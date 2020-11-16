Week 10 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Tampa Bay rebounds, throws haymakers at Carolina

We’ve learned through the years to be careful when analyzing outlier results. NFL teams are seldom as great as they look when they win big, nor as lousy as they appear when they’ve been blown out.

So let’s try to keep both cleats on the ground with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, because they’ve been on both poles the last two weeks.

New Orleans kicked the tar out of the Bucs last Sunday, but in Week 10, it was Tampa Bay’s turn to name the score.

‘Tompa Bay’ bounces back, crush Panthers

The end result was a 46-23 victory at Carolina, where Tampa Bay showed the mammoth potential of its offense. The Buccaneers collected 544 total yards and scored on nine consecutive possessions. Almost everyone in Tampa Bay’s huddle was able to get something juicy for fantasy; Tom Brady had one of his classic rebound games, while Ronald Jones overcame an early mistake and turned into a Week 10 RB smash.

We’ll start with Brady, who was sharp most of the day (28-for-39 passing, three touchdowns, one TD rush). He maneuvered the pocket skillfully and avoided negative plays — no picks, just one sack. He rolled up an 8.7 YPA and 124 rating — and this all came against a Panthers defense that’s been respectable in pass defense this year.

Most of Brady’s short and intermediate passes were well-placed, on time and on point. He occasionally struggled with deeper accuracy — Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, and Rob Gronkowski all broke free on post routes but didn’t receive an on-target pass. To be fair, there were also some shorter completions where Brady wasn’t perfect with his throw, but was saved by one of his uber-skilled teammates. If you want to nitpick those plays, fine. But I rewatched every snap and I can’t see how anyone could view the totality of the game and not be impressed by Brady and friends.

It’s not easy to keep everyone happy in a wide target tree, but Brady pulled it off. Chris Godwin (6-92-0) secured all of his targets and was probably the wideout most in sync with Brady. Although Godwin’s had plenty of stops and starts this season and he’s not getting deep as often, he’s still putting up a solid year. He’s snagged 83 percent of the targets aimed his way.

Story continues

Brown didn’t look electric over his eight targets, but he caught seven of them (69 yards) and kept the chains moving. The key with Brown might be getting him to accept something less than a featured role. He can still help this team, but he’s probably not the best skill player on the roster.

Gronkowski and Cameron Brate both had touchdowns; Gronk’s was a gift flip after the Carolina defense sold out on the play, while Brate’s was a laser at the left pylon. Gronk also had two other near-scores; a rumbling 44-yard catch-and-run that was tripped up just short of the goal, and that nine route that Brady missed on.

Mike Evans posted a solid line (6-77-1) that could have been a monster game. Brady regularly targeted him around the goal line, as usual; one of those passes clicked Sunday, but a handful fell incomplete. Evans was also free on a post route that easily could have been a touchdown. If you nudged Evans out of the Circle of Trust, it’s time to get him back in.

And speaking of the Circle of Trust, that’s where Jones clearly stands now. Perhaps the most astounding thing about this game was Jones losing a fumble on the second snap of the game and not being immediately mothballed. The Buccaneers didn’t even bench Jones after the mistake — he made a key block on the next offense snap — and he wound up having a terrific afternoon (192 rushing yards, including a 98-yard touchdown). Jones finished the day with 24 touches, while Leonard Fournette had just ten (all for a measly 30 yards). Fournette also dropped one pass.

The Jones touchdown gallop will get play on the highlight shows, but let’s appreciate just how successful he was on an every-snap basis. He was impressive on inside and outside runs, showcasing a nifty jump-cut and the ability to run with power. He handled a heavy workload and was effective as a pass protector. I realize this backfield has been impossible to project week-to-week, but after what Jones did in this featured role, I can’t imagine him not being a major factor down the stretch.

Ronald Jones had one of the best highlights of Week 10. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Buccaneers will be challenged the next two weeks, matched against the Rams and Chiefs. At least both of those games are at home. Then Tampa Bay takes a pesky Week 13 bye, but hopefully, you don’t need them that week. The playoff schedule looks like a daisy — Minnesota, at Atlanta, at Detroit.

Good work if you can get it.

More to come ...