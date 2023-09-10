Week 1 Inactives: Mark Andrews out, Packers receiver questions

Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon react to the latest injury news before Sunday’s Week 1 games kick off

ANDY BEHRENS: The NFL is back and that means that coaches being evasive about injuries are also back. But they can't lie to us when it's time to release the actives and the inactives. I'm Andy Behrens joined by Matt Harman and we are going to take a look at a few of the stars who are in and those who are expected to be out in Week 1.

The good news, we're going to get George Kittle this week. That's exciting. He was a question mark with a groin injury. Unfortunately, Mark Andrews-- Just a minefield of a position at tight end this week. Mark Andrews out.

He's still dealing with the quad. The Packers have some trouble at receiver. Christian Watson is out and Romeo Doubs also. Well, he's likely to play, but it sounds like according to various reports, that he could be limited in the opener against the Bears.

And then finally, Jerry Jeudy expected to be out with that hamstring issue that popped up a couple of weeks ago. Where to begin? Harmon, I'll just kick it to you to talk about where the Packers exactly are going to go with the football with Watson out and with Doubs clearly, clearly still limited.

MATT HARMON: Yeah. Maybe not outright lie with the actives, inactives, but there's always some sort of risk of the decoy effect, right? Anybody who's had Julio Jones through the years knows about that, right? And I'm certainly not saying that Romeo Doubs is Julio Jones at all, but he is certainly their most established receiver that's going to be active.

I have no idea, obviously, what his role could be. We actually saw him play and not play very well coming off a high ankle sprain last year, after getting off to a nice start to begin his rookie season as a day 3 draft pick. I think Doubs is a nice, solid player, but my biggest question with this passing game in general, especially without Christian Watson here is, he's too rookie. I think Jayden Reed is like a pro-ready guy, a little bit more refined as a route runner.

He looked like a guy that could make that day 1 transition to the NFL. So the Packers drafted him really highly and I know they said he gained some weight, but they broke some of their size thresholds to get this guy, OK? Because he's a really nice fit as their slot receiver. He's probably going to have to play outside.

I think he can play outside too. So he's a guy that I'm keeping my eye on. Could he be maybe a surprising early impact rookie, much like these Packers like Romeo Doubs was last year? And then Luke Musgrave, I mean, people are, you mentioned, we're in a bind at tight end, man, and Luke Musgrave was already a guy that I was looking at in week 1 as a potential flyer because he played basically every snap with Jordan Love in the preseason.

The coaching staff can't shut up about him. They are so excited about what Luke Musgrave brings as an athlete. So if you're hurting for tight end and you don't want to go-- I know people are adding Isaiah Likely like crazy, but if you just look at it from a target competition standpoint, Luke Musgrave has a real clear path to have a nice game here in week 1 against your Bears and continue and hold that momentum throughout the year.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah, I love that call. He is somebody who could actually hold value beyond this week, throughout the season. One guy I'm looking at as a potential pickup, due to some of the injuries that we've already talked about, Marvin Mims in Denver.

All of a sudden Marvin Mims is probably going to play in 2-receiver sets, right? No Jeudy. We already knew that Tim Patrick wasn't going to be involved. So now it's Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims.

And Mims is, we've talked about it for weeks now, but Mims was the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era for Denver. That means something. They traded up to get him.

Hugely productive collegiate receiver, big play guy, right? Averaged nearly 20 yards per reception. He's got speed.

He's got 4.38 speed. He's got tremendous athletic ability. This is a pretty exciting situation. [INAUDIBLE] than it was last year for Russell Wilson.

So if Marvin Mims steps right into 6, 7, 8 targets, he's going to make a little bit of noise. They get a very friendly match-up this week against the Vegas Raiders. That is a defense that was plenty vulnerable last year. We expect them to be vulnerable again this year.

So incredible runway for Marvin Mims. He's somebody that would I want to start a rookie in week 1 necessarily? No, perhaps not. But I would make the speculative add just in case he blows up this week.

