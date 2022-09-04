Week 1 Overreaction: The Shocker in The Swamp, & Ohio State’s Gritty Victory
Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to break down all of the college football week 1 madness. The returning champs, Georgia, looked very impressive, Ohio State had a tough win against Notre Dame, Utah was upset by the Florida Gators, & Michigan’s QB derby may be nearing an end. Plus we touch on the CFP expansion announcement, and give our small sample Heisman candidates.
5:00 College Football Playoff Expansion
16:20 Notre Dame edges out Ohio State
25:00 Florida upsets Utah
30:56 Georgia stomped out Oregon
36:00 Quinn Ewers car gets towed during the game
41:10 North Carolina escapes Appalachian State with a win
44:32 Michigan QB derby
46:38 The small sample Heisman
50:18 Say Something Nice
Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.
Follow Dan @DanWetzel
Follow Pat @ByPatForde
Follow Ross @RossDellenger
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts