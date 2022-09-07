Week 1 Mountain West Football Power Rankings

After the first week we have new power rankings

We have results

Now that every Mountain West football team has one game we do have a little bit more of a sample size but we are still overreacting a bit to each result with teams playing one and a few having two games in the books.

A few of the top teams lost last week in Boise State, San Diego State, and Utah State. The Aggies loss didn’t impact these ranking all that much as they played Alabama and were clearly overmatched. The other two games between the Broncos and Aztecs were not ideal and there are questions at quarterback and other areas for each team.

Also, where will 2-0 Nevada land in these rankings?

Before we get to the full set of 12, here are a few rankings from our staff writers.

12. Hawaii (LW: 12, 13 points)

It is going to be a long year for new head coach Timmy Chang and that is what we thought. His plan this week is to still split time with the4 two quarterbacks.

Here’s #HawaiiFB coach Timmy Chang at Tuesday morning’s practice on the decision to keep splitting reps, at quarterback and elsewhere, between multiple players ahead of Saturday’s game at No. 4 Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ZW8S9uJ55e — Brian McInnis (@Brian_McInnis) September 6, 2022

11. New Mexico (LW: 10, 32 points)

A drop is mostly due to playing an FCS team but they got the job done with a well-rounder performance over Maine. The difficult level this week goes up quite a bit as they take on Boise State.

Regardless of the result, the Lobos will look gooooood.

So the red turf was a joke… but these aren’t 🥵🥵 For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets! Come see for yourself Friday night! 🎟 https://t.co/8Pnk1RZcr6 pic.twitter.com/7L19j8oeel — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 6, 2022

10. Colorado State (LW: 7, 38 points)

Honestly, not much to take away when playing a team well-inside the top 10 against Michigan. The one concern was the lack of production and by lack we mean nothing from wide receiver Dante Wright. That needs to change.

9. Wyoming (LW: 11, 43 points)

Hello Andrew Peasley. The turnaround from Game 1 to Game 2 was remarkable for the new quarterback

8. UNLV (LW: 9, 50 points)

Rebels were off but moved up a spot. They take on Cal this weekend in a game that could raise some eyebrows against a mediocre Pac-12 team.

7. San Jose State (LW: 6, 51 points)

Yikes!!

Their opener against Portland State was not a good performance and nearly was a loss. The Spartans got the win and maybe they were not focused since this week they go to Auburn as a three-touchdown underdog.

6. San Diego State (LW: 3, 65 points)

The same old saying can be said for the quarterback and offensive play calling. Transfer QB Braxton Burmeister struggled and it was not all his fault, the young offensive line had him scrambling and ultimately on one such run he was taken down and then out with a shoulder issue.

Running back depth is there but not the production. They play Idaho State and that is a game to establish some things and get them right.

5. Utah State (LW: 5, 68 points)

Fifty-five to zero against Alabama says it all. Not much to take away from that, it would have been nice for a few points or drives on offense but it was an ugly game.

SEC quick hits: ARKANSAS-CINCY

GEORGIA-OREGON

BAMA-UTAH STATE

S CAROLINA-GEORGIA STATE pic.twitter.com/iRbEFteDoc — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 5, 2022

4. Boise State (LW: 4, 66 points)

Not much right in the first half for Boise State in its loss to Oregon State. This is another school that had quarterback, offensive line and running back issues.

Hank Bachmeier is a fifth-year starter but he didn’t look like it on the road at Reeser Stadium against the Beavers. In came Taylen Green and the offense moved a bit better.

The poor offensive line play hurt the ground attack that some felt would rebound now that RB George Holani was healthy. Sadly, it did not.

3. Nevada (LW: 8, 74 points)

Holy $#!T the Wolf Pack are getting some love this week after starting the year off 2-0 and defeating Texas State this past weekend in fairly easy fashion.

This ranking probably has a lot to do more with how other teams lost badly with Boise State, Utah State, and San Diego State falling and in mostly ugly fashion. Nevada fans don’t care, they are undefeated.

1. Fresno State (LW: 1, 4 first-place votes, 103 points)

A quality performance led to an easy win over FCS Cal Poly. More will be known this week as they host Oregon State.

1. Air Force (LW: 2, 5 first-place votes, 103 points)

Same with Fresno State, a good showing and a dominant win over a quality FCS team in Northern Iowa. Falcons host in-state for Colorado which should be a bit more challenging.

