Week 1 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Every team has now played one game

Bowl projection season is here after Week 1

Week 1 of Mountian West play has now seen all 12 teams in action and a few have played two games and we now have just a little bit more data to make some guesses as we have not technically entered fall onto the calendar.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0

Week 1 saw some interesting results which saw San Jose State nearly fall to Portland State at home, so they actually get the boot this week from the projections. In their place we insert 2-0 Nevada Wolf Pack after a 38-14 win over Texas State.

The top of the conference might get a little shake up with Boise State never really being in it against Oregon State as was the same story to San Diego State as they lost their first-ever game at SnapDragon Stadium to Arizona…. or the new Portal King Arizona Wildcats as the new players in Tucson stepped up big.

Utah State’s 55-0 loss to Alabama doesn’t change much for their projections because that game was never going to be close, plus quarterback Logan Bonner was taken out to avoid a snapping in half by Will Anderson or other Crimson Tide defenders.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Arizona State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Northern Illinois

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Nevada vs. North Texas

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Toledo





