Week 1 Overreaction: The Shocker in The Swamp, & Ohio State’s Gritty Victory

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger join together to break down all of the college football week 1 madness. The returning champs, Georgia, looked very impressive, Ohio State had a tough win against Notre Dame, Utah was upset by the Florida Gators, & Michigan’s QB derby may be nearing an end. Plus we touch on the CFP expansion announcement, and give our small sample Heisman candidates.

5:00 College Football Playoff Expansion

16:20 Notre Dame edges out Ohio State

25:00 Florida upsets Utah

30:56 Georgia stomped out Oregon

36:00 Quinn Ewers car gets towed during the game

41:10 North Carolina escapes Appalachian State with a win

44:32 Michigan QB derby

46:38 The small sample Heisman

50:18 Say Something Nice

