -18 -14.9 South Alabama Jaguars 3.1 11/7 Louisville Cardinals Virginia Cavaliers -2.5 +1.8 Louisville Cardinals 4.3 11/7 Washington State Cougars Oregon State Beavers -1.5 +3.6 Washington State Cougars 5.1 11/7 Washington Huskies California Golden Bears -1.5 +2.2 Washington Huskies 3.7 11/7 New Mexico Lobos Hawaii Rainbow Warriors -15.5 -5.5 New Mexico Lobos 10.0

Wrong team favored?

Miami (OH) RedHawks (-2) vs. Ball State Cardinals

ATL: BSU -2.1

The MAC is back with a six-game card on Wednesday night!

This is a fascinating opening-week matchup.

Ball State returns 14 starters, including its QB, RB, three-of-its top-four WRs, and three offensive lineman on offense, and 15 of its top-18 tacklers on defense.

The Cardinals haven’t had a winning season since 2013. I think BSU has a decent shot of getting there this fall.

But the RedHawks return even more experience -- 17 starters in all. Miami went 6-6 in 2018 and 8-6 in 2019 after seven-straight losing seasons. The Fightin’ Chuck Martins are hoping to take the next step in 2020.

Oregon State Beavers (-1.5) vs. Washington State Cougars

ATL: WSU -3.6

California Golden Bears (-1.5) vs. Washington Huskies

ATL: UW -2.2

The Pac-12 kicks off Saturday, the last college football conference to get going in 2020.

Oregon State returns only five starters on offense, but the most important one is back (Jermar Jefferson), and the defense, which returns nine starters, should be one of the best Oregon State has fielded in the last decade (EDGE Hamilcar Rashed and LB Avery Roberts are the stars).

That defense’s opening assignment: Welcoming the Run ‘n Shoot offense to the Pac-12. Nick Rolovich, the former Hawaii coach, announced earlier this week that true freshman QB Jayden de Laura will start. Rolo knows de Laura, a Honolulu native, quite well.

Cal is an experienced team that gets back 17 starters. They catch Washington at a good time. This will be HC Jimmy Lake’s first game as boss after he took over the reigns from the retired Chris Petersen. Lake gets eight starters back on the defense he oversaw for four years.

If the Huskies start out bumpy, it’ll be because of the offense. That unit returns only four starters. The opening-week depth chart released by Lake had a few surprises -- most notably, four different quarterbacks listed atop the depth chart.

UTEP Miners (-2.5) vs. Florida International Panthers

ATL: FIU -4.2

Both of these teams had games postponed last week due to COVID-19. It’s been a strange season for both squads. COVID issues resulted in two postponements for each program over the last three weeks.

Because of all that, UTEP hasn’t played in El Paso for seven weeks -- a program record for longest stretch between home games in a season.

We knew FIU was going to miss QB James Morgan. During the team’s 0-3 start, we’ve found out just how much. Last time out, FIU lost to FCS Jacksonville State 19-10. FIU’s three-QB platoon combined to go 7-for-19 passing for 84 yards.

FIU is only completing 43.3% of its passes, and is averaging less than 100 passing yards per game despite playing a breezy schedule (Liberty, MTSU and JSU).

In addition to FIU and UTEP, the following teams had games canceled or postponed last week due to COVID-19: Nebraska, Marshall and North Texas.

COVID corner

Minnesota Golden Gophers (-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini

ATL: Minnesota -5.3

Illinois managed to keep it close in a 31-24 loss to Purdue last Saturday despite fielding a roster ravaged by COVID-19. The Fighting Illini were missing starting QB Brandon Peters, TE Griffin Moore, C Dan Kramer, DB Christian Boback and DL Keith Randolph Jr., among others.

The Big 10’s 21-day COVID protocol is going to put Illinois in jeopardy of a game cancelation if any new positive tests come in.

The Gophers are on extra rest this week. They badly need a win after starting the season 0-2. Last Friday, Minnesota gagged away a game it had won late in a one-point loss at Maryland.

Situational opportunities

Boston College Eagles (-14) at Syracuse Orange

ATL: BC -13.2

The Eagles couldn’t complete their upset bid of Clemson last week, but boy were they impressive. Boston College scored a 71% post-game win expectancy for the performance, losing control during a 21-0 Clemson second half that included a fumble recovery, interception and safety.

We were on Wake Forest last week laying a similar-ish number (-12) at Syracuse. The Demon Deacons won 38-14 and led 38-7 until a garbage Syracuse TD with three minutes remaining. A large part of our reasoning on that play: The Orange’s roster is shot, waylaid by opt-outs and injuries.