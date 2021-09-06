Week 1 Overreactions: Milton shines, Bama rolls, UGA tops Clemson

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recap an incredible weekend of college football... from the Pac-12 upsets to the top 25 showdowns, this season’s opening stanza had it all.

The guys start with the Sunday night battle in Tallahassee as Notre Dame outlasted FSU. They then turn their attention to the heavyweight fight between UGA and Clemson before asking will anyone catch up to Bama by the season’s end? Also...what happened out west to the Pac-12?

