Week 1 NFL power rankings don’t take favorable view of the Saints

Where would you stack the New Orleans Saints up against their peers? With all 32 teams set to enter Week 1 with plenty to prove, almost everyone has a take on where to put the black and gold in their NFL power rankings. Just, not many are expecting big things for the Saints.

Of the seven different rankings I surveyed, the average placement was 15.7 — 16, if you’re being a little more pessimistic. The highest New Orleans was ranked was 10th, but the lowest was at 19th among the 32 teams.

Common concerns include Jameis Winston’s ability to run the offense without giving the ball away as well as potential impacts from practicing on the road and playing home games away from the Caesars Superdome. Here’s where the Saints ranked in various Week 1 NFL power rankings:

USA TODAY Sports, Nate Davis (16)

Link

Touchdown Wire, Nick Wojton (17)

Link

"Speaking of up-and-down QBs… Hello, Jameis Winston. With a chance to turn his career around, Winston finds himself in a positive place in New Orleans with a good defense backing him. One has to wonder if their lack of wide receiver Michael Thomas combined with the Saints’ issues due to Hurricane Ida, will cause a rocky start."

NBC Sports, Nick Goss (10)

Link

Story continues

"The Saints are being a little underrated entering the 2021 season. Sure, losing future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to retirement is a blow, but there's still a ton of talent on this roster. Jameis Winston isn't an elite QB, but when surrounded by the right pieces, he can be an effective player. He also won't have to do too much because the offense is built around elite running back Alvin Kamara, who could be a top MVP candidate this season. The Saints probably aren't a top Super Bowl contender, but it would still be shocking if they missed the playoffs."

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus (15)

Link

"The damage caused by Hurricane Ida has forced the Saints to open their season in Jacksonville instead of New Orleans, an undeniable competitive setback for a team that has historically enjoyed one of the better home-field advantages in football playing under the roof at the raucous Caesars Superdome. Consider it just one more layer of uncertainty for a Saints team that has more question marks than perhaps ever before during Sean Payton's long and successful tenure with the team. One of those question marks surrounds Jameis Winston, whose golden opportunity for a career rebirth begins in earnest against the Packers."

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco (19)

Link

"Jameis Winston opens as the starter at quarterback in the post-Drew Brees era, but you know the Taysom Hill gimmick will be a big part as well. Sean Payton loves the makeup of this team, but will the fallout from being displaced by a hurricane impact their start?"

SI.com, MMQB Staff (15)

Link

"Points in poll: 138 Highest-place vote: 12 (1) Lowest-place vote: 20 (1) Postdraft rank: 11 Week 1: vs. Packers (in Jacksonville) The Saints are going with Jameis Winston to fill Drew Brees’s shoes, and now we’ll learn more about what a QB whisperer Sean Payton is."

Bleacher Report, NFL Staff (18)

Link

"It isn't surprising that Winston won out over Taysom Hill, whose starts for an injured Brees last year exposed his limitations as a passer. Winston topped 5,000 passing yards with 33 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, but he also threw 30 picks that year. For the Saints to mount a playoff push in 2021, Winston has to eliminate the turnovers that have plagued him throughout his career. And a Week 1 "home" date with the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville will pose a stiff first test for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick."

1

1