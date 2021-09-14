Week 2 Pickups: The confusing 49ers, Cole Beasley’s fantasy value and ranking rookie QBs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts