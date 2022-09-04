Week 1 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 1 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Every team has now played one game
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Bowl projection season is here after Week 1
Week 1 of Mountian West play has now seen all 12 teams in action and a few have played two games and we now have just a little bit more data to make some guesses as we have not technically entered fall onto the calendar.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0
Week 1 saw some interesting results which saw San Jose State nearly fall to Portland State at home, so they actually get the boot this week from the projections. In their place we insert 2-0 Nevada Wolf Pack after a 38-14 win over Texas State.
The top of the conference might get a little shake up with Boise State never really being in it against Oregon State as was the same story to San Diego State as they lost their first-ever game at SnapDragon Stadium to Arizona…. or the new Portal King Arizona Wildcats as the new players in Tucson stepped up big.
Utah State’s 55-0 loss to Alabama doesn’t change much for their projections because that game was never going to be close, plus quarterback Logan Bonner was taken out to avoid a snapping in half by Will Anderson or other Crimson Tide defenders.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Arizona State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Northern Illinois
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Nevada vs. North Texas
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Toledo
More Bowl Projections!
Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections
CBS Sports Bowl Projections: Where Are The Mountain West Teams?
2022 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections