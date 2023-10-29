Week 10 Big Ten Power Rankings: Maryland continues its descent, what do we make of the West?

Week 9 is in the books, and unfortunately, there are two programs really beginning their rapid descent this year. Wisconsin looked like a true player for the West division crown.

Sadly for Badger fans, their loss to Ohio State comes with divisional repercussions. Meanwhile, Maryland thought their loss to the Buckeyes was a speed bump. Now, the Terps are in full free-fall mode.

What about the rest of the Week 9 results? What do they mean for the updated Big Ten Power Rankings?

The byes are out of the way, it’s November. This is crunch-time football. Entire seasons ride on these next couple of weeks. This is make-or-break time, or whatever other cliché that you feel best applies.

I won’t waste anyone’s time with any more preamble, let’s get into the Week 10 Big Ten Power Rankings!

Michigan State

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 9 Result: Minnesota 27, Michigan State 12

Record: 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 5-3 Nebraska on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on FS1

Maybe the Spartans should consider stealing some signs themselves.

Purdue

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 9 Result: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

Record: 2-6 (1-4 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 8-0 Michigan on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Ryan Walters has a lot of work to do, on both sides of the ball. Hudson Card does not look like it at all, and they surrendered over 150 yards on the ground. Not great at all.

Indiana

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 9 Result: Penn State 33, Indiana 24

Record: 2-6 (0-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 5-3 Wisconsin on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on BTN

I’ll be nice to Indiana, as shown by moving them up a spot. Sure, they lost, but they gave Penn State way more of a fight than anyone expected. Maybe that will be enough to keep Tom Allen’s job? The spirit of almost winning?

Illinois

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 9 Result: Bye

Record: 3-5 (1-4 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 5-3 Minnesota on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on BTN

After sitting on the couch for a week, Illinois’ season is pretty much on the line against Minnesota next week.

Northwestern

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 9 Result: Northwestern 33, Maryland 27

Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 6-2 Iowa on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

OK, Northwestern! Look at you defying all of the odds, winning games that nobody expects you to! David Braun is doing a commendable job coaching this team. His case for Big Ten Coach of the Year is gaining steam.

Maryland

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 9 Result: Northwestern 33, Maryland 27

Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 7-1 Penn State on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Alright guys, what the heck? For weeks I praised Mike Locksley and the job he was doing with Maryland. Now, you lose to Northwestern? Sorry to upset both fan bases here, but that’s not OK. The Terps are absolutely spiraling right now.

Nebraska

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 9 Result: Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 2-6 Michigan State on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on FS1

Once again, I say that people should take Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers seriously moving forward. This isn’t the same coach everybody laughed at in Carolina.

Wisconsin

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 9 Result: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10

Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 2-6 Indiana on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on BTN

I feel like this is going to be the theme for the rest of the Badgers’ season. Their defense is good. Unfortunately, without Tanner Mordecai, they just don’t have enough oomph on offense to compete. Maybe they’ll prove me wrong, but that’s just how it’s looking.

Iowa

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 9 Result: Bye

Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 4-4 Northwestern on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

For the second week this year, the Iowa Hawkeyes were held scoreless. This time, though, they had a bye.

Minnesota

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 9 Result: Minnesota 27, Michigan State 12

Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 3-5 Illinois on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on BTN

Minnesota keeps finding a way to win games and now find themselves leading the West division race. It hasn’t been pretty at all, but P.J. Fleck does deserve some credit for guiding the team through a pretty rocky start.

Rutgers

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 9 Result: Bye

Record: 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 8-0 Ohio State on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on CBS

Word has it that Greg Schiano and his entire team have done nothing but work out this bye week to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” while dressed in full Sensei Johnny Lawrence attire in preparation for Ohio State next week.

Penn State

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 9 Result: Penn State 33, Indiana 24

Record: 7-1 (4-1 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 5-3 Maryland on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

Alright, I don’t want to say Penn State is on fraud watch. I think it’s an extremely sophomoric way of consuming sports that completely takes out all of the nuance of football, and just ignores how hard it can be to win games. I’m just saying that OTHER people might say that they’re on fraud watch.

Ohio State

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 9 Result: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10

Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 6-2 Rutgers on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. on CBS

It was not the best win for the Buckeyes. There certainly are concerns about how far they can go with Kyle McCord at quarterback. Just far enough to beat Wisconsin it seems.

Michigan

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 9 Result: Bye

Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 2-6 Purdue on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC

No explanation needed. But, the Wolverines are still atop the Big Ten Power Rankings as the season heads into Week 10, so congrats on that Michigan.

