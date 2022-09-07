Week 1 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land outside the top-10

The Eagles are entering the 2022 NFL season with plenty of expectations after retooling the roster on both sides of the football.

Philadelphia started free agency off by landing Haason Reddick (LB), Kyzir White (LB), and Zach Pascal (WR).

The talent upgrade continued with a draft night trade that saw A.J. Brown dealt to the Eagles for multiple draft picks.

Add in the additions of Jordan Davis (Draft), Nakobe Dean (Draft), James Bradberry (FA), and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (trade), and some in the media are talking Super Bowl.

The expectations may be high, but the initial Week 1 power rankings say the team still has much to prove.

NFL.com -- 14

The Birds start the season outside of the top 10.

Previous rank: No. 15 Can anyone put a dent in the offensive line? Eagles GM Howie Roseman has built a deep and promising roster that should put quarterback Jalen Hurts in the best possible position to thrive in Year 3. But Roseman outdid himself up front, where the starting five of LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Isaac Seumalo and RT Lane Johnson stand above any blocking group in football. Mailata has been the greatest revelation of all, a product of the International Pathway Program who went from spot starter to one of the most dominant blockers in the game seemingly overnight.

The Athletic -- 10

The Eagles land in the top-10 of The Athletic’s first power rankings.

After the Eagles’ midseason trade of Zach Ertz in 2021, Dallas Goedert ranked sixth in the league among all players in receiving yards per route run (2.7). If that efficiency stays near the same level while the Eagles tilt back toward throwing the ball more than they did down the stretch, he’ll cement himself among the league’s best at the position. Brown, by the way, ranked at the top of that list.

CBS Sports -- 8

Pete Prisco has the Eagles landing at No. 8 on the list for CBS Sports.

Yes, this might seem high. But the roster is loaded and I believe Jalen Hurts will take a big step forward this season. They are the team to beat in the NFC East.

The Ringer -- 13

The Ringer has Philadelphia outside the top 10 at No. 13.

Philadelphia is gaining significant momentum as a much-improved postseason contender this season. The Sunday after the 2022 draft, during which they traded for star wideout A.J. Brown and added monster Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Eagles were +275 to win the NFC East. They’re now +150 as money has been poured on their division crown futures, and for good reason. Quarterback Jalen Hurts improved significantly from Year 1 to Year 2 under then-first-year head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, and expectations should be for Hurts to continue to develop as his chemistry with Brown and receiver DeVonta Smith grows.

ESPN -- 15

The Eagles landed at No. 15 on ESPN’s initial power rankings.

When is the quarterback seat in Philly not hot? Hurts led the Eagles to a postseason appearance in his first year as a full-time starter and has shown signs of improvement this summer. But the Eagles will soon have a decision to make when it comes to the long-term direction of the franchise. Hurts is eligible for a contract extension after the season. Philadelphia, meanwhile, holds two first-round picks in what is expected to be a quarterback-rich draft next April. Hurts’ performance this season will help inform management’s decision on how to proceed.

Pro Football Network -- 11

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia just outside the top-10.

The Eagles have a better roster than the Dallas Cowboys. If Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni can unlock the middle of the field with their passing attack, the Eagles could walk away with the East title and be a serious contender in the NFC. They already had the most successful rushing attack in the NFL a season ago and finished third in rushing EPA. Philadelphia’s offensive line is dominant, and adding A.J. Brown should supercharge their passing attack.

Sports Illustrated -- 11

Sports Illustrated has the Birds at No. 11 on the list.

The Eagles have done a great job building a roster around Jalen Hurts, and he’s been given everything he needs to succeed in Year 3.

PFF -- 13

PFF has Philadelphia outside the top-10.

I’m not sure any franchise had a better offseason than the Eagles when all is considered. Trading for A.J. Brown gives them the No. 1 receiver they have been searching for, and it also allows DeVonta Smith to concentrate on doing what he does well as the No. 2. Adding Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis reinforces a defensive front that was eroding from its peak, and grabbing James Bradberry late in the day is a really shrewd signing that could make a real difference. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean could also prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he’s the same player in the NFL that he was in college.

