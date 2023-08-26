Week 1 high school football roundup: Agoura edges Westlake in wild finish

The last time Agoura High defeated nearby rival Westlake was 2008, when current head coach Dustin Croick was a Chargers assistant.

“It was just like this game,” said Croick. “Close, hard-fought game and Westlake missed a field goal at the end. It’s great to see the rivalry is back.”

Renewing the matchup for the first time since 2011, Agoura prevailed 21-20 in an emotional slugfest at home Friday night.

Miles Hull accounted for 124 yards in offense, one touchdown and 13 tackles on defense and Zeke Bussiere had 10 tackles and two sacks to lead Agoura (2-0).

Westlake had a chance to pull the game out at the finish, but a missed extra point and field goal were decisive. An unsportsmanlike penalty after a touchdown pushed the game-tying PAT try just out of range. After recovering an onside kick, the game-winning field goal attempt came up just short.

Also for Agoura, Novak Harrison notched 120 yards in offense and two scores. Jack Mercer rushed for 35 yards and one score.

“A tremendous team effort all around,” said Croick. “Our kids played their hearts out from the first snap to the last.”

Calabasas 48, Oak Park 28

Aaron Butler hauled in seven receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns, including 90-yard pass play, as the Coyotes leveled their record to 1-1.

Quarterback Alonzo Contreras threw three TD passes and ran for another score. John Nazmiyev scored on a 97-yard interception return and also ran for a 3-yard touchdown.

For Oak Park (1-1), Johnny Fulmer completed 31 of 55 attempts for 358 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ethan Abergel had 10 catches for 159 yards and two scores and Nico Mastrippolito finished with 12 catches for 120 yards and two TDs.

Oak Park plays at Birmingham-Lake Balboa this Friday in a nonleague game. Calabasas hosts Kapolei of Hawaii.

Santa Paula 44, Channel Islands 6

Junior Sebastian Cripe returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Isaac Robago caught two touchdown passes from Izahah Mata as Santa Paula improved to 2-0.

“When you start a game that way, it’s a big momentum builder,” said Santa Paula coach Mike Montoya. “We obviously came out focused.”

Allen Macias ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and Melvin Medina also ran for a score for the Cardinals.

“I was really pleased with the team effort,” said Montoya. “Even the guys who usually don’t get to play that much came in and played with technique and played with energy.”

Quarterback Aaron Byrd had a 15-yard TD run for Channel Islands (0-1), which fell in the debut of first-year head coach Rashad Dunn.

“I feel like we played until the whistle,” Dunn said. “We played the entirety of the game. We just need to be more consistent with our play. We gave up a lot of points early and it put us in a hole.”

Santa Paula hosts Campbell Hall this Friday. Channel Islands plays at Carpinteria.

Moorpark 39, Saugus 7

A balanced attack moved the Musketeers to 2-0.

Eli Hensley completed 19 of 27 attempts for 216 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Cochran rushed for 130 yards and three TDs.

Cooper Cronquist had six catches for 89 yards and one score. Jaden Buckles grabbed five receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Moorpark plays at Garces Memorial this Friday.

Simi Valley 55, Knight 0

A breakout performance by the Pioneers offense produced the first victory of the season.

Jesse Sereno threw four touchdown passes, including a 70-yard hookup with Drayden Rittersdorf, Baron Calabrese had two touchdown catches, and Dominic Demaio had one scoring reception to lead Simi Valley (1-1).

Brian Hawkins had touchdown runs of 30 and 19 yards.

Simi Valley will host city rival Royal this Friday.

Dymally 47, Buena 41

Running back James Blanks ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns and served as an emergency quarterback as the Bulldogs (0-2) nearly pulled off a wild comeback at home.

“We made some strides offensively,” Buena coach Ryan Bolland said. “We were able to wear them down some. They had a ton of two-way players.”

Trailing 34-14 midway through the fourth quarter, Buena nearly pulled off an improbable comeback, powered by three successful onsides kicks by senior Vince Mueller.

“He’s just really good at it and is really good at getting a good bounce,” Bolland said.

Blanks threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Carter after starter Elijah Paris was knocked out of the game.

“We didn’t handle their skill guys very well when they had the ball in their hands,” Bolland said. “We tackled very poorly. We have a lot of work to do there.”

Buena hosts Dos Pueblos in a Channel League opener this Friday.

Sierra Canyon 30, Oaks Christian 14

Linebackers Christian Knoos scored the first touchdown for the Lions (1-1) on a strip sack and 7-yard fumble recovery. McKenzie Parks ran for a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Oaks Christian plays at Roosevelt this Friday.

Hart 41, Oxnard 14

Quarterback Poni Maria threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marcus Mendez and Jose Hernandez added a TD run, but the Yellowjackets (0-1) fell in the first game under new head coach Lonnie McCowan.

“I thought we played hard,” McCowan said. “I thought we were good enough to play with Hart, but we were shooting ourselves in the foot. … We had a lot of little penalties. I hope a lot of it was the first game.”

Oxnard opens the Channel League at Ventura this Friday.

Dos Pueblos 28, Nordhoff 25

Sol McGarey ran for 229 yards and two TDs on 31 carries and the Rangers led 17-7 in the third quarter, but couldn’t snap their 13-game losing streak in their season opener.

“It was definitely a frustrating loss,” Nordhoff coach Dillon Lowen said. “We had opportunities to close the game out. We beat ourselves.”

Sophomore Weston Haley completed 9 of 19 passes for 107 yards and a TD to Uriel Covarrubias. Oney Singh caught four passes for 30 yards and a conversion.

Nordhoff hosts Agoura in a nonleague game this Friday.

Burroughs 41, Fillmore 14

David Jimenez threw a 25-yard TD pass to sophomore Carlos Cabral and senior Joe Perez ran for a score as Fillmore fell to 1-1 after losing its home opener.

“Part of the process is playing really good opponents,” Fillmore coach Charlie Weis said. “Burroughs is a really good opponent with a lot of skill and size.”

Quarterback Anthony Tafoya missed his second straight game with injury. Fillmore hosts Hart this Friday.

“A lot of the young guys are getting some really incredible experience,” Weis said. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Week 1 prep football roundup: Agoura edges Westlake in wild finish