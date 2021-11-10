Fantasy Football: Week 10 Backfield Report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

With one week under our belt, we now have some data to help clear some things up for us. Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17, Week 5: 61%, 10, Week 6: 37%, 8, Week 7: 69%, 18, Week 8: 59%, 11, Week 9: 1%, 1)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20, Week 5: 48%, 11, Week 6: 55%, 17, Week 7: 30%, 10, Week 8: 37%, 5, Week 9: 77%, 26)

Eno Benjamin (Week 9: 24%, 9)

​​​​​​​Notes: Edmonds was injured one snap into Week 9 and is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain that could land him on injured reserve. That would cost him three games. In his absence, Conner steamrolled the 49ers for 173 total yards and three touchdowns on 26 touches. He caught all five of his targets in the passing game, turning them into 77 yards and one score. Conner entered Week 9 with five targets on the season.

If he can absorb Edmonds’ role and still get all the goal-line work, Conner will be a cinch RB1 after turning in last week’s overall RB1 performance. Conner leads the NFL with 10 red-zone touchdowns. With Edmonds likely to miss at least a couple games, Benjamin is on the FLEX map for desperate managers.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12, Week 5: 59%, 23, Week 7: 73%, 19, Week 8: 60%, 14, Week 9: 56%, 15)

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75%, 21, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15, Week 5: 64%, 18, Week 7: 60%, 4, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 56%, 11)

Notes: Patterson looks really explosive with the ball in his hands and as a downhill runner jack-of-all-trades who also gets reps out wide. He’s earned the playing-time spike as an every-week RB1/2 and is third among running backs in targets per game at 5.9, trailing only D’Andre Swift and Najee Harris. Even more so now with Calvin Ridley taking a leave of absence, Patterson is going to be leaned on heavily in an offense devoid of playmakers. Davis is merely a low-floor, low-ceiling RB3 averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Ty’Son Williams (Week 1: 51% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 50%, 6, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 19%, 6, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 29%, 4, Week 9: 18%, 0)

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18, Week 5: 49%, 9, Week 6: 38%, 11, Weeks 7-9: DNP)

Le’Veon Bell (Weeks 1-3: DNP, Week 4: 27%, 5, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 32%, 8, Week 7: 30%, 7, Week 9: 23%, 11)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1, Week 5: 27%, 5, Week 6: 30%, 11, Week 7: 40%, 7, Week 9: 58%, 16)

Notes: With Murray still out this week against the Dolphins, it’ll again be a Freeman-Bell backfield tandem. Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ true lead back, if we’re being honest.

BUFFALO BILLS

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28% snap rate, 10 opportunities, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15, Week 5: 74%, 15, Week 6: 55%, 12, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 28%, 7)

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75%, 16, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15, Week 5: 26%, 8, Week 6: 45%, 10, Week 8: 34%, 8, Week 9: 72%, 14)

Notes: Moss suffered a concussion last week in the loss to the Jaguars and didn’t practice Wednesday. Singletary will handle lead duties if Moss needs to miss time. Matt Breida could find his way back into the mix. Playing over 70% of the snaps in Moss’ absence, Singletary could provide some FLEX value, but the Bills just don’t have much of a running game outside of Josh Allen. Cole Beasley has been acting as the “de facto” RB as the slot receiver.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 89% snap rate, 30 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 30, Week 3: 30%, 9, Weeks 4-8: DNP, Week 9: 49%, 19)

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15, Week 5: 65%, 30, Week 6: 65%, 19, Week 7: 53%, 17, Week 8: 55%, 26, Week 9: 17%, 5)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 8: 30%, 13, Week 9: 37%, 6)

Notes: In McCaffrey’s first game back from his hamstring strain, he was eased back in but saw a carry or target on 19 of his 29 snaps played. CMC is back in the saddle as fantasy’s premier running back and should only see his snaps rise as he gets healthier. The surprise was Abdullah overtaking Hubbard as the Panthers’ RB2. Hubbard is just a bench stash now.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23, Weeks 5-8: DNP, Week 9: 85%, 15)

Damien Williams (Week 1: 43%, 11, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 16%, 0, Week 4: 33%, 10, Week 5: 48%, 19, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 17%, 4, Week 8: 6%, 2, Week 9: DNP)

Khalil Herbert (Week 5: 53%, 18, Week 6: 89%, 22, Week 7: 77%, 23, Week 8: 84%, 25, Week 9: 16%, 4)

Notes: Fresh off I.R., Montgomery played a season-high 85% of the snaps against the Steelers and handled 15 touches to Herbert’s 4. The expectation was Herbert would stay involved a bit, but Montgomery went right back into workhorse duties. He’s a strong RB1/2 the rest of the way with the Bears now headed into their bye. Herbert is now nothing more than a bench stash.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18, Week 5: 28%, 11, Week 6: 62%, 24, Week 7: 54%, 12, Week 8: 77%, 19, Week 9: 63%, 18)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4, Week 5: 61%, 16, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 48%, 12, Week 8: 25%, 2, Week 9: 33%, 8)

Notes: Mixon has at least one touchdown in six straight games and is coming off his second straight two-score effort while catching a season-best five passes. He’s the overall RB8 on the year. Mixon’s pass-game role has been sporadic at times with four-plus targets in four games and 0-1 targets in three others.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22, Week 5: 56%, 22, Weeks 6-7: DNP, Week 8: 56%, 17, Week 9: 56%, 16)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18, Week 5: 44%, 18, Week 6: 69%, 17, Weeks 7-9: DNP)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 7: 69%, 24, Week 8: 31%, 7, Week 9: 33%, 8)

Notes: Hunt (calf) remains on I.R., and Chubb is coming off his second two-touchdown game of the season after wrecking the Bengals for 14-137-2 on the ground last week. Chubb has since tested positive for COVID and is in danger of missing Week 10 against the Patriots. With Chubb, rookie Demetric Felton, and John Kelly on the COVID list, Johnson could be in line for another workhorse week after doing it in Week 7 when he posted the overall RB4 performance.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21, Week 5: 60%, 24, Week 6: 71%, 26, Week 8: 75%, 22, Week 9: 53%, 13)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10, Week 5: 40%, 18, Week 6: 29%, 13, Week 8: 26%, 8, Week 9: 39%, 6)

Notes: The Cowboys fell into a 30-0 hole last week in the blowout loss to the Broncos, so running the ball wasn’t an option. Elliott was in and out of the game due to a knee contusion. He remains the overall RB9 on the season and gets a Week 10 bounce-back spot against the Falcons, assuming he’s healthy. If Zeke were to ever miss time, Pollard would be an RB1.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13, Week 5: 60%, 11, Week 6: 53%, 13, Week 7: 58%, 11, Week 8: 57%, 13, Week 9: 53%, 24)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10, Week 5: 42%, 11, Week 6: 47%, 14, Week 7: 42%, 11, Week 8: 43%, 13, Week 9: 47%, 17)

Notes: Gordon and Williams are pretty much splitting work right down the middle in a slow-paced, vanilla offense. But with the Broncos wrecking the Cowboys last week, we got to see both Gordon and Williams handle 17-plus touches. Gordon has four touchdowns over the last three weeks, and Williams continues to run over defenders. Williams is going to be fun in 2022 when Gordon is off the roster. Coach Vic Fangio compared him to Edgerrin James.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14, Week 5: 74%, 17, Week 6: 78%, 20, Week 7: 75%, 23, Week 8: 71%, 17)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14, Week 5: 32%, 15, Week 6: 30%, 6, Week 7: 29%, 12, Week 8: DNP)

Notes: The winless Lions are coming off their bye week. Swift is seeing a position-high 7.1 targets per game. Williams missed Detroit’s last game with an injury, but it’s not a long-term issue. Swift has 15 red-zone carries to Williams’ 14 on the year. And the Lions losing every week has greatly benefitted Swift with him racking up a ton of his fantasy production in the second halves of games. Even with splitting the work at the goal line and in the red zone, Swift is fantasy’s overall RB14 in half-PPR points per game.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19, Week 5: 69%, 19, Week 6: 59%, 17, Week 7: 73%, 11, Week 8: 66%, 26, Week 9: 63%, 14)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16, Week 5: 33%, 12, Week 6: 42%, 11, Week 7: 23%, 5, Week 8: 40%, 16, Week 9: 38%, 12)

Notes: Jordan Love started Week 9 against the Chiefs with Aaron Rodgers sidelined on the COVID list. The Packers simply couldn’t move the ball, and Love didn’t look at Jones in the passing game. Jones failed to catch a pass for the first time all season while Dillon caught four and totaled 90 yards in Kansas City. Jones needs Rodgers back. He’s the overall RB15 in half-PPR points per game. Dillon has settled in as a weekly FLEX option.

HOUSTON TEXANS

David Johnson (Week 1: 28%, 7, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9, Week 5: 53%, 8, Week 6: 43%, 4, Week 7: 54%, 13, Week 8: 18%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 9)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 1: 26%, 8, Week 2: 23%, 6, Week 3: 16%, 7, Week 4: 17%, 4, Week 5: 22%, 5, Week 6: 15%, 11, Week 7: 7%, 2, Week 8: 13%, 3, Week 9: 20%, 8)

Rex Burkhead (Week 8: 49%, 8, Week 9: 30%, 2)

Notes: The Texans traded away Mark Ingram two weeks ago and somehow remained a three-man backfield committee. None are worth rostering in fantasy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 52%, 19, Week 6: 65%, 16, Week 7: 69%, 21, Week 8: 74%, 20, Week 9: 69%, 21)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4, Week 5: 38%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 6, Week 7: 28%, 11, Week 8: 31%, 6, Week 9: 45%, 12)

Marlon Mack (Week 4: 31%, 12, Week 5: 14%, 7, Week 6: 19%, 5, Week 7: 6%, 3, Week 8: 1%, 0, Week 9: DNP)

Notes: After the Colts failed to trade Mack, he’s been removed from the offense. Taylor has nine touchdowns over his last six games, leads the league in red-zone carries, and has a case to be the overall RB1 the rest of the way with Derrick Henry (foot) likely out for the year. Taylor is the overall RB1 in half-PPR points since the start of Week 4. Hines is a volatile RB3.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20, Week 5: 68%, 19, Week 6: 85%, 21, Week 8: 11%, 6, Week 9: DNP)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 25%, 5, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 66%, 17, Week 9: 79%, 23)

Notes: Robinson (heel) was injured four carries into his Week 8 and started the practice week off with another DNP Wednesday, though coach Urban Meyer has expressed optimism he’ll play this week against the Colts. Hyde will be a volume-based RB2 if Robinson has to sit again.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17, Week 5: 26%, 9, Weeks 6-9: DNP)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12, Week 5: 43%, 10, Week 6: 72%, 25, Week 7: 64%, 9, Week 8: 64%, 19, Week 9: 54%, 23)

Jerick McKinnon (Week 5: 31%, 3, Week 6: 28%, 7, Week 7: 31%, 4, Week 8: 16%, 0, Week 9: 31%, 3)

Derrick Gore (Week 8: 20%, 11, Week 9: 15%, 4)

Notes: Edwards-Helaire (knee) returned to practice Wednesday and could get cleared in time for Week 10 against the Raiders. Williams has handled the vast majority of work in CEH’s absence. Edwards-Helaire will be an upside RB2 once he returns to the lineup.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18, Week 5: 69%, 20, Week 6: 64%, 17, Week 7: 36%, 9, Week 9: 49%, 17)

Kenyan Drake (Week 1: 48%, 11, Week 2: 71%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 35%, 1, Week 5: 18%, 3, Week 6: 21%, 6, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 9: 45%, 12)

Notes: Jacobs is purely touchdown-dependent but seems to score most weeks. He didn’t last Sunday against the Giants, however. Jacobs just rarely looks healthy after putting so many miles on his wheels. Jacobs is averaging just 3.8 YPC but has five rushing scores in six games. With 27 touches over the last two games, Drake is seeing enough work to be a FLEX option.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20, Week 5: 71%, 22, Week 6: 61%, 13, Week 8: 75%, 21, Week 9: 67%, 20)

Larry Rountree (Week 1: 27%, 8, Week 2: 14%, 2, Week 3: 17%, 4, Week 4: 29%, 11, Week 5: 0%, 0, Week 6: DNP, Week 8: 13%, 4, Week 9: 9%, 1)

Justin Jackson (Week 1: 14%, 2, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 11%, 2, Week 4: 15%, 7, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 12%, 3, Week 9: DNP)

Notes: Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s best offenses. He’s the overall RB3 in half-PPR points per game. Ekeler leads the team with 23 red-zone carries, tied for sixth in the league, and is fourth among running backs, averaging 5.6 targets per game. Rountree, Jackson, and Joshua Kelley have all taken turns acting as the RB2. None of the three have any sort of fantasy value with Ekeler healthy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20, Week 5: 66%, 18, Week 6: 82%, 24, Week 7: 88%, 21, Week 8: 61%, 16, Week 9: 60%, 15)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3, Week 5: 34%, 12, Week 6: 18%, 9, Week 7: 12%, 2, Week 8: 30%, 11, Week 9: 40%, 10)

Notes: Henderson is ninth in the NFL in red-zone carries and is a strong mid-range RB1 in a high-octane LA offense that is going to put up points every week. Henderson briefly exited Week 9 with an ankle injury but quickly returned. He always seems to be on the verge of getting hurt, but the Rams are going to keep riding him. Michel remains little more than a bench stash.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2, Week 5: 69%, 15, Week 6: 36%, 11, Week 7: 63%, 19, Week 8: 58%, 16, Week 9: 72%, 26)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9, Week 5: 9%, 0, Week 6: 36%, 6, Week 7: 7%, 4, Weeks 8-9: DNP)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5, Week 5: 20%, 5, Week 6: 27%, 9, Week 7: 30%, 9, Week 8: 23%, 9, Week 9: 19%, 4)

Notes: Brown (quad) remains on I.R. Gaskin played a season-high 72% of the snaps last week against the Texans but turned his 20 carries into just 34 yards against a terrible defense. He was lucky to fall into the end zone to save his fantasy day. Gaskin’s role as the early-down back and pass-game specialist keeps him in the RB2 conversation. Gaskin is eighth among running backs, seeing 5.1 targets per game.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 74%, 31, Week 8: 71%, 20, Week 9: 80%, 20)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10, Week 5: 66%, 32, Week 6: 13%, 3, Week 8: 12%, 4, Week 9: 17%, 5)

Notes: Cook is as safe of an every-down workhorse there is when he’s healthy. But he’s now in the news after he and his ex-girlfriend exchanged domestic violence accusations Tuesday night. Cook says the NFL has yet to contact him regarding the matter, and he plans to play Week 10 against the Chargers’ horrendous run defense. Mattison needs to be rostered everywhere should Cook’s off-field matter turn sideways. Mattison is an RB1 when Cook misses action.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6, Week 5: 33%, 14, Week 6: 48%, 19, Week 7: 46%, 16, Week 8: 53%, 24, Week 9: 39%, 16)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7, Week 5: 38%, 6, Week 6: 20%, 2, Week 7: 28%, 9, Week 8: 32%, 4, Week 9: 47%, 10)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 34%, 11, Week 6: 33%, 8, Week 7: DNP, Week 8: 16%, 10, Week 9: 27%, 12)

Notes: Harris and Stevenson both suffered concussions in Week 9. We won’t have a clear picture of this backfield until later in the week. If both are unable to play after not practicing Wednesday, we’ll likely see a tandem of Bolden and J.J. Taylor against the Browns.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26, Week 5: 88%, 24, Week 7: 82%, 31, Week 8: 67%, 23, Week 9: 68%, 20)

Mark Ingram (Week 8: 29%, 8, Week 9: 34%, 14)

Notes: Kamara is on pace for a career-high 310 rushing attempts as the obvious focal point of the New Orleans offense. He’s never topped 194 in a season before. There are now rumors Kamara may have suffered some sort of injury in Week 9. Ingram has been very involved over the last two weeks since his acquisition from the Texans and would be an RB2 if Kamara has to miss any time. Even with Kamara in the lineup, Ingram has some standalone FLEX value. The Saints simply can’t throw the ball and are as run-centric of an offense as there is in the NFL.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19, Week 5: 9%, 3, Weeks 6-9: DNP)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2, Week 5: 88%, 20, Week 6: 72%, 16, Week 7: 82%, 17, Week 8: 93%, 21, Week 9: 73%, 24)

Notes: Barkley hasn’t played since twisting his ankle in Week 5 but is expected back following the Giants’ Week 10 bye. Booker has set season-highs in back-to-back games with 20 and 24 touches. He failed to score a touchdown in either game, though.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25% snap rate, 6 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16, Week 5: 52%, 13, Week 7: 72%, 20, Week 8: 70%, 29, Week 9: 58%, 15)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5, Week 5: 39%, 7, Week 7: 32%, 12, Week 8: 29%, 10, Week 9: 42%, 7)

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26%, 9, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6, Week 5: 9%, 4, Weeks 7-9: DNP)

Notes: Carter has distanced himself as the Jets’ lead back with Tevin Coleman injured the last few weeks. Coleman is expected back this week against the Bills, but Carter and Johnson have played well as the Jets’ one-two backfield punch. Carter has emerged as an every-week RB2.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10, Week 5: 75%, 16, Week 6: 83%, 13, Week 7: 17%, 7, Weeks 8-9: DNP)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11, Week 5: 24%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 2, Week 7: 51%, 13, Week 8: 31%, 13, Week 9: 19%, 2)

Boston Scott (Week 7: 31%, 9, Week 8: 45%, 13, Week 9: 44%, 10)

Jordan Howard (Week 8: 25%, 12, Week 9: 40%, 17)

Notes: Sanders is on I.R. with his ankle injury. In the two games since Sanders went down, Howard has turned 29 carries into 128 yards and three touchdowns as the focal point of Philly’s new run-dominant offense. He’s the overall RB11 in fantasy over the last two weeks and has earned a permanent spot on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Howard is as touchdown-dependent as they come, but he obviously needs to be rostered in all formats. Scott is right behind Howard and is a weekly FLEX play. Hurting Gainwell is the Eagles’ 180-degree switch to being extremely run dominant the last two weeks. Gainwell is the team’s preferred pass-game back. He’s becoming borderline-droppable in 12-team leagues.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22, Week 5: 65%, 28, Week 6: 84%, 31, Week 8: 84%, 29, Week 9: 82%, 25)

Notes: Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines while averaging 3.6 YPC. Harris is second among running backs, seeing 6.5 targets per game, and he’s scored touchdowns in five straight contests. Harris is up to the overall RB5 in half-PPR points per game. He’s averaging 23.75 carries per game over the last four weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP, Week 5: 68%, 11, Week 7: 66%, 18, Week 8: 64%, 18, Week 9: 66%, 13)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 7: 34%, 9, Week 8: 34%, 5, Week 9: 34%, 5)

Notes: Jeff Wilson and Trey Sermon are both healthy, but neither played Week 9 against the Cardinals. With the Niners getting blown out, Mitchell carried the ball just eight times, but he did catch all five of his targets in the pass game. He entered the game with four catches total on the season, so it’s nice to see he can function in that area. Mitchell is an every-week RB2.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Chris Carson (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 45%, 14, Weeks 5-8: DNP)

Alex Collins (Week 4: 39%, 12, Week 5: 71%, 18, Week 6: 60%, 21, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 8: 47%, 10)

Rashaad Penny (Week 7: 36%, 6, Week 8: 19%, 7)

Notes: The Seahawks are coming off their bye week, and Carson (neck) returned to practice Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll said if Carson doesn’t suffer any setbacks this week, he’ll be active for Sunday against the Packers. Carroll wouldn’t say if Carson will be on a proverbial pitch count when he returns. Russell Wilson’s (finger) return is a boost to the entire offense.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25, Week 5: 62%, 17, Week 6: 63%, 28, Week 7: 53%, 19, Week 8: 61%, 13)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6, Week 5: 14%, 6, Week 6: 19%, 6, Week 7: 19%, 10, Week 8: 15%, 4)

Giovani Bernard (Week 1: 26%, 3, Week 2: 10%, 2, Week 3: 45%, 10, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 23%, 6, Week 6: 16%, 2, Week 7: 15%, 3, Week 8: 21%, 3)

Notes: The Bucs are coming off their bye. Fournette is the overall RB10 since Week 4. He’s soaking up all the money touches in the passing game and at the goal line when the Bucs decide to run the ball down there. He’s tied for seventh in the NFL in red-zone carries with 25.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35, Week 5: 77%, 29, Week 6: 81%, 23, Week 7: 74%, 31, Week 8: 74%, 28, Week 9: DNP)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13, Week 5: 23%, 3, Week 6: 2%, 0, Week 7: 15%, 1, Week 8: 23%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 10)

Adrian Peterson (Week 9: 33%, 11)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 9: 21%, 5)

Notes: Henry (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. In his first game out last Sunday night against the Rams, Peterson pounded in a short touchdown and figures to handle goal-line duties while McNichols paced the backfield in snaps and is the preferred option in passing situations. McNichols is the better bet in PPR-based scoring systems.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16, Week 5: 57%, 22, Week 6: 39%, 13, Week 7: 42%, 16, Week 8: 33%, 11)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12, Week 5: 41%, 6, Week 6: 61%, 18, Week 7: 64%, 10, Week 8: 46%, 11)

Jaret Patterson (Week 8: 23%, 12)

Notes: Washington is coming off its bye. Gibson can’t stay healthy and is now losing snaps to Patterson, who out-carried Gibson 11-8 last time out against the Broncos. Losing early-down work and already a near-zero in the pass game because of McKissic, Gibson just can’t be trusted as anything more than an RB2/3. Hopefully the week off did Gibson some good.

