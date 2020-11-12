Week 10 Betting Preview: Russ takes on the Rams and more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things betting in Week 10 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Scott & Dalton handicap all Week 10 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets.

Will the Jake Luton-led Jaguars cover the spread (+13.5) against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) bounce back against a likely CMC-less Panthers team? How many total points will be scored when Buffalo and Arizona square off (O/U 55.5). Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Dalton and Scott discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 10.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

