Week 1 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

Welcome to the Week 1 daily fantasy football values article for DraftKings and FanDuel. During the course of the season, I will be working to bring you the best sleepers and value picks – players who are underpriced and should return efficient points per dollar in NFL DFS that week. A lot of times the value plays will be geared toward cash games, as I’ll mostly highlight players with solid floors, making sure your lineups isn't missing the clear plays of the week.
Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values
I would suggest always looking for a value play at the QB position, as each week there is normally an underpriced player based on their matchup. Because a QB is guaranteed to touch the ball, he consistently produces the most points of any fantasy position. In other words, the opportunity cost isn’t as high to move to a value QB than, say, a value RB or WR because we know the QB will be involved.
Carson Wentz, Eagles at Redskins (DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $7,100)
My top QB value play on DraftKings is Wentz in a matchup against the Redskins. The Eagles made it a priority this offseason to go out and get Wentz more offensive weapons as they look for their second year QB to take a step forward in 2017. With the highest implied Vegas team total of the value QBs on DK, Wentz is also the most likely to find himself in a shootout, in what should be a close and competitive divisional game. Wentz is also the only value QB who is actually a favorite to win his game.
The Eagles don't have much of a running game so most of their offense this year will have to come from the arm of Wentz. I have Wentz as a top-10 QB this week -- you can’t beat that production at this price.
Brian Hoyer, 49ers vs. Panthers (DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $6,400)
Hoyer is the play on FanDuel, offering enough of a savings from Wentz to move down. Hoyer has been an interesting QB for DFS at times, as he always finds himself on mediocre teams but puts up enough production to be considered in this value category. Now playing in a Kyle Shanahan offense, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Hoyer have one of his best years of his career. Playing at home against Carolina in Week 1, the Panthers offer a better matchup than most of the public will realize.
Let’s not forget, the Panthers were a bad pass defense last year, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league. I consistently targeted them with success, and while they did improve some in the secondary, I believe they will be another fantasy-friendly pass defense for QBs and WRs in 2017. On the flip side, Carolina has a good run defense, so I think the 49ers will be forced to find their production through the air. I expect San Francisco to be playing from behind, so the game script should favor Hoyer seeing plenty of opportunities to throw the ball.
Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks: Running back
Being honest, if playing cash, you really want to get David Johnson and/or Le'Veon Bell into your lineup. Given how little we know about teams in Week 1, I want to make it a point that the “safest” plays, especially in cash, are these two studs. Simply put, the RB position is about volume, volume and more volume. These two guys are the safest not only because of their incredible talents, but also because we know they will be involved in their team’s offense regardless of game flow.
Todd Gurley, Rams vs. Colts (DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $7,300)
With Andrew Luck out, the Rams are in a good position to win this game. If they are able to get out to a lead, I expect them to lean heavily on Gurley to try to kill the clock and start the season 1-0. There’s no doubt about it, Gurley was a major disappointment last season, but let’s not forget, Gurley wasn’t a sleeper or breakout player in 2015. He's been one of football’s top talents in high school and college, and I wouldn’t write him off because of one tough year with a rookie QB.
Not only should the game flow work in his favor here, but the matchup is also positive. The Colts were in the bottom 10 against the RB position last year, allowing 120 yards a game on the ground. Gurley is one of a the very few RBs who doesn’t find himself sharing carries and should get the opportunity to play all three downs. He’s quietly a good pass catcher, averaging four targets a game over his last 12 games. I won’t be surprised to see Gurley lower owned than he should be, as he’s burnt so many players in the past. If there’s ever a time to be contrarian, it’s Week 1.
Bilal Powel, Jets at Bills (DraftKings: $4,900; FanDuel: $6,300)
Powell is coming up as everyone’s value play, with almost every projection I’ve seen expecting him to play a big role on the Jets offense. I can’t disagree with the logic, as we’ve seen from the past two seasons that he is clearly the running back Jets use when they are playing from behind and need to pass.
With the departure of both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, there are even more targets to be redistributed, with Powell being one of the few proven assets on the Jets offense. At this cheap price, a a seven-catch, 50-yard day with a possible score will return value on Powell. I think that’s a very realistic outcome, and I wouldn’t be upset with that stat line at his current price.
Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks, Values: Wide receiver
Michael Crabtree, Raiders at Titans (DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $6,900)
I understand that the talk all offseason continues to be around third-year pro Amari Cooper and how he is expected to take steps forward, but is Crabtree again going to be overlooked? I don’t necessarily buy into the narrative of Cooper having a breakout season, as I think Crabtree is still the go-to guy in the red zone.
Cooper has had some problems with drops, and he also gets the most defensive attention, leaving Crabtree to work against weaker matchups. My projections have Crabtree in the top 10 at the position this week, but he is priced at the 15th highest on DK, and 16th on FanDuel – that’s a value to take advantage of.
Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Panthers (DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $6,600)
Garcon is another player whose price tag will rise as the sites get a better understanding of how players are being used in 2017. Moving to the 49ers has been a fantasy death sentence for WRs the past few years, but with Kyle Shanahan taking over, this is expected to change. Shanahan made it his mission to go out and sign Garcon in the offseason, as Garcon had the best year of his career the last time he played in a Shanahan offense.
The Panthers do not have a secondary to worry about, so between the plus matchup and high target floor, Garcon will likely be a popular play amongst the sharper, more experienced fantasy players.
Terrelle Pryor, Redskins vs. Eagles (DraftKings: $6,100; FanDuel: $6,200)
If you’re playing on FanDuel this weekend, Pryor is going to be in your cash lineup, as he is simply underpriced for his role in the Redskins offense. These are the best types of values -- and hopefully we can find at least a few of these every week in this values article. Pryor is the clear WR1 for Washington and will see guaranteed volume and red-zone looks. He should never be priced this low.
Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $3,200 FanDuel: $5,200)
Wright is going to be chalk, and while I can see him busting this week, I think I’ll likely hold my nose and take the massive savings he offers.
The logic here is that someone in Chicago has to catch the ball, with a surplus of targets to be redistributed. While we don’t know for sure that Wright will be the beneficiary of these receptions, we have a good idea that Mike Glennon will have to lean on Wright in some capacity. At this price, it shouldn’t take much for Wright to return his value.
Torrey Smith, Eagles at Redskins (DraftKings: $3,700 FanDuel: $5,100)
According to the RotoQL tools, Smith is the second best value at WR this week, projected for 12.1 points at a very cheap price tag. I don’t necessarily see Smith as a volume WR, but he does have the big-play upside that you look for in tournaments. Smith will see mostly Breshard Breeland in coverage, the 84th-ranked CB in the league according to Pro Football Focus. It wouldn’t surprise me to see an Eagles (Wentz-Smith-Ertz) stack at the top of some tournaments this weekend.
Week 1 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values
Zach Ertz, Eagles at Redskins (DraftKings: $3,500; FanDuel: $5,900)
Ertz is underpriced on DraftKings, so I expect him to be the most popular TE option. However, I think playing Ertz is justified -- maybe even necessary -- in cash games. We saw the Wentz-Ertz connection grow throughout last season, which is common with a young QB relying on their bigger targets. In what is expected to be a high-scoring, competitive divisional matchup, Ertz has one of the strongest likelihoods to score at the TE position.
As mentioned with Wentz, the Eagles also have a terrible run gam, and will need to rely on the pass to stay competitive, so Ertz should have a solid floor. I don’t expect Ertz to be priced this cheap again, as his production should easily outmatch this price.
Evan Engram, Giants at Cowboys (DraftKings: $2,900; FanDuel: $4,900)
Engram is one of my favorite GPP plays this weekend since he's likely to go overlooked while the big names carry most of the ownership at the position. We haven’t seen the rookie play a real NFL game yet, but I have seen the flashes of talent in the preseason and college, and Eli Manning loves to use his TE.
Most importantly, the Cowboys were the worst defense against opposing TEs in 2016. They weren’t just bad, they were pathetic – allowing on average 7.5 receptions, 75 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns to opposing tight ends every week.
Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Advice: Defense
Los Angeles Rams vs. Colts (DraftKings: $3,200; FanDuel: $4,600)
The Colts were one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, allowing 2.8 sacks per game. Now enter Scott Tolzien playing QB for the injured Andrew Luck, and we have an easy matchup to target.
The Rams can put pressure on the QB, so they should have no problem getting to Tolzien and hopefully forcing him into a turnover or two. The Rams aren’t the cheapest defense on the board, but they aren’t overpriced either. Tolzien is not a playmaker, so the Rams should be both safe and have massive upside.
