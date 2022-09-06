Week 1 matchups to watch for Bills at Rams 'NFL Total Access'

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Chris Godwin believes he will have the final say on whether he plays Sunday at Dallas but said being on the field with the Bucs for the second half of the season is more important. Godwin tore his MCL and ACL in a 9-0 loss to the Saints on Dec. 19. He had surgery Jan. 3 and on Monday in practice shed the knee brace for the first time. Appearing on the In the Moment podcast with David ...