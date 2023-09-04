Week 1 Overreactions: Making sense of the Pac-12’s undefeated start to 2023

We all knew that in the last year of the Pac-12 Conference as we knew it, there was an expectation that the league would be as strong as we’ve ever seen at the top.

With USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State all being ranked inside the top 25 going into the year, there was no question that conference out west could hold their own in 2023. I don’t think anyone expected the conference to go undefeated in Week 1 of the season, though.

Colorado impressed in the game of the week. USC, Washington, and Oregon all took care of business in blowout wins. Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, and UCLA looked solid in wins. Even Stanford, Cal, Arizona, and Arizona State picked up their end of the slack and got victories.

It now leaves the Pac-12 as the only conference in the nation without a loss after Week 1.

So what should we make of all of this production from the conference that is trying to go out with a bang? Now is no time to be level-headed. Here are our biggest overreactions to the Pac-12 after Week 1:

Travis Hunter is a Serious Heisman Threat

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

If I were a betting man, I would be trying to put some money on Colorado’s Travis Hunter to win the Heisman in 2023. Maybe he can’t keep up this play for another 11 games; maybe he can’t continue to play both sides of the ball and wrack up more than 100 snaps per game. But what if he does?

Colorado’s 45-42 win over TCU was electric, and Hunter was among the most dazzling players that we’ve seen in years. He finished the game with 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and then added three tackles, 1 INT, and one PBU on defense.

After not starting the season in the Heisman conversation, Hunter has now risen up the odds boards to where he now sits at +6000. Those odds may continue to drop over the coming weeks, so be prepared to sprinkle a little bit while you can. What is there to lose?

USC's Offense is Enough

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Through two games this year, USC’s offense is averaging 61 points per game. Their ability to put points on the board was never a concern coming into the season, but rather it’s the fact that they are giving up on average 21 points per game to a pair of, let’s be honest, bad teams.

Are we sure that matters, though? When you have Caleb Williams, and Lincoln Riley, and Dorian Singer, and Zachariah Branch, is a mediocre defense going to be enough to tank their championship dreams? I’m not so sure. I think that the Trojans’ offense may be good enough to make up for a bad defense under Alex Grinch yet again. We will see once they play an actual college football team, though.

Oregon's Defense is Really Good

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

After giving up an early score, the Oregon Ducks went the final 52 minutes of the game without letting their opponent even sniff the endzone. They allowed 125 yards of total offense in the final three quarters and change and gave up just 8 completions for 52 yards on the day.

Yes, they were playing the Portland State Vikings, but when you compare this to how things looked a season ago, it’s a vast improvement. The size of the defensive line is noticeably improved, and the physicality in the secondary is a strength.

We will know more about this unit after Week 2 when they have to face an air-raid Texas Tech offense, but you can’t convince me after Week 1 that the Ducks aren’t really good on defense.

Washington is a CFP-Worthy Team

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Early on in the game on Saturday against Boise State, it appeared that Washington was in for a tough contest, and that their defense may be a problem this year. The Broncos led 9-7 midway through the second quarter.

But then the Huskies did what good teams tend to do, and they took care of business, running away with the rest of the game. They scored 28 points in the second quarter to blow it open, and 28 points in the second half, running away with a 56-19 victory. In the world of college football, something has to be said about being able to take care of business and dominate a game. Washington did that, and their offense looked as advertised against a solid Boise State team.

I’m not saying that they will win the Pac-12 or go to the CFP, but I don’t need any more convincing that it’s possible.

Shedeur Sanders Joins Pac-12 Elite QB Tier

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the year, we’ve been touting 2023 as the “Year of the Quarterback” in the Pac-12. With guys like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Cam Rising, and DJ Uiagalelei, it was clear that the talent at the top of the league was as good as we’ve ever seen it.

We were missing a name, though.

It’s now clear that Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders belongs on that list as well. With a school-record 510 yards and 4 TD passes against TCU on Saturday, Sanders immediately put his name in the conversation among the elite passers in the conference, and — like Travis Hunter — put his name into the Heisman conversation, where he now has +10000 odds to win.

Maybe TCU is bad on defense, and maybe Colorado can’t keep this up. But I will be watching what Sanders can do each week going forward until I see something different, because this kid is electric.

Washington State is Dangerous

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the year, whenever I was asked to assess the Washington State Cougars, my answer was always that I needed to see what we would get from QB Cameron Ward in his second year at the FCS level before I could give an accurate prediction.

I’ve now seen enough to believe at least that the Cougars can be a dangerous giant killer in the Pac-12.

Saturday gave us a 50-24 Washington State win over Colorado State, where Ward threw for 451 yards and 3 TDs, while adding 40 yards and 1 TD on the ground. I’m not ready to say that the Cougars should be considered among the top-half of teams in the conference, but I do think that they will require detailed attention from every top team in the Pac-12 this year.

Arizona State is Worse Than Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal were crowned the worst team in the Pac-12 over the offseason, but it turns out that might have been a bit premature.

I think the Arizona State Sun Devils now take the crown.

While they were able to get a win in Kenny Dillingham’s first game of his tenure in Tempe, it was a close win against Southern Utah, 24-21. The defense didn’t look spectacular, and the offense left a lot to be desired.

Maybe they will turn things around, but after the way Stanford looked in Week 1, I think they deserve more credit than we’ve been giving them. I don’t have a hard time moving ASU down to the No. 12 spot in the conference.

Utah Can 3-Peat

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

It may be hard to gain confidence in a team when their starting QB doesn’t play, and the timeline for his return is unclear, but that’s what happened for me with the Utah Utes this week. Cam Rising was unable to go against Florida on Thursday night, but the Utes took care of business and looked really good doing it with their backup QB in the game.

The defense is among the best in the Pac-12, and once they get their Heisman-candidate back under center, the offense will be really good as well. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Utah in the Pac-12 title game once again this year with a chance to three-peat.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire