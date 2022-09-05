Week 1 RB Projections: Najee, JT ready to roll









We've officially passed the last Sunday without NFL regular season action. Rejoice! With just days before Week 1 kicks off, fantasy managers are ramping up for their first matchups of the season. Of course, that means projections and rankings will dictate who makes the cut for manager's starting lineups. To help make some start/sit decisions at the RB position for opening week matchups, we've got you covered with our Week 1 projections, part of our all-new football season tools.

Our 2022 Football Season Tools are loaded with everything you need from the moment your draft ends through the fantasy football playoffs. Filled with rankings (weekly, rest-of-season, IDP and dynasty), weekly and rest-of-season projections, league sync, start/sit advice, lineup advising and so much more - we are confident this year's edition is among the finest we've ever produced. Plus, you'll find exclusive feature columns from our experts on a range of important topics throughout the season. If you're looking for weekly reports, rankings, projections and more, then our Season Tools could be exactly what you're looking for. They're an essential component for every fantasy manager from Week 1 through the fantasy championships when you'll hopefully find yourself hoisting a trophy.

For our first season tools preview, we take a look at the Week 1 RB projections. These weekly numbers are often the easiest way for managers to gauge which players to start, as they offer an instant idea of whether a given player is set up for a big game or a matchup to avoid. The running back position is one of the most important in fantasy football on a weekly basis, and our projections can help you make the right lineup decisions when setting your lineups. With all this being said, let's see which early-round studs are projected to lead RBs across Week 1 action and which backs make their way into the top 15.

Let's jump right in:

RB Projections, Week 1 | Based on Yahoo! Standard Scoring

1. Jonathan Taylor (IND) vs. HOU - 24 proj. fantasy pts

2. Najee Harris (PIT) vs. CIN - 21.1 proj. fantasy pts

3. Christian McCaffrey (CAR) vs. CLE - 19.2 proj. fantasy pts

4. Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. CAR - 18.9 proj. fantasy pts

5. Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. PIT - 17.2 proj. fantasy pts

6. Austin Ekeler (LAC) vs. LV - 16.9 proj. fantasy pts

7. Aaron Jones (GB) vs. MIN - 16 proj. fantasy pts

8. Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. ATL - 14.6 proj. fantasy pts

9. James Conner (ARI) vs. KC - 14.4 proj. fantasy pts

10. Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL) vs. NO - 14.3 proj. fantasy pts

11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) vs. ARI - 13.9 proj. fantasy pts

12. Saquon Barkley (NYG) vs. TEN - 13.8 proj. fantasy pts

13. Antonio Gibson (WSH) vs. JAX - 13.7 proj. fantasy pts

14. Leonard Fournette (TB) vs. DAL - 13.7 proj. fantasy pts

15. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) vs. TB - 13.2 proj. fantasy pts

