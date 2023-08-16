Week 1 on the high school gridiron

Aug. 16—The time has arrived. The high school football regular season kicks off Friday around the state of Indiana. Locally, there is a lot of excitement for Week 1.

The annual Civil War game pits South Decatur at North Decatur. Greensburg hosts Shelbyville and will dedicate the new turf field prior to the game. Batesville hosts Indian Creek and Rushville travels to Milan.

North and South square off for the rights to hoist the Bucket. The Chargers won last year's meeting 57-0 and have won five straight Bucket Games. North leads the head-to-head match-up of Bucket Games with 26 wins, compared to South's 25.

North was 13-1 last season, falling to eventual state champion Indianapolis Lutheran in the semistate. South finished the year at 5-5, falling to Milan in the sectional opener.

Two questions for fans to look to answer Friday: Can North replace the holes left by last year's seniors? and can South's Corbin Johnson repeat his big season from a year ago?

Johnson led the Cougars with 1,736 yards rushing. Other key returners for South include Alex Myers (Sr. TE/FS), Isaac Gasper (Sr. LB), Tyler Bishop (Sr. FB/DL), Owen Arreola (Sr. WB/LB), McKinley Shook (Sr. K), Toby Bishop (Jr. OL/DL), Ian AmRhein (Jr. OL/LB), Garrett Huckelberry (Soph. DB) and Layden Ponsler Soph. (OL/DL).

Newcomers to the Cougars include Colby Rathburn (Sr. WB/LB), Jaylynn McMurray (Sr. QB/DB) and Eli Elrod (Soph. OL/DL).

North returns Kaden Muckerheide, who finished with 886 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns. Mason Morris will take over at the quarterback position. The offensive line is anchored by Owen Wiseman. Wiseman and Kaden Scudder look to solidify the Chargers' defense.

Should be a fun one to check out.

Greensburg is hosting Shelbyville on the new turf Shriver Field at Pirate Stadium. Prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff at around 6:40 p.m., a dedication ceremony will be held for the new field.

Both programs have new head coaches. Gus Anderson takes over for the Pirates and Scott Fitzgerald leads the Golden Bears. Greensburg won last year's meeting 35-21.

The Golden Bears were 1-9 last year and the Pirates were 4-7.

The Pirates return four to the offensive line in junior Reed Hungerford and seniors Daniel Kulpinski, Elliott Weber and Robert Eisert. Senior Brayden Rankin will see action at runningback and linebacker. Kaden Acton returns at runningback after missing most of his sophomore season with injury. Owen Meadows, Riley Spears, Taven Fixmer, and Jesse Hadler are back for their senior seasons in new positions.

Sophomore Bryson Abplanalp will be the starter at quarterback for the Pirates. Sophomore Austin Cruz will be a contributor in the backfield and at linebacker. Junior Carson Miller will anchor a wide receiving corps with many new faces, including junior Camden Loudin, freshman Myles McKinsey, and senior Hunter Springmeyer. Junior Damon Ashley has been stepping into a linebacker role.

Batesville host Indian Creek. The Bulldogs were 6-6 last year, falling to state finalist Lawrenceburg in the sectional final. The Braves were 7-4 overall, losing to Batesville 35-34 in the sectional semifinal.

The teams have only played six times, both programs having three wins against the other.

Rushville travels to Milan. The Lions defeated the Indians 41-35 last season. Rushville was 2-8 overall and the Indians were 5-6.

Milan leads the series between these programs 7-2 and have won three of the last four meetings. The Lions hope to make it two in a row over the Indians.

