Week 1 roundup: Wayne, Northmont, Xenia notch season-opening wins

Aug. 21—Jordan Ward rumbled for three touchdowns to lead Wayne in a 41-7 season-opening win versus Dunbar at Welcome Stadium on Friday night.

Ward tallied 162 yards on 18 carries to lead the way for Wayne.

Tyrell Lewis added a pair of touchdown strikes, a 47-yarder to Ray Greene and 33-yarder to Bryan Kinley.

Lamar Payton put Dunbar on the board with a 3-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter.

OTHER GAMES

Northmont 28, Butler 13: After a scoreless first half Northmont got to work quickly when Javien Brownlee returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Deuce Cortner tacked on TD passes to Malachi Staffney and T.J. Gregory and Bryant Callahan put the game away with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Xenia 34, Beavercreek 14: Gavin McManus threw for over 200 yards with three touchdowns and Trei'Shaun Sanders and Jace Jones added a rushing score apiece to pace Xenia. C.J. Crawford connected with Devin Garnes on a TD pass and Quentin Youngblood had a rushing score for 'Creek.

Piqua 54, Belmont 0: Jasiah Medley finished with four rushing touchdowns to pace Piqua and Brady Ouhl was 6-for-7 with a TD pass. A stingy effort from the Piqua defense held Belmont to 69 total yards.

Hamilton 43, West Clermont 28: Hamilton closed the game on a 28-0 run for the rally win. Kaleb Johnson led the way with 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Kerry Ware and Elijah Givens each tacked on a rushing TD.

Moeller 42, Lakota East 27: T.J. Kathman pulled Lakota East within one point in the third quarter following his second TD pass on the night, but Moeller pulled away on a pair of long Brandon White TD catches from Noah Geselbracht.

Northridge 46, Dixie 6: Kevonte Turpin had touchdown runs of 37, 49 and 15 yards to pace Northridge. Jeremy Henry added two rushing TDs and Riley Holmes hooked up with Jayden Kelly on a 77-yard TD pass. Connor Hawk rushed in the lone TD for Dixie.

Tecumseh 41, Fairborn 14: Lucas Berner totaled 146 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to lead Tecumseh. Caedon Sagraves and Jackson Berner each added a rushing score and Tecumseh racked up 324 rushing yards as a team.

Mechanicsburg 35, Kenton Ridge 28: Aaron Conley hit Danny Mascadri on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds to play to give 'Burg the win in a thriller. Conley finished 8-of-10 with two passing touchdowns along with a pair of rushing scores. Lane Roberts led Kenton Ridge with 131 rushing yards and Trinton Cordle added 101, each with a TD.

Greeneview 27, Madison 6: Cole DeHaven tossed two touchdowns, Craig Finley caught one TD and ran for another and Rylan Hurst tacked on a TD run to pace Greeneview.

Worthington Christian 21, Southeastern 14: Caleb Finney recovered a pair of fumbles, including one returned for a TD, but Southeastern fell to a second-half rally from Worthington Christian.

Winton Woods 18, Trotwood 0: The loss marked the first time Trotwood was shutout in the regular season since 2008.

Fort Recovery 39, Wayne Trace 21: Riley Heiser piled up five touchdowns on the ground in an outstanding effort for Fort Recovery.

Anna 24, Indian Lake 21: Zach Ambos drilled a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds to give Anna the win.