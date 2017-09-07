Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Welcome back, all. It’s been what has felt like a short eight or nine months since we last convened here, but Week 1 is upon us. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward redraft leagues but can also be used for DFS purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to on Sundays and Mondays.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Carson Palmer at Lions: The over-under for Cardinals-Lions is at 48 at the time of this writing (Wednesday PM). That’s the fifth-highest total on the slate. My feeling is this one has a legitimate shot to smash the over and could be our highest-scoring game of Week 1. As noted by Pro Football Focus’ pace god Pat Thorman in his Snaps, Pace, and Stats article, the “Lions began 2016 at a breakneck pace, going no-huddle on 46 percent of their snaps” in the first month of the season before halting the wagon and playing at a snail’s pace when they realized their defense couldn’t keep other offenses out of the end zone. This preseason, Detroit got back to playing fast. The Lions ran the most no-huddle snaps in the league this summer. (Hat tip again to Thorman on that nugget.) If that carries into the season and the Lions try this up-and-down thing again, this game could be fantasy gold. Arizona ran the second-most plays per game last season and was top-six in pass-play percentage. The Cardinals will be playing in a dome against a defense that lost its leading sack man, Kerry Hyder, to a torn Achilles’ in the preseason while RE Ziggy Ansah spent all summer on PUP with knee and ankle issues. Top CB Darius Slay is a young star, but the rest of the Lions’ cornerback group is in a sorry state. Larry Fitzgerald should eat slot CBs Quandre Diggs and D.J. Hayden for lunch while David Johnson does what David Johnson does out of the backfield both as a runner and catcher. Detroit allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks last season and didn’t change much on defense. Palmer is an elite streamer. Andrew Luck and Jameis Winston owners would be wise to pounce.

Editor's Note: Looking for a weekly edge in your fantasy leagues? Get the Rotoworld Season Pass for projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Starts



Ben Roethlisberger at Browns: Big Ben’s road troubles are well documented, and the concern is very real. But this is one spot I’m willing to take it into account and believe the positives outweigh the negatives. First off, the Browns were dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last season and have since cut top CB Joe Haden while losing No. 1 overall pick DE Myles Garrett to what is believed to be a multi-week ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. Second, Roethlisberger’s cupboard of weapons is stocked full with the return of Martavis Bryant from suspension and Le’Veon Bell back from his holdout. Third, the Steelers’ implied team total of 27.75 points is the third-highest on the slate. And fourth, Bell may not be ready to take on a full load with his conditioning in question following his summer absence. Big Ben flopped in his game at Cleveland last season, completing 23-of-36 passes for 167 yards (4.6 YPA) and no touchdowns, but he lit up the Browns for 349 yards and three scores on the road in 2015. With the most talent he’s had around him in years — everyone is healthy and allowed to play — it was hard to believe Big Ben was being drafted as a borderline QB1/2 in season-long drafts. This is one of the elite offenses in the league. According to Warren Sharp, the Steelers have the 11th-easiest schedule. I’d feel more than fine with Roethlisberger as my QB1 the duration of the year.



Marcus Mariota vs. Raiders: A couple years ago, we wouldn’t have looked at Raiders-Titans as a premier spot to find fantasy goodness. Times have changed. Two of the better teams in the AFC now, with talented offenses, Oakland and Tennessee presents us with Week 1’s highest total at 50.5 points. Mariota is this year’s darling among young quarterbacks who are expected to make the leap. He’s 100 percent healthy after fracturing is fibula late last season and draws a cake home matchup right out of the chute. The Raiders allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season and remain a mess on defense in the back seven. First-round CB Gareon Conley was activated from PUP just last week and missed a month of practice with a shin injury. Veteran CB Sean Smith has reportedly been benched in favor of T.J. Carrie. And second-round DB Obi Melifonwu was sent to I.R. this week. The Titans were the league’s No. 1 red-zone offense last season, and Oakland was near the bottom in allowing red-zone touchdowns. Mariota flopped in a home date against the Raiders early last year, but we have enough reason to go back to the well here. He also has the added bonus of rushing ability. The Titans are expected to loosen the reins on Mariota this year, as evidenced by their bolstering of his pass-game arsenal in the offseason. He’ll be worth rolling out there as a QB1 pretty much every week.



Kirk Cousins vs. Eagles: Cousins has won his last four starts against the Eagles. In those four games, Cousins has finished as the weekly QB5, QB1, QB15, and QB11. The latter two came last season against Jim Schwartz’s defense, and Cousins threw multiple touchdowns in both starts. The Eagles improved the back end of their defense with the acquisition of CB Ronald Darby from the Bills, but Nos. 2 and 3 corners Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson remain prime punching bags. Mills graded out as Pro Football Focus’ worst cover corner last season out of 119 qualifiers, and Robinson is on his fourth team in four years and was burnt to a crisp on just 401 snaps with the Colts in 2016. The 47.5-point total for Eagles-Redskins is strong and could very easily hit the over. The Redskins need to improve their red-zone offense after finishing 30th in touchdown success rate there last year. Washington was 11th in that same category the previous season. The addition of Terrell Pryor and health of Jordan Reed and Josh Doctson, along with the further emergence of Jamison Crowder should help inside the 20-yard line.





Read More

Editor's Note: Get our 2017 NFL Draft Guide + Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.



Sits



Dak Prescott vs. Giants: If Ezekiel Elliott was serving his suspension during this one, Prescott would be higher up the quarterback rankings. But with Zeke possibly playing only this one game then serving his six-game ban, expect the Cowboys to ride him hard. On top of that, the Giants surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season and were No. 4 in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA. They held Prescott in check in two matchups as a rookie, limiting him to 196.0 yards per game and a 1:2 TD:INT mark. Prescott was the QB26 both weeks. The sophomore will have far better matchups to take advantage of this season, especially if Elliott has to hit the shelf. The 48-point over-under for Giants-Cowboys seems high. They combined for 39 and 17 points last Weeks 1 and 14.



Philip Rivers at Broncos: Like the Giants above, the Broncos are one of the top-notch pass defenses. Denver allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season and finished No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA. Rivers has really struggled against the Broncos in their last five meetings, dating back to 2014. In those five games, Rivers has finished as the QB22, QB28, QB16, QB23, and QB22. Expect much of the same on Monday night on the road. The Broncos lost DC Wade Phillips, but they still return Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, and Bradley Roby as pass-game disrupters. The Chargers are going to be good on offense in 2017, but this is a spot to tread lightly. Chargers-Broncos has a Vegas total set at 43.5 points, one of the lowest of Week 1.



Andy Dalton vs. Ravens: Dalton has largely struggled against the Ravens in recent years. In two meetings with Baltimore last season, Dalton averaged 254.5 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game, finishing as the QB20 and QB28 in Weeks 12 and 17. Despite all of their cornerback issues of late, the Ravens still managed a 10th-place finish in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks last year. They’ve since added first-round CB Marlon Humphrey and ex-Cowboys CB Brandon Carr to Jimmy Smith. GM Ozzie Newsome also handed a big contract to S Tony Jefferson to help solidify things on the back end. This defense is what’s going to carry the Ravens in 2017. It’s going to be one to avoid most weeks. A.J. Green is the only Bengals player of interest. He’s gone for at least 131 yards in three of his last four season openers and has routinely stolen Smith’s lunch money in coverage. At 42.5 points, the total for Ravens-Bengals is the fourth-lowest of the week.





RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Theo Riddick vs. Cardinals: Riddick is one of my favorite undervalued PPR backs this season, and this sets up as a good spot right out of the gates. The Cardinals were No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA against pass-catching running backs last year, allowing just 24.0 yards per game on 5.6 targets, but that was with ILB Deone Bucannon in the lineup. Bucannon underwent offseason ankle surgery and sprained it in his first practice back with the team on August 22. He’s already been ruled out for Sunday. Bucannon was Pro Football Focus’ No. 6-ranked ILB in pass coverage last season out of 59 qualifiers. Arizona has capable fill-ins in Karlos Dansby and first-round rookie Haason Reddick, but Dansby is almost 36 and Reddick has never played a down. In the last meeting between these two teams back in 2015, Riddick caught 10-of-13 targets for 53 yards and one touchdown. Albeit the Lions ran 98 offensive plays in a blowout loss, which is about 35 plays above league average. Still, Riddick is fully expected to remain the Lions’ preferred pass-game back and should see six-plus targets with some red-zone usage. He caught all five of his touchdowns inside the 20-yard line last season. As mentioned above, Cardinals-Lions has the makings of a potential shootout. Riddick underwent offseason surgery on both wrists but played in the third preseason game.



Starts



Tevin Coleman at Bears: It’s a homecoming game for Coleman. He’s from the Chicago area and played his college ball relatively close by at Indiana and was succeeded there by current Bears RB Jordan Howard. That’s not what makes Coleman a worthwhile fantasy play, but it adds to the narrative. While Coleman isn’t the starter for the Falcons, new OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to keep him active in the backfield as the 1B to Devonta Freeman’s 1A, much like old play caller Kyle Shanahan. The Bears allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs last season but were 29th in run-defense DVOA. Even with ILBs Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman back from injury and suspension, Chicago doesn’t have the speed in the front seven to contain Coleman. He scored eight of his 11 total touchdowns last season on the road and produced a number of RB1/2 weeks even with Freeman in the lineup. The offense runs through Julio Jones and the Freeman-Coleman duo. Game script should be in Coleman’s favor with the Falcons as seven-point favorites in a game with a 49-point total. The Falcons’ implied team total of 28 is the highest of all the Sunday and Monday games.



Rob Kelley vs. Eagles: Kelley had two strong games against the Eagles last year, rushing five times for 59 yards in Week 6 and then hanging a 16-63-1 line in Week 14 as fantasy’s RB10 that week. The Eagles were 13th in both run-defense DVOA and fantasy points allowed to running backs in 2016. They’ve since replaced NT Bennie Logan with ex-Raven Timmy Jernigan. All offseason, Kelley was written off by the bulk of the fantasy community after the Redskins drafted RB Samaje Perine. But Perine struggled with essentially every aspect of the position in training camp and the preseason. Kelley heads into Week 1 as the unquestioned early-down back and is a real threat for 15-18 carries Sunday. He’s not a special talent, but Kelley can get what’s given to him behind Football Outsiders' No. 6-ranked offensive line in DVOA from last season that returns all of its starters. The Redskins want to be more balanced on offense in 2017. That’s easier said than done, but for the time being Kelley should get most of the carries for Washington while Chris Thompson handles pass downs. Eagles-Redskins has a healthy 47.5-point total. Kelley has a nice floor in terms of volume. There are far worse RB2/3 plays.



Darren Sproles at Redskins: 34-year-old Sproles didn’t play a single snap this preseason, but he comes out of the summer with the most reliable role in this mess of a backfield. LeGarrette Blount looked lost in coach Doug Pederson’s offense while appearing worn down at 31 years old. Wendell Smallwood was hurt for a large chunk of the summer, and rookie Donnel Pumphrey looked like a wasted draft pick. Sproles has the pass-game work on lock and could very easily lead this team in carries Week 1. It may not be any more than 8-10 of them, but he should bank on seeing a handful of targets. Sproles caught a touchdown in the meeting between these two teams last Week 14. And the Redskins allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2016. They head into 2017 without a true nose tackle on the roster. Sproles’ big weeks are hard to predict, but he’s worth a dart throw as an RB3/FLEX in a division game against a bad run defense with a 47.5-point Vegas total.



Sits



Terrance West at Bengals: West is sort of in the Rob Kelley mold above. He’s an early-down back only who isn’t going to break off any big runs. The problem I have with West is his offensive line is a work in progress after losing LG Alex Lewis to a season-ending injury over the summer and RT Rick Wagner to free agency. Baltimore seems to still be feeling out the LG and C spots after trading for OLs Tony Bergstrom and Luke Bowanko at final cuts last weekend. On top of that, West was outplayed by Buck Allen this summer and could face competition for carries from Allen and newcomer Danny Woodhead. Many think of Woodhead as a pass-catcher only, but he showed he can run the ball between the tackles and in the red zone with the Chargers. West averaged just 3.6 YPC across two matchups against the Bengals in 2016. Cincinnati being without WLB Vontaze Burfict (suspension) gives West a boost, but there are still too many question marks, especially with Baltimore having a minuscule implied team total of 19.75 points. I’d prefer to wait a week on West and see how this backfield shakes out.



Leonard Fournette at Texans: Fournette was being drafted as high as the second round of fantasy drafts earlier this summer. His ADP tumbled a bit after suffering a foot injury in the preseason, but he was still going high enough that I personally didn’t draft him in any of my six redraft leagues. The bad outweighed the good at that price. It almost feels like a Todd Gurley 2016 situation all over again. Fournette is going to face loaded fronts with defenses daring Blake Bortles to beat them. And I’m not sure the Jaguars’ offensive line, much like the Rams’ last year, will be up to the task. Second-round rookie Cam Robinson is being asked to take over at left tackle, and the Jaguars are bringing their left guard competition into the regular season. C Brandon Linder is the only trustworthy lineman. Fournette will have his games as a stud talent. But a Week 1 date with the Texans isn’t a spot to feel comfortable using him. The Texans are getting the best defensive player in the game, J.J. Watt, back from a back injury that cost him most of last season and adding him to an already-strong defense. Game script projects to also work against Fournette. The Jaguars are six-point road underdogs in a game with the week’s lowest projected total at a measly 39.5 points.



Paul Perkins at Cowboys: Perkins was a straight-up avoid for me in fantasy drafts. Sure, he’s the Giants’ “starter,” but few teams throw the ball more than the Giants, and Shane Vereen is New York’s locked-in pass-game back. He’s a good bet to out-snap Perkins by season’s end. The Cowboys played at the slowest pace last season, which obviously gives the opposing offense fewer possessions. That led to Dallas surrendering the fewest fantasy points to running backs and finishing eighth in run-defense DVOA. Perkins’ role simply can’t be trusted, especially after Orleans Darkwa rotated in with the first-team offense in the third preseason game and vultured a short-yardage touchdown.





WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Jamison Crowder vs. Eagles: Crowder was the subject of a ton of hype in the spring. It quieted down a bit once training camp rolled around, mainly because the Redskins were terrible on offense in the preseason and Crowder missed almost three weeks of practice with a hamstring injury. He’s back to 100 percent now and seems to have settled back in as a consensus WR3. But a healthy Crowder has high-end WR2 upside in a high-volume passing offense with a quarterback who trusts him. And despite his 5’9/177 frame, Kirk Cousins has shown a willingness to target Crowder in the scoring area. Crowder is a real threat to lead the Redskins in targets, and he gets the best individual matchup of the Washington pass catchers in Week 1. Crowder will play outside in two-wide sets, but moves to the slot when the Redskins go “11” personnel, which they did 73 percent of the time in 2016. Patrick Robinson is expected to cover the slot for the Eagles. He played just 401 defensive snaps for the Colts last season before getting benched and is on his fourth team in as many seasons. Crowder should have his way with Robinson. Confidently fire Crowder up as a WR2/3 in the opener.



Starts



Rishard Matthews vs. Raiders: Last year’s overall WR21 in PPR leagues, Matthews is being glossed over in Tennessee following the additions of Eric Decker and first-rounder Corey Davis. But Davis didn’t practice or play at all this preseason due to a hamstring injury, and Decker signed in the late summer and is coming off a twisted ankle. Both are expected to play, but neither likely has the chemistry with Marcus Mariota that Matthews does. Matthews is a good bet to lead all Titans receivers in snaps against Oakland, and all three have strong individual matchups against a secondary that figures to get torched at times this season. Oakland was 25th in pass-defense DVOA in 2016 and allowed the most 20-plus-yard pass plays in the league. Raiders-Titans has the highest total of the week at 50.5 points. We’re going to want pieces of these offenses.



Adam Thielen vs. Saints: Thielen enjoyed a breakout 2016, finishing as the WR29 in PPR formats. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate the production with Stefon Diggs healthy and Dalvin Cook taking over as the starting running back after Minnesota had to turn to a combination of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata in 2016. There are far more mouths to feed this year, including Kyle Rudolph at tight end and sophomore Laquon Treadwell. Michael Floyd will also be part of the mix after serving a four-game suspension. But Thielen’s role as the slot receiver looks set in stone with Diggs kicking outside. In Week 1, the Vikings will have to put up points to beat the high-powered Saints, so this looks like a great spot to stream your Minnesota players. The Saints were 30th in pass-defense DVOA last season and will be without No. 1 CB Delvin Breaux (broken leg) for at least eight weeks. New Orleans also lost interior pocket pusher Nick Fairley for the year due to a heart condition. The Vikings’ implied team total of 25.75 points is one of the higher marks of Week 1.



Sammy Watkins vs. Colts: Watkins has a brutal schedule on paper this season, but Week 1 isn’t part of that with the Colts missing No. 1 CB Vontae Davis. Acquired from the Bills after the first week of the preseason, Watkins didn’t put up numbers in his new uniform, catching just two passes for eight yards from Jared Goff across two preseason contests. It means very little at the end of the day, but Goff is a serious concern for Watkins owners. The second-year quarterback developed a connection with rookie Cooper Kupp, who seems to be Goff’s most trusted pass catcher heading into the opener. But there’s enough to go around to support both Kupp and Watkins. When healthy, Watkins is one of the most talented receivers in football. Expect new coach and talent maximizer Sean McVay to take note of that and scheme Watkins the ball. He’ll be running routes against the likes of CBs Rashaan Melvin, T.J. Green, Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston, and Pierre Desir on Sunday. Who? Exactly. This sets up as one of the few times the Rams’ skill players will be looked highly upon this season.



Sits



T.Y. Hilton at Rams: Scott Tolzien made one start last season, against the Steelers on Thanksgiving, and Hilton caught just three passes for 54 yards, finishing as the WR61 that week. Tolzien is now getting the nod against the Rams in the opener with Andrew Luck still not ready to return from shoulder surgery. Hilton likely cost a second- or third-round pick in fantasy drafts, but he’s extremely tough to get behind as a Week 1 play. Tolzien simply can’t push the ball downfield, and the Colts’ team total of 18.75 points is the third-lowest of the week. Expect the Colts to try and ride Frank Gore and the running game, while Tolzien checks passes down to Jack Doyle, who saw over a quarter of Tolzien’s targets in the preseason. Hilton owners need to pray Luck is back under center sooner than later.



Jeremy Maclin at Bengals: Maclin tore his groin midway through last season, missing four games and never seeming right the rest of the year. The Chiefs released him in June in a salary-cap move, and Maclin quickly linked up with the Ravens. Unfortunately, he’s had very few reps with Joe Flacco due to Flacco’s back injury. And the Bengals allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers in 2016. Baltimore’s implied team total of 19.75 points is the fifth-lowest of Week 1. Maclin owners should give him a game with Flacco under center and revisit the situation next week.



Tyrell Williams at Broncos: The Gazelle had a big 2016 in the wake of Keenan Allen’s early-season ACL tear. Williams had at least 60 yards and/or one touchdown in 12-of-16 games. Two of the four contests where he didn’t reach those marks were both matchups against the Broncos when Williams posted receiving lines of 3-28-0 and 1-4-0. The Broncos locked down opposing wideouts, surrendering the fewest fantasy points to the position. And with Allen now healthy to go with Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, Travis Benjamin, and Melvin Gordon, production will be even harder to come by Monday night. Williams has immense upside for 2017, but he’s better left on fantasy benches Week 1.





TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Zach Ertz at Redskins: Ertz once again finished another season on a high note. Over the final five weeks of 2016, Ertz averaged 88.6 yards per game and scored three touchdowns. After the first week of the preseason, the Eagles traded Jordan Matthews to the Bills, allowing newcomers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to be the Nos. 1 and 2 receivers. But Ertz is Carson Wentz’s most trusted pass catcher, especially over the middle where Went likes to throw the ball. In two games without Matthews last season, Ertz saw a whopping 31 targets, catching 22 of them for 218 yards and three touchdowns. That’s obviously an impossible pace to withstand over a full season with Jeffery and Smith now in the mix, but Ertz has a legitimate shot to lead all tight ends in targets this year. The Redskins were brutal against tight ends in 2016, allowing a league-high 77.1 yards per game to them and the 10th-most fantasy points. Washington also lost hybrid S/LB Su’a Cravens to semi-retirement last weekend. With Jeffery drawing CB Josh Norman’s shadow coverage Sunday, Ertz should roam free in the middle of the field. He hung a 10-112 line on the Redskins last Week 14.



Starts



Coby Fleener at Vikings: Slot WR Willie Snead missed one game last season. In that Week 3 contest, Fleener set season-bests in catches (7), yards (109), and touchdowns (1). Snead is now suspended for the first three games of 2017, leaving Fleener and Brandon Coleman as the main targets between the hashmarks and down the seams. The Vikings are a tough test overall for any offense, but they did struggle a bit with tight ends last season. According to Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, Minnesota finished 24th against the position while allowing the 19th-most fantasy points. Fleener has streaming appeal for owners looking to pluck a tight end off the waiver wire. He should be much more comfortable in his second season with Drew Brees in coach Sean Payton’s offense.



Delanie Walker vs. Titans: After Ertz, Walker is probably the top tight end play on Sunday-Monday slate with both Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce squaring off on Thursday night. The Titans added a bunch of offensive firepower in Eric Decker and first-rounder Corey Davis in the offseason, which will surely put a damper on Walker’s counting stats, but this Week 1 spot is as good as it gets for the veteran tight end. Oakland was dreadful against the position last season, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points and sixth-most yards. The Raiders completely gutted their linebacker corps, choosing not to re-sign Perry Riley and cutting Jelani Jenkins and Ben Heeney last weekend. Fifth-round rookie Marquel Lee will man the MIKE spot, with second-year sixth-rounder Cory James next to him. The Titans’ team total of 26.5 points is the sixth-highest on the board. Tennessee was No. 1 in red-zone offense in 2016, while Oakland was near the bottom in red-zone defense. Walker is a solid touchdown bet.



Jermaine Gresham at Lions: Gresham is a deep-league stab for desperate owners. The 29-year-old saw at least five targets in 6-of-7 games between Weeks 8 and 15 last season and was an every-down player for Arizona. Being on the field for every snap already gives Gresham a leg up on some tight ends. That paired with the Lions’ dreadful defense against the position — Detroit allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2016 — makes Gresham a worthwhile dart throw. In the preseason and at times last year, Carson Palmer showed an affinity for Gresham in the end zone. He’s probably no higher than third on the totem pole in the scoring area, but Gresham could back his way into a touchdown Sunday in a game that projects to be a potential shootout.



Sits



Eric Ebron vs. Cardinals: Ebron is a popular breakout candidate with Anquan Boldin and his 22 red-zone targets from last season out of Detroit. It’s easy to see the allure with Ebron, the former top-10 pick, at 6’4/253, but he missed essentially all of summer with a hamstring injury and battled a number of injuries last season that left him less than 100 percent much of the year. Ebron is no longer on the injury report for Week 1. However, the Cardinals were No. 1 against tight ends in 2016, and tenacious DB Tyrann Mathieu is back healthy a year removed from major knee surgery. I’m at the point with Ebron where I need to see him healthy and productive before relying on him as a TE1.



Jack Doyle at Rams: Doyle is a floor play in PPR formats, but the ceiling simply doesn’t appear to be there for Week 1 against the Rams. Los Angeles allowed the fourth-fewest yards and sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season. They have athletic, rangy linebackers in Alec Ogletree and Mark Barron and plus cover safeties in Lamarcus Joyner and Maurice Alexander. Doyle may catch 5-6 balls, but he easily could be held under 30 yards with popgun-armed Scott Tolzien throwing him the ball at or near the line of scrimmage. The Colts’ team total of 18.75 points is the third-lowest of Week 1.



C.J. Fiedorowicz vs. Jaguars: Fiedorowicz had a breakout third season with Brock Osweiler last year, finishing as the TE17, and was rewarded with a contract extension during training camp. New starting QB Tom Savage is similar to Osweiler in that both are #bad, but Savage figures to make more of an effort with DeAndre Hopkins. Fiedorowicz wasn’t targeted in the preseason after suffering a concussion. He’s had a couple of those in the past year. While the Jaguars figure to be a dumpster fire again in 2017, their defense is at least one of the more talented on paper. And new S Barry Church was Pro Football Focus’ No. 19 cover safety out of 91 qualifiers last season. Jaguars-Texans has the lowest total of the week at 39.5 points. It’s a game to avoid for the most part.