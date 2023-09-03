Week 1 Mountain West Football Highlights

Get caught up on games you may have missed.

There is still one game left in the extended Week 1 play of Mountain West with San Jose State hosting Oregon State. In the meantime, here are the scores and highlights of Week 1.

Stanford 37, Hawaii 24

Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33

San Diego State36, Idaho State 28

USC 66, Nevada 14

Fresno State 39, Purdue 35

Washington 56, Boise State 19

Iowa 24, Utah State 14

UNLV 44, Bryant 14

Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7

Washington State 50, Colorado State 24

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire