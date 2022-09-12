Week 1 Sunday Night Freestyle: Missed field goals galore, surprise endings & panic mode already in Dallas & Green Bay
Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the 2022 edition of the Sunday night freestyle from none other than AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys were served two major Ls on Sunday night. If the 19-3 drubbing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't enough, a hand injury to Dak Prescott added injury to the insult, with the team's lead play caller expected to miss multiple weeks following an upcoming surgery.
The guys run through all 14 of Sunday's games including Green Bay's not-quite surprising loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis, Cincinnati's nail-biting OT loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Kansas City blowout in Arizona and more.
0:20 Tampa Bay @ Dallas
12:50 Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
18:00 Green Bay @ Minnesota
24:05 Las Vegas @ Los Angeles Chargers
26:45 San Francisco @ Chicago
30:35 Philadelphia @ Detroit
36:15 Cleveland @ Carolina
40:50 New Orleans @ Atlanta
45:00 Kansas City @ Arizona
47:10 New England @ Miami
50:10 Washington @ Jacksonville
52:40 New York Giants @ Tennessee
56:00 Baltimore @ New York Jets
58:35 Indianapolis @ Houston
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts