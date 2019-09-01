Week 1: Statement wins for Maryland, Navy and Virginia

College football is back in full swing and Week 1 left most of the local fans happy....except for you, Blacksburg. Maryland obliterated Howard in Mike Locksley's coaching debut, Navy got its rebound season off on the right foot and Virginia looked every bit the Coastal contender as they pulled away from Pitt. Virginia Tech's season, however, got off on the wrong foot with a conference loss to Boston College.

Here's a breakdown of the weekend's action.

Maryland 79, Howard 0

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The good: Josh Jackson

It's hard to pick just one -- when you win by 79 points, chances are you had more than one thing going for you -- but let's go with Jackson who made his Maryland debut under center. After a shaky first drive, Jackson was hugely impressive.

Howard loaded the box trying to keep the Terps' talented runners under wraps. Jackson took advantage with 15 completions on 24 attempts, 245 yards and four touchdowns...in the first half. With the game well in hand, Jackson was not needed for the second half of this one.

The bad: A second-quarter pass interference

Maryland's defense was just as brilliant as the offense on Saturday as the Terps held Howard to just 68 total yards. Quarterback Caylin Newton, the reigning MEAC player of the year, completed just three passes for 23 yards.

There really was no bad in this game, but I'm going to nitpick here and say Kenny Bennett's second-quarter pass interference penalty. Up to that point, the Terps had not given up a first down. Bennett's penalty moved the chains for Howard for the first time all game. It was an unforced era and ended a pretty good streak by the Maryland defense.

The ugly: Howard's punt team

Howard's punt team accounted for 30 of Maryland's 79 points on Saturday. You read that right.

Story continues

Punter Isaiah Moore's first punt went only 14 yards giving Maryland the ball at Howard's 26. Later in the first, a snap went to Moore's left which he fumbled giving the Terps the ball on the Bison's 13. Moore shanked his first punt in the second quarter as well sending it a grand total of...three yards. Yes, three. Maryland took over at Howard's 22. The Terps scored a touchdown on all three resulting drives.

Moore did not get much help when he did get the ball away later in the second as D.J. Turner returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown just when things were starting to get ugly. Maryland added a safety off a punt block in the third quarter. Moore also fumbled another punt in the third, but he was able to get it away as there was little pressure from Maryland's return team with the score already 65-0.

Moore did manage to kick a 72-yard punt in the game though so at least there was that.

Navy 45, Holy Cross 7

The good: An aggressive defense

No team in the country recorded fewer tackles for loss last season than Navy which got just 37. Under new defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, the Midshipmen got seven tackles for loss against Holy Cross.

The bad: A new look offense?

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo vowed Navy would get better after a disappointing 2018 season. One area of focus was the passing game. Yes, Navy is an option team and its bread and butter is the rush attack, but there is certainly room for improvement when you finish dead last in the country in passing yards per game as the Midshipmen did in 2018.

Against an overmatched FCS opponent, Navy's new-look offense managed only 103 passing yards and 44 of those yards came on a single reception late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry completed six of nine passes and looked fine on the day, but the Midshipmen are going to face defenses a lot tougher than the one they played on Saturday. If 103 yards is all they could manage against Holy Cross, there's not much reason to think the pass attack will be as much of a factor as Niumatalolo may have hoped.

The ugly: Navy's rush attack against Holy Cross's defense

The Midshipmen ranked fifth in the nation last year averaging 276.5 rushing yards per game. Pretty good, right? Well, Navy managed 428 rush yards on 57 attempts.

The pass attack may not have been all that prolific, but it does not need to be if you can rush for over 400 yards-per-game.

Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 35

The good: The pass attack

Virginia Tech's platoon rush attack was largely ineffective against the Eagles, but the offense was still able to move the football through the air. Quarterback Ryan Willis threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns which would be a great day if not for all the turnovers. More on that later.

The bad: The defense

The Hokies were uncharacteristically porous last season finishing with the 98th ranked defense in the country. You would think that unit would have been ready to redeem itself especially in Bud Foster's final season.

Not so much.

The Eagles torched Virginia Tech's defense to the tune of 432 yards, very close to the 438.7 that unit gave up last year. It is going to be a very long season if that defense does not tighten up.

The ugly: 5 turnovers

You are not going to win very many football games when you turn the ball over five times. Four of those turnovers came from Willis who threw three interceptions and added a fumble. In his defense, he attempted 47 passes. When you are asked to put the ball in the air that much, it's only a matter of time before the defense gets its hands on it. If there is a takeaway from this it is that the Hokies need more of a consistent rush attack than they got to take some of the pressure off Willis.

Virginia 30, Pitt 14

The good: An all-around effort

Bryce Perkins picked up where he left off with 181 passing yards, two touchdowns and another 44 yards on the ground. The defense held Pitt to 263 yards and forced two interceptions and four sacks and on special teams Virginia blocked a punt.

The bad: The first half

Virginia enters the 2019 season with high hopes. The first half of Saturday's game threatened to derail those hopes very quickly.

This game was headed in the wrong direction after two quarters. Virginia trailed 14-13 after two long scoring drives by the Panthers. Of Pitt's 263 yards of offense, 187 came in the first half before the Cavaliers finally clamped down in the second.

The ugly: The streak in Pittsburgh

The Cavaliers had never beaten Pitt on the roadin program history. Saturday's game is a first for Virginia.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Week 1: Statement wins for Maryland, Navy and Virginia originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington