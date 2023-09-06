Week 1 way-too-early USC bowl projections

The USC Trojans have gotten off to a 2-0 start, which is exactly what they were supposed to do, with wins over San Jose State and Nevada.

Next up is a home game against Stanford. The last time the Cardinal came to the Coliseum just happened to be Clay Helton’s final game.

Caleb Williams looks like an early Heisman favorite once again, and the running game was electric. The defense has work to do, but only time will tell if that group is good enough to sustain itself and get the Trojans into the College Football Playoff.

With Week 1 behind us, let us look at some way-too-early bowl projections.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: COTTON BOWL VS PENN STATE

The Trojans getting back to the Cotton Bowl might be a disappointment by many, but the Pac-12 slate they have this season is terrifying. Last year, they lost to Tulane in this bowl game, and it still stings.

JERRY PALM: COTTON BOWL VS LSU

LSU tripped and fell against Florida State. Can you imagine a Brian Kelly-Lincoln Riley Cotton Bowl matchup?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: PEACH BOWL VS ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide missing the Playoff again would be a tough pill to swallow for them, but a Nick Saban-Lincoln Riley matchup would be fascinating.

OLIVER HODGKINSON, COLLEGE FOOTBALL NETWORK: COTTON BOWL VS ALABAMA

The Trojans return to the Cotton Bowl and face Alabama here. What’s most notable is Hodgkinson has Washington as the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

BRETT MCMURPHY, ACTION NETWORK: FIESTA BOWL VS ALABAMA

The Trojans and Crimson Tide face off, which has been a popular pick, this time in the Fiesta Bowl. USC missing out on the College Football Playoff again is not what the Trojans are hoping for.

