

Week 1 NFL Power Rankings



How did the events of training camp and preseason games affect the NFL Power Rankings going into Week 1 of the 2017 season? More than you might think, as there is greater buzz for some teams and much less optimism for others.

The Patriots still hold their ground as the easy No. 1 in the rankings, but there are a few teams that could close the gap on the defending Super Bowl champs.

Here's a look at Sporting News' latest NFL Power Rankings before Week 1 kicks off.

WEEK 1 PICKS: Straight up | Against the spread