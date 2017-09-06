Week 1 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

Welcome to the Week 1 daily fantasy football values article for DraftKings and FanDuel. During the course of the season, I will be working to bring you the best sleepers and value picks – players who are underpriced and should return efficient points per dollar in NFL DFS that week. A lot of times the value plays will be geared toward cash games, as I’ll mostly highlight players with solid floors, making sure your lineups isn't missing the clear plays of the week.

It's my hope that the values article will be used as another tool in your daily fantasy preparation, but not the only tool to work from.

RotoQL’s fantasy football packages laid the foundation for the picks you will find below. You can find all of the stats you need in one user-friendly platform, and you'll also find a suite of fantastic DFS tools to take your game to the next level.

Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values

Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values





I would suggest always looking for a value play at the QB position, as each week there is normally an underpriced player based on their matchup. Because a QB is guaranteed to touch the ball, he consistently produces the most points of any fantasy position. In other words, the opportunity cost isn’t as high to move to a value QB than, say, a value RB or WR because we know the QB will be involved.

Carson Wentz, Eagles at Redskins (DraftKings: $5,300; FanDuel: $7,100)

My top QB value play on DraftKings is Wentz in a matchup against the Redskins. The Eagles made it a priority this offseason to go out and get Wentz more offensive weapons as they look for their second year QB to take a step forward in 2017. With the highest implied Vegas team total of the value QBs on DK, Wentz is also the most likely to find himself in a shootout, in what should be a close and competitive divisional game. Wentz is also the only value QB who is actually a favorite to win his game.

The Eagles don't have much of a running game so most of their offense this year will have to come from the arm of Wentz. I have Wentz as a top-10 QB this week -- you can’t beat that production at this price.

Brian Hoyer, 49ers vs. Panthers (DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $6,400)

Hoyer is the play on FanDuel, offering enough of a savings from Wentz to move down. Hoyer has been an interesting QB for DFS at times, as he always finds himself on mediocre teams but puts up enough production to be considered in this value category. Now playing in a Kyle Shanahan offense, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Hoyer have one of his best years of his career. Playing at home against Carolina in Week 1, the Panthers offer a better matchup than most of the public will realize.

Let’s not forget, the Panthers were a bad pass defense last year, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league. I consistently targeted them with success, and while they did improve some in the secondary, I believe they will be another fantasy-friendly pass defense for QBs and WRs in 2017. On the flip side, Carolina has a good run defense, so I think the 49ers will be forced to find their production through the air. I expect San Francisco to be playing from behind, so the game script should favor Hoyer seeing plenty of opportunities to throw the ball.

Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Picks: Running back





Being honest, if playing cash, you really want to get David Johnson and/or Le'Veon Bell into your lineup. Given how little we know about teams in Week 1, I want to make it a point that the “safest” plays, especially in cash, are these two studs. Simply put, the RB position is about volume, volume and more volume. These two guys are the safest not only because of their incredible talents, but also because we know they will be involved in their team’s offense regardless of game flow.

