Week 1 NFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13), David Johnson (9), John Brown (9), J.J. Nelson (6), Jermaine Gresham (4), Andre Ellington (3), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Carries: David Johnson (11), Kerwynn Williams (5), John Brown (1)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3), Jermaine Gresham (2), David Johnson (1), J.J. Nelson (1), John Brown (1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (3), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1), Kerwynn Williams (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Williams (4-74-1), Patrick Peterson (2-13-0), Tyvon Branch (4-31-0)

Observations: Carson Palmer had to throw on 73.5 percent of the Cardinals’ offensive plays, which left very little groundwork for the backfield. Predictably, Larry Fitzgerald saw a team-high 13 targets. Even though the Cardinals listed Jaron Brown ahead of John Brown on the depth chart, John Brown out-snapped the other Brown 63-to-55, and out-targeted everyone not named Larry Fitzgerald (tied with DJ’s nine targets.) Now with Johnson likely to miss an extended period of time, Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington will likely form a running back by committee, there’s also a possibility of them bringing in another running back. Ellington out-snapped Williams 20-to-9.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (9), Tevin Coleman (6), Julio Jones (5), Taylor Gabriel (4), Austin Hooper (2), Devonta Freeman (2), Levine Toilolo (1)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12), Tevin Coleman (8)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (1-26-0), Desmond Trufant (3-22-0), Robert Alford (4-91-1)

Observations: People may be satisfied with the work they saw from Devonta Freeman as he scored the lone rushing touchdown for the Falcons, but Freeman and Tevin Coleman each saw 26 percent of the offensive looks (touches + targets.) The Falcons had eight plays inside the red zone, but only Taylor Gabriel (two targets) and Freeman (one rush from the five-yard line) saw any of the volume from inside the 20. Austin Hooper’s 128 yards and a touchdown looks good in the box score, but he saw just seven percent of the target share (two targets) and only spent 24 snaps in route (PFF) of the 47 snaps he played.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7), Kelvin Benjamin (5), Greg Olsen (4), Devin Funchess (2), Jonathan Stewart (2)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18), Christian McCaffrey (13)

RZ Targets: Jonathan Stewart (1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2), Christian McCaffrey (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bené Benwikere (3-35-0), James Bradberry (4-46-0), Robert McClain (1-6-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey’s usage was very encouraging as he and Jonathan Stewart each saw 32 percent of the Panthers’ offensive looks. However, McCaffrey out-snapped Stewart 47-to-29, but Stewart claimed three red-zone looks to McCaffrey’s one. McCaffrey should be plenty valuable this season as he led the Panthers with 28 percent of the target share. He was the only offensive weapon to see more than five targets.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12), Zach Miller (6), Jordan Howard (5), Josh Bellamy (4), Kendall Wright (4), Kevin White (4), Deonte Thompson (2)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13), Tarik Cohen (5)

RZ Targets: Zach Miller (2), Jordan Howard (1), Josh Bellamy (1), Tarik Cohen (1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2), Tarik Cohen (1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (1-6-0), Deiondre' Hall (2-53-1), Jacoby Glenn (4-68-0), Tracy Porter (4-40-1)

Observations: Tarik Cohen only played 42 percent of the snaps for the Bears, but when he was on the field, they looked his way as he led the Bears with 30 percent target share and 29 percent of the offensive looks (trailed only Jordan Howard.) With Kevin White placed on injured reserve, Cohen may provide even more value in the passing game. Of Cohen’s 28 snaps, he ran a pass route on 21 of them (PFF) and led all running backs with 12 targets in Week 1.

