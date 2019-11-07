Week 10 bold fantasy football predictions: NFL's worst teams actually have something to offer

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. Shockingly, during a six-team bye week, our experts are leaning on the likes of the Dolphins and Jets. The two teams have a combined total of two victories, but that doesn’t mean they can’t help your fantasy squad get a much-needed win. Now, on to the Week 10 predictions!

David Montgomery will be Week 10’s overall RB1

At last, it's finally happening. Brad Evans tried to will it into existence in the preseason, but Matt Nagy was slow to deploy David Montgomery as a full-workload ballcarrier. However, in the aftermath of Chicago's head-scratching decision to give the rookie only four touches back in Week 7, Montgomery has surged. He's carried 41 times for 175 yards and three spikes over his last two games, adding seven catches for another 48 yards. This week, he faces a Detroit defense that ranks among the league's worst against both the run and pass. The Lions have allowed 4.7 YPC on the season and Montgomery can expect another 20-or-so carries. Fire him up, fantasy managers. - Andy Behrens

Hunt tops 60 combined yards and scores in return

Hunter-gatherers, unite. The former fantasy stud-muffin could slide into the RB2 class in his season debut. Resident brain surgeon Freddie Kitchens was adamant the rusher will “have a role” when prompted earlier this week. With Dontrell Hilliard logging 39.1 percent of the team’s snaps the past two weeks, it’s most conceivable Hunt receives 9-11 touches in his first action since departing KC. Fresh and motivated, he’s in a position to succeed. His Week 10 opponent, Buffalo, has come undone defending the run. The Bills have yielded 4.6 yards per carry, 133.6 total yards per game, nine combined TDs and the 12th-most fantasy points to RBs. No, Hunt isn't supplanting Nick Chubb, but the pair should be a lethal duo down the homestretch. - Brad Evans

DeVante Parker finishes as a WR1

Parker has scored a touchdown in four of the last five games, and he’s averaged a healthy 8.0 targets since Ryan Fitzpatrick took over QB three weeks ago. The former top-15 pick should be even busier now with Preston Williams out for the season, and a healthy Parker is showing why he received all that past hype. The Dolphins sport the league’s worst defense and have Kalen Ballage atop their RB depth chart, so they’ll likely be throwing plenty Sunday against a middling Colts defense. I have Parker as a borderline WR1 this week. - Dalton Del Don

Mike Gesicki delivers a top-10 fantasy outing

The Dolphins finally won a game… and then lost two key players. Starting RB Mark Walton was suspended for four weeks, and emerging WR Preston Williams (knee) will miss the rest of the year. Organic tanking aside, if there’s a silver lining here, it’s that metrics darling Mike Gesicki (97th percentile SPARQ) finally had himself a game. Tied for second in team targets with Devante Parker, the Penn State product caught all six of his looks for 95 yards. Given the holes in this offense, Gesicki is worth a dart throw in Week 10. He’ll face a Colts defense that’s been picked on 13 times (5th most) by opposing tight ends while in the red area of the field, and has yielded the seventh-most fantasy points to the position. (Fearless Forecast: 4-51-1) - Liz Loza

DeVante Parker (#11) and Mike Gesicki (#88) are both worth getting in fantasy lineups during a six-team bye week. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Zach Pascal finishes as a WR1

The Colts wide receiver corps was something of a mystery this offseason with some intrigue following both Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell. Injuries have kept both on the shelf for the majority of the season and it looks like Zach Pascal has come from the wilderness to cement a starting gig.

The Old Dominion product has played on over 90 percent of the Colts snaps the last two weeks and he’s been productive every other for over a month now. While he has two one-catch performances in his last five games, he also dropped 4-72, 6-106 and 5-76 lines with three combined touchdowns in the other three. Now that he’s getting steady volume that should help iron out some of the volatility. Here in Week 10, Pascal will get to run against the Dolphins without sharing the load with T.Y. Hilton and Campbell. He could see his first double-digit target game of the season and against this secondary, that spells a big fantasy outing. - Matt Harmon

Ryan Griffin continues to score

I need at least one prove-it game from Chris Herndon, let’s start with that. But while we’re waiting, Griffin is around Gotham City, providing sneaky fantasy value. He has three touchdowns over the last month and he’s also caught a two-point conversion; the Jets like him around the goal line. Griffin also has 10 catches over the last two weeks.

No, you’re not getting a freakish athlete here, or someone dripping with pedigree. But so much of fantasy football is unscrambling the opportunity and red-zone usage, and that’s especially true at tight end (Darren Fells, on his bye week, waves hello). Griffin is unclaimed in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues. - Scott Pianowski

