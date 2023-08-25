Week 1 preview 'Focus on the task at hand' Conemaugh Valley, Portage prepare for illuminating performance (with picks)

Aug. 25—Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent and his staff implemented a two-tiered approach to Friday night's season-opening game against Portage.

The Blue Jays had to prepare for a very solid Portage squad, a team that shared a long rivalry with Conemaugh Valley when both programs were part of the WestPAC for two-plus decades.

Kent also had his players focus on another factor almost certain to play a role in the program's first Heritage Conference game — the hoopla associated with the first night contest at Conemaugh Valley, which will be played moments after a dedication ceremony on the newly renamed John "Jake" Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium, under the permanent lights.

"They're excited right now," said Kent, who played for Jacoby on the 1992 District 6 Class 1A championship team. "They know what is ahead of us. We're trying to keep them grounded so they don't get caught up in all the stuff going on. We want them to focus on the task at hand.

"It would be real easy to get caught up in that stuff going on that night because it is going to be a big deal."

Conemaugh Valley had been the final team in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area to play all of its home football games on Saturday afternoons. That will change with the flip of a switch on Friday.

"A lot of excitement," Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. "Getting lights is a big deal, a really big deal. We always wondered what that field would look like with lights. Now, we'll see.

"I'm crazy happy to be there. I have a lot of respect for 'Jake.' He coached me when I played in the Ken Lantzy game (in 1994)."

In 1980, Jacoby took over a struggling Conemaugh Valley program with 27 consecutive losses. The Blue Jays had a tie early in the season to halt the losing skid at 29, and a Week 9 victory snapped a 35-game winless streak.

From there, Jacoby went on to lead Conemaugh Valley to 110 wins, a 1992 Class 1A championship and 13 winning records in 22 seasons. The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inducted Jacoby in 2006.

Slanoc believes Kent's Blue Jays will put forth an effort similar to a Jacoby-coached team, especially with the extenuating circumstances surrounding the lights, the new conference and the dedication.

"I'm expecting a well-coached, hard-nosed team who has a system and will do what they're going to do," said Slanoc, whose Mustangs return six starters on both offense and defense. "They dare you to try to stop it."

Portage will have a first-year starter at quarterback, sophomore Easton Slanoc, the coach's son. Junior running back Issac Willinsky and junior playmaker Bode Layo, who had 10 touchdowns among his 14 receptions in 2022, will provide a veteran presence in the Wing-T offense.

"They're going to come out with a good game plan," Kent said of the Mustangs. "We're going to have to do our best to counter their game plan. It's a game of chess."

Portage has big-play capabilities.

"We have to play to (Easton Slanoc's) strengths and do what he's comfortable with," Coach Slanoc said. "We've got a lot of skill around him. It's up to him to distribute the ball. We just want him to get these guys the ball. Let the playmakers make plays."

Kent also will have a new quarterback in the lineup, as junior Logan Heinlein steps in for injured senior Adam Jasper, who was lost during camp.

Senior running back Devin Chontas and senior lineman Noah Graffius are two returnees.

"There are a lot of leaders on the team," Kent said. "I preach that I'd rather have a team of leaders than a team of followers. They're really trying to embrace that role from the freshmen up. They look after each other."

In Friday night's other games, all kickoffs at 7 p.m.:

Heritage Conference

United Valley (4-6 2022 record) at Northern Cambria (10-4)

Last season: Northern Cambria, 20-13.

About the Lions: United Valley has been labeled a front-runner in the conference, and was picked to win in one coaches' preseason poll.

The Lions return eight starters on offense and nine on defense from a team that won three of their final four games in 2022. Caden McCully rushed for 733 yards and six TDs as a junior.

About the Colts: Northern Cambria won the program's first District 6 title a year ago.

The Colts lost 12 seniors from that team, but do return seven starters on defense and six on offense. Senior Jack Sheredy will be a three-year starter at linebacker and two-year player at running back.

Cambria Heights (8-4) at Purchase Line (4-6)

Last season: Cambria Heights, 28-7.

About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights quarterback Isaac Weiland showed promise (9 of 19, 239 yards, one TD) when filling in for the injured Ty Stockley in 2022. The 6-foot-3 junior will move into the QB role with Stockley graduated.

About the Red Dragons: Purchase Line returns its leading passer (John Elick, 587 yards) and rusher (Brock Small, 293 yards) as well as its two top receivers (Jaylin Robertson, 169 yards; A.J. Chambers, 146 yards).

Conemaugh Township (6-5) at River Valley (1-9)

Last season: Did not play.

About the Indians: New head coach Brandon Studer and Conemaugh Township will travel to the program's first game as a member of the Heritage Conference. Indians quarterback Jon Updyke caught 30 passes for 628 yards and six TDs in 2022, while also completing 21 of 33 passes for 264 yards when pressed into quarterback duties.

About the Panthers: River Valley hopes to bounce back after a 1-9 season. The Panthers dropped their first nine games until beating Everett 41-6 in a Week 10 crossover game against the Inter-County Conference opponent.

Inter-County Conference

Berlin Brothersvalley (11-1) at Claysburg-Kimmel (1-9)

Last season: Did not play.

About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley won its first 11 games and posted eight shutouts until falling to Westinghouse in the District 5-8 2A title game. The Mountaineers enter the Inter-County Conference with experienced and talented quarterback/defensive back Pace Prosser and 2022 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Cody Kimmel.

About the Bulldogs: Ferndale Area graduate Chuck Kassick will debut as head coach at Claysburg-Kimmel, where he also is the principal. The former Flood City Thunder coach will lead the Bulldogs into a completely renovated facility, as Claysburg-Kimmel plays on its own home turf for the first time in three seasons. The Bulldogs had home dates at Hollidaysburg Area High School the past two seasons.

Glendale (5-6) at Windber (11-2)

Last season: Did not play.

About the Vikings: Returning starting quarterback Troy Misiura completed 62 of 120 passes for 807 yards and six TDs in 2022 as Glendale advanced to the District 6 Class 1A playoffs for a third straight season.

About the Ramblers: Windber won its first District 5 Class 1A crown under veteran coach Matt Grohal and reached the PIAA playoffs in 2022. The Ramblers will miss 2022 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year John Shuster, but hope to build on a 27-5 run in the previous three seasons.

Curwensville (3-7) at Meyersdale (2-7)

Last season: Curwensville, 34-18.

About the Golden Tide: Curwensville will start a new era now that all-state quarterback Dan McGarry graduated after becoming only the second player in District 9 history to pass for 2,000 yards (2,067) and rush for 1,000 yards (1,042) in a season. He had four touchdowns in 2022's game against Meyersdale.

About the Red Raiders: Meyersdale returns nine starters on both offense and defense after a trying season in 2022.

Drake Sellers is back after throwing for 442 yards, while Bryson Hetz returns after gaining 248 yards on the ground, and Tristin Ohler hopes to build on a 256-yard receiving effort.

Moshannon Valley (5-6) at North Star (4-6)

Last season: Did not play.

About the Black Knights: Chris Davidson takes over as head coach at Moshannon Valley after previously leading teams to 111 career wins at Philipsburg-Osceola, as well as high schools in Florida, Maryland, Mississippi and North Carolina.

About the Cougars: Experience and depth are two strengths coach Bob Landis listed this preseason. The Cougars have eight starters back on both offense and defense, including Connor Yoder, who passed for 1,643 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 332 yards and another score.

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference

Forest Hills (3-7) at Greater Johnstown (0-10)

Last season: Forest Hills, 44-6.

About the Rangers: Forest Hills junior Nate Cornell gained valuable experience and displayed poise after moving to the quarterback spot for the final six games in 2022. Cornell completed 73 of 128 passes for 1,158 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Rangers' offensive and defensive lines have experience and should be a strength on a team with five starters back on each side of the ball.

About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown is in the second season under coach Antwuan Reed, who has seen improvement, a change in attitude and work ethic. Now, the Trojans are trying to put together an effort to grab an elusive win.

Greater Johnstown has lost 30 straight games and 49 of its past 50.

Central Cambria (3-7) at McCort-Carroll (2-8)

Last season: Central Cambria, 44-7.

About the Red Devils: Junior running back Grady Snyder rushed for 575 yards and six TDs in 2022, averaging 6.9 yards a run. Central Cambria has seven starters returning on offense and defense under veteran coach Don Fyfe, who was in his first year with the Red Devils program in 2022 after serving as offensive coordinator at Bishop McCort in 2021.

About the Crushers: With 45 players in camp, McCort-Catholic coach Tom Smith nearly doubled the size of his roster. The Crushers finished the 2022 season with 24 players. This is the third season of the McCort-Carroll co-op and coaches and players have stressed that the program has jelled into a more cohesive unit.

Penn Cambria (9-2) at Richland (11-1)

Last season: Richland, 49-42.

About the Panthers: Penn Cambria will take the first step toward establishing this group's football identity after the graduation of a number of talented seniors from a nine-win team, including 2022 Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year Garrett Harrold, a Duquesne University player. Coach Nick Felus' "Mountain Mentality" is a proven winner. Now, players such as Carter McDermott, Derek Hite and Gavin Harrold step into the forefront.

About the Rams: Richland begins defense of its LHAC crown, but probably feels as if there is unfinished business after a loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the District 6-2A playoffs ended a run of four straight district titles. Running back/linebacker Evan McCracken will be counted on for his track speed, rushing yardage and big-play defensive capabilities as well as leadership.

Chestnut Ridge (6-5) at Somerset (1-9)

Last season: Chestnut Ridge, 30-7.

About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge won six of its first seven games, but dropped the final four contests against some of the top teams in the conference and subregional. Quarterback Nate Whysong returns after throwing for 1,458 yards, eight TDs and seven interceptions.

The top two receivers are back in Jeb Emerick (24-465) and Chase Whysong (21-276).

About the Golden Eagles: Somerset saw a youth movement in Jeff Urban's first season as head coach, with many underclassmen performing key roles. The Golden Eagles endured growing pains, with the lone win coming against winless Greater Johnstown.

Quarterback Lane Lambert threw for 477 yards and rushed for 155 in 2022.

Bedford (7-4) at Westmont Hilltop (4-6)

Last season: Bedford, 51-7.

About the Bisons: Bedford has six seniors on the roster, but a large 17-player junior class.

The younger athletes must fill in the voids left by the graduation of quarterback Kevin Ressler and playmakers Ethan Weber and Max Washington.

That trio produced 2,431 rushing yards and 33 TDs on the ground. Overall, the three players combined to score 274 of the team's 363 points during a seven-win season.

About the Hilltoppers: Westmont Hilltop has experience with nine starters back on offense and six returning on defense. The offensive and defensive lines are mostly intact from 2022, which bodes well for the double-tight, double-wing offense. The Hilltoppers' ground game must adapt to the recent loss of 975-yard rusher Brayden Dean to injury.

WPIAL

Allegheny Conference

Ligonier Valley (8-4) at Springdale (0-10)

Last season: Ligonier Valley, 48-0.

About the Rams: Ligonier Valley won the first District 7 playoff football game in school history during the 2022 season, with a program-record, eighth straight winning season. Two starters are back on offense and four on defense. Running back John Jablunovsky rushed for 748 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 and tied for fourth in the state high jump event in May.

: Opponents outscored Springdale 476-80 in 2022 as the Dynamos didn't win a game.