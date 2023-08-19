Week 1 top performers: Josh Ellis' four touchdowns lead Asheville High football to win

Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone.

Some of the highlights were Asheville High narrowly beating. Tuscola, Reynolds losing a one-point game to West Forsyth and North Henderson beating Hendersonville.

Many Western North Carolina players had stellar games. Here are some of the best performances from Week 1.

Javier Rice, ACA: The WNC's leading passer threw for 593 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception while completing 45 of 63 passes in a 62-54 loss vs. Ben Lippen (S.C.) He added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, too.

Jeremiah Dodd, ACA: The senior wide receiver caught 16 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Zamarian James, ACA: The junior caught nine passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Ellis, Asheville High: The junior running back ran for four touchdowns in a 25-22 win vs. Tuscola.

Noah Shaw, Asheville High: The Rutgers commit recorded a forced fumble and an interception.

Logan Wayne Brown, Avery County: The junior tailback racked up 112 rushing yards on 12 carries. He added 12 tackles and an interception on defense in a 19-12 win vs Cherryville.

Oak Markland, Avery County: The sophomore receiver caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Leland Prutzman, East Henderson: The junior wideout caught seven passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-36 loss vs. North Buncombe.

Lex Burns, East Henderson: The junior quarterback threw for 340 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while completing 26 of 40 passes.

Dalton Sims, Enka: The senior tailback ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 37-14 win vs. Owen.

Landon Wilson, Enka: The sophomore wideout caught four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Hayden Burnett, North Buncombe: The senior tailback ran 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts.

Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: The senior running back and free safety rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He added a 73-yard receiving touchdown and an interception on defense in a 40-6 win vs. East Surry.

Reno Jeter, Roberson: The senior running back rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries in a 13-12 loss vs. Watauga.

Josh Collins, Swain County: The senior running back rushed 141 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 34-0 win vs. Charlotte Country Day.

Josiah Glaspie, Swain County: The senior tailback ran for 148 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He added an interception on defense.

