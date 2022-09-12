Week 1 Sunday Night Freestyle: Missed field goals galore, surprise endings & panic mode already in Dallas & Green Bay

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the 2022 edition of the Sunday night freestyle from none other than AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys were served two major Ls on Sunday night. If the 19-3 drubbing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't enough, a hand injury to Dak Prescott added injury to the insult, with the team's lead play caller expected to miss multiple weeks following an upcoming surgery.

The guys run through all 14 of Sunday's games including Green Bay's not-quite surprising loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis, Cincinnati's nail-biting OT loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Kansas City blowout in Arizona and more.

0:20 Tampa Bay @ Dallas

12:50 Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

18:00 Green Bay @ Minnesota

24:05 Las Vegas @ Los Angeles Chargers

26:45 San Francisco @ Chicago

30:35 Philadelphia @ Detroit

36:15 Cleveland @ Carolina

40:50 New Orleans @ Atlanta

45:00 Kansas City @ Arizona

47:10 New England @ Miami

50:10 Washington @ Jacksonville

52:40 New York Giants @ Tennessee

56:00 Baltimore @ New York Jets

58:35 Indianapolis @ Houston

