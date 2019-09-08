Week 1 Live Blog

Football is back! And I'll be keeping you up to date on all of the biggest plays, touchdowns, injuries, storylines and more throughout the day.

(2:34 PM) While the Eagles Offense continues to search for their rhythm, rookie WR Terry McLaurin continues to ball out in his first regular-season game. Three receptions for 104-yards and a touchdown headed into halftime.

The Dolphins Offense shows signs of life. Ryan Fitzpatrick finds Preston Williams in the end zone for six yards. Touchdown.

(2:26 PM) The Buffalo Bills Offense is off to a rough start offensively, as Josh Allen has his second interception of the day. He's lost two fumbles in addition to his pick-six in the first quarter.

Mark Ingram II continues to have a day versus the Dolphins Defense. The Ravens make it 42-3 with Ingram's 1-yard rushing touchdown.

(2:18 PM) Injury updates: Tyreek Hill has been officially RULED OUT with a shoulder injury.

(2:12 PM) Lots of offense! Kirk Cousins keeps it, leaps over the pile for a 1-yard rushing touchdown

Lamar Jackson continues to terrorize the Dolphins with his fourth touchdown of the day - a 5-yard pass to rookie Miles Boykin. If there was any question about the Miami Dolphins tanking, consider it answered.

The Eagles Offense finally shows some spark - Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson for a 51-yard touchdown.

(2:02 PM) Injury update: Patrick Mahomes took a hit and is limping on his left ankle. After being checked out in the blue medical tent, he returns to gameplay. Something to keep an eye on.

Derrick Henry leaps over the pile for the one-yard touchdown.

Case Keenum hooks up with rookie WR Terry McLaurin for the 69-yard touchdown. Welcome to the NFL.

(1:54 PM) Injury update: Derrius Guice is back.

Malcolm Brown (LA) up the middle for 5 yards, touchdown.

Lamar Jackson continues to terrorize the Dolphins Defense with a 33-yard touchdown to Willie Snead IV. That's his third of the day.

(1:50 PM) Injury update: In his first regular-season game ever, returning from the ACL, Redkins RB Derrius Guice has been spotted in the medical tent. Updates to follow.

(1:41 PM) TOUCHDOWN! WR Sammy Watkins nabs his second touchdown on the day. His line on the day so far? Four receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Nick Foles has officially been RULED OUT for the Jaguars with a left shoulder injury. Rookie Gardner Minshew is now under center.

Tyreek Hill is being carted to the locker room after colliding with cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the catch.

(1:35 PM) Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown continue to tear up the Dolphins secondary. Another bomb between the pair - Brown's stat line so far on the day: two receptions for two catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns.

(1:33 PM) Our first injury update of the day... After throwing his first touchdown with Jacksonville Jaguars, QB Nick Foles heads to the locker room with the medical staff. He took a hard hit on the 35-yard TD to DJ Chark and looks to be bracing his left hand/arm.

(1:25 PM) TOUCHDOWN! Lamar Jackson's starts hot in Miami with a 47-yard touchdown to rookie Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Dalvin Cook rushes for the 21-yard touchdown.

(1:19 PM) Josh Allen to Cole Beasley intercepted at Buffalo's 17-yard line, taken to the house by the New York Jets Defense. Touchdown.

(1:12 PM) Lots of action! Kirk Cousins to WR Adam Thielen for 23 yards and a touchdown. The connection is still there.

Case Keenum to Vernon Davis for a hard-fought 48 yards. Touchdown.

Mark Ingram (BAL) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown!

Cleveland's Dontrell Hilliard rushes for 4 yards, touchdown. The Browns kicking woes continue. Placekicker Austin Seibert misses.

(1:09 PM) TOUCHDOWN! Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for 68 yards. Extra point is good.

(1:08 PM) RB Christian McCaffrey is off to a hot start. After a tough 17 yard run, McCaffrey managed to come down with pass from Cam Newton tipped at the line, taking it for five yards.

(12:57 PM) Look for the return of Le'Veon Bell to game action today after his 2018 holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He takes the field for the first time in over a year with the New York Jets.

(12:48 PM) Players ruled ACTIVE for today include RB LeSean McCoy, WR Mike Evans, WR Robby Anderson, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Albert Wilson, WR Marquise Brown. Keep an eye on the Kansas City backfield, as we look to see the carry splits between their new free agent signing and starting running back, Damien Williams.

(12:47 PM) Some players ruled OUT for today include RB Adrian Peterson, WR Taywan Taylor, TE Jordan Reed, TE Tyler Kroft, K Mike Badgley. Punter Ty Long will kick for the Chargers today.