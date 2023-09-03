Week 1 Mountain West Football Highlights
Week 1 Mountain West Football Highlights
Get caught up on games you may have missed.
There is still one game left in the extended Week 1 play of Mountain West with San Jose State hosting Oregon State. In the meantime, here are the scores and highlights of Week 1.
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33
🏈 Highlights from @wyo_football's 35-33 double overtime win against #24 Texas Tech#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/I6tnL5WS01
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2023
San Diego State36, Idaho State 28
🏈 Highlights from @AztecFB's 36-28 win against Idaho State#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/MiEgiyNLrB
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2023
USC 66, Nevada 14
Fresno State 39, Purdue 35
Washington 56, Boise State 19
Iowa 24, Utah State 14
UNLV 44, Bryant 14
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Washington State 50, Colorado State 24