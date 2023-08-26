Week 1 football: One losing streak ends, while Williams has a wild start

One losing streak was guaranteed to end when Lebanon and Palmyra met Friday night at the Cedars' Alumni Stadium. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Cougars won their first game since Week 1 of last season -- when they beat Lebanon -- with a 51-7 drubbing of the Cedars.

"We started fast," Palmyra head coach Chris Pavonne said of the victory. "Our ability to get out of the gate strong and really allow our team to get comfortable (was important)."

The Cougars led 13-0 after one and 36-7 at halftime to reinforce what Pavonne said.

After a stalled Lebanon drive, Palmyra needed just two plays to strike paydirt as Braxtin Risser rumbled 54 yards for the opening score. Shortly after that Keagen Kleinfelter scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Kowalski to make it 13-0, and the Cougars never looked back.

Justin Kaplan was the next Palmyra player to find the end zone as he rumbled in from 83 yards early in the second quarter. He finished the game with 184 yards on 10 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Kareem Stoner showed some flashes for the Cedars, completing 12 of 26 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown by Eli Rose, hurt.

Key play

Kleinfelter intercepted a pass from Stoner and a few players later was on the receiving end of a toss from Kowalski to give the Cougars a 13-0 lead that they never relinquished.

By the numbers

As a team, Palmyra ran for over 300 yards and had six different players reach the end zone.

Unsung heroes

The Cougars defensive line frustrated Stoner all night, sacking him five times, knocking him down a handful more times and pressuring him relentlessly.

They said it

"As soon as we get those turnovers, the team's fired up, offense is rollin' and great things happen." - Kleinfelter

What's next

Lebanon plays host to Garden Spot on Thursday night while Palmyra hosts East Pennsboro.

ELCO 42, West York 18: What a start for Williams

Elco's Jake Williams races down the sideline to score his third touchdown of the game on a 62-yard carry during a non-conference football game against West York at West York Area High School Friday, August 25, 2023.

If Jake Williams has started a game like that before, he can’t remember it.

The ELCO star senior running back took his first carry 52 yards for a touchdown … his second carry 85 yards for a touchdown … his third 62 yards for a score.

Three carries, 199 yards, three touchdowns.

Quite a start.

In fairness, Williams' next few carries didn’t go so great.

“I think fumbled one of those, too,” he said. “But it’s OK. It all turned out good.”

ELCO defenders swarm West York quarterback Isaac Roberts (7) during a non-conference football game at West York Area High School Friday, August 25, 2023.

Williams finished with 231 yards and five total scores on just nine carries in a resounding opening night road win over West York.

With the Raiders up just 21-12 at halftime, Williams took the kickoff back 88 yards to start the third quarter and give ELCO momentum it didn’t give up. West York coach Ron Miller admitted afterward the plan was not to kick to Williams.

Williams barely touched the ball the rest of the second half – except for another touchdown run. He admitted he was out of the breath from so many long runs.

ELCO quarterback Steven Roasdo attempted just two passes but completed both of them for 26 yards. Elliott Krieder rushed for 62 yards and a score on 16 carries.

“They kept crashing up the middle, so I kept bouncing to the outside, and it was wide open,” Williams said. “I just kept following the blocks.”

-- Matt Allibone

Follow GameTimePA on social media (Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Facebook) to keep up with the latest.

Friday's Week 1 football scores

The Annville-Cleona Dutchmen hosted the Hanover Nighthawks to open the 2023 season Friday, Aug. 25.

Cedar Crest 24, Northeast (Philadelphia) 0: The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the half in their victory over the Vikings.

Jackson Custer had a hand in two touchdowns, a 23-yard pitch and catch with Jack Waranavage and a 7-yard keeper.

The Cedar Crest defense held Northeast to 131 yards of total offense.

Annville-Cleona 52, Hanover 19: Cael Harter scored three touchdowns, leading the Little Dutchmen to a romp over the Nighthawks.

Jonathon Shay and Cam Connelly also chipped in with a pair of touchdowns apiece.

Pine Grove 20, Northern Lebanon 17 (OT): After the Vikings kicked a field goal in overtime, the Cardinals responded with a touchdown run to send the Vikings back to Fredericksburg with a loss.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County high school football scores for Week 1