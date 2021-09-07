Week 1 SEC Power Rankings
What a wild week to start off college football.
Four FBS teams lost to FCS schools. There were seven top-25 teams that lost, including four in the top 15. The ACC and the Pac 12 combined to go 13-13 over the weekend. The Big 12 went 9-1 in the ugliest way possible. Big Ten football looked like, well, Big Ten football. Then there was the SEC going 12-2 and looking the most complete out of every conference. Per usual.
It wasn’t the most impressive showing, by no means. The SEC West has some serious figuring out to do. However, the product that the SEC put on the field (with the exception of LSU and Vanderbilt) was better coached and better prepared than the majority of college football.
Here are my SEC power rankings after week one. Keep in mind this is not ranking the teams from best to worst, this is ranking essentially how each team’s performance looked.
14. Vanderbilt
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
13. Mississippi State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
12. Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
11. Arkansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
10. South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
9. LSU
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
8. Tennessee
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
7. Florida
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
6. Kentucky
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
5. Ole Miss
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
4. Texas A&M
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
3. Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
2. Georgia
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
1. Alabama
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
1
1