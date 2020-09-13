Week 1 NFL Notebook: The overlooked Patriots advantage

Curran's NFL Notebook: Pats taking (great) shape; Cam inheriting Brady's pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Heading into the great unknown that is the Patriots 2020 season, we’ve talked scheme, personnel, quarterbacks, drafting, cap management and who exactly we believe is going to be “WR3.”

We’ve saluted the big brains of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels and wonder how their mind-meld with Cam Newton will work.

What have we mostly overlooked? Lung capacity. Conditioning. The preparedness to hit and be hit early in the year in a way that just hasn’t been done since last January.

How many anecdotes would you like as evidence health and stamina were the main factors in the Patriots adding three more Lombardis in the past decade?

Wiping out the Ravens 28-14 lead in the second half in the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs? Wiping out the Seahawks 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter of that Super Bowl? A little thing we could call 28-3? A completely empty injury report entering SB53 and a fourth quarter game-dealing drive in which the Patriots ran over the flagging Rams?

The fact that Super Bowls they didn’t win from 2011 to 2018 hinged in large part on either Rob Gronkowski being hurt (2011, 2012, 2013) or Julian Edelman being hurt (2015 and 2017).

This year more than ever, strength, conditioning and – yes – pliability are the coin of the realm in the NFL. And the Patriots have attacked that area this summer.

“Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve never ran that much,” recently-released running back Lamar Miller said after completing his Patriots conditioning run a few weeks back. “It was just different for me. They make sure you’re in top, great shape. That’s something that I haven’t experienced. So coming in here, once they put me through the conditioning stuff, that was different for me.”

The Patriots are an NFL anomaly in the way they approach conditioning. In 2014 when the Patriots went to Norfolk, Virginia for joint practices with Washington, the joint portion would end and the Washington players would gather their equipment and trudge off. The Patriots would gather on a sideline and run gassers back and forth across the field. By the end of the week, a handful of Washington players were doing it as well on their own.

The pearl-clutching last month that came from New York media when former Patriots assistant Joe Judge was sending Giants players and coaches on punishment laps for miscues was telling. Media wasn’t accustomed to seeing players taking laps, much less coaches. In New England, the players have always done that under Belichick. Occasionally, the coaches too.

Last year in Miami, former Patriots coach Brian Flores had his Dolphins players running to their “Takes No Talent” wall as punishment for mental slip-ups. As in it “takes no talent” to do the little things correctly.

Jeff Howe from The Athletic did a nice oral history of the 2000 culture change Belichick fostered when he took over in New England. The people he spoke with circled back repeatedly to conditioning.

“Conditioning was always a big deal with Bill and still is,” former offensive line coach and coaching legend Dante Scarnecchia told Howe. “The whole team runs, and now he has them running up this hill, and they accept it because it’s part of the culture. The culture comes from the coaching staff to the players, but the biggest part of it, and Bill subscribes to this, it really has to at some point come from the players, too.

“If it comes from the players amongst themselves and you have that reinforcement, instead of going into the locker room and everybody bitching about having to take laps if you jump offside or you encroach, to have others on the team, strong people on the team say that’s the way it is around here and that’s the way it’s going to be. When that happens, culture is easy to establish and maintain. That’s really, really important.”

You watched Thursday’s season-opener, right? We all know the Chiefs are better than the Texans. But did you see how Kansas City really choked Houston out?

With an 11-play drive when they trailed 7-0 followed by a 16-play drive the next time they got the ball. Kansas City ran the ball 34 times and threw it 32. They ran over Houston. And there will probably be a lot of that Sunday. Defenses tapping out.

