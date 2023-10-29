Week 10 AP Poll jumps Crimson Tide up to No. 8

For the first time since Week 1, the Crimson Tide faithful had a stress-free Saturday as Alabama was on their bye week. Alabama earned a much-needed week off after a two-touchdown victory against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide’s schedule is no joke the rest of the way with LSU coming to town this weekend and trips to Lexington, KY, and Auburn, AL looming in the next month. If the Tide can survive their November gauntlet, they will more than likely square off against the Georgia Bulldogs with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.

We are getting to the point in the conference season where anyone can lose any given week. Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Washington, Oklahoma, Texas and FSU all control their own destiny and could keep Alabama out of the playoffs, but the beauty in CFB is that’s never how it works.

The Week 10 AP Poll sees the Crimson Tide move up to the No. 8 spot after being off this weekend. The Tide jumped the Oklahoma Sooners after their upset loss to Kansas on Saturday. Six SEC schools appear in the Week 10 rankings with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs still on top.

