Week 1 high school football: Exeter opens with convincing win, Traip Academy blanked

Exeter High School running back Evan Delorie runs between three Timberlane defenders during Exeter's 45-14 Division I win at Exeter High School.

EXETER - In a highly anticipated Division I season opener, the Timberlane High School football team looked as if it would keep the Exeter home crowd quiet as it led 14-3 not even 10 minutes into the first quarter.

The two quick scores came from a 5-yard touchdown run by Edward DiGiulo and a 71-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeremy Mlocek to tight end Liam Corman.

But Exeter answered with a four-play, 65-yard drive ending with Kenny Verhelle's 50-yard touchdown run. It would be the first of 42 unanswered points Exeter scored from that point forward en route to a 45-14 win.

"Down 14-3, we didn't look up and we just kept up playing, so that's what I'm most proud of," Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. "We were unfazed by the scoreboard, we just kept on playing and we finally got our feet underneath us on defense, and our offense , I don't think we punted so that's a good thing."

Exeter High School head coach Bill Ball talks to his team following Thursday's 45-14 win over Timberlane.

Verhelle broke loose for Exeter's first touchdown of the season with 14 seconds remaining in the first quarter, cutting Timberlane's lead to 14-10.

The next four possessions would be a Timberlane punt, Exeter touchdown, Timberlane punt and another Exeter touchdown as the Blue Hawks turned their early double-digit deficit to their own double-digit lead, 24-14, with just over a minute left until halftime.

Exeter High School's Tyler Graney makes a catch between two defenders for a 19-yard touchdown in Exeter's 45-14 Division I win over Timberlane Thursday at Exeter High School.

"The kids fought hard and they worked hard in the offseason, this was a big game," Ball said. "The last game we played out here, we lost (to Timberlane) in a heartbreaker. Timberlane's a very good program and they gave us headaches the first two series. They are well-coached and they do a great job. Congratulations to our guys to rally and keep playing."

The Blue Hawks went on a seven-play, 67-yard drive to start the second half with running back Daniel Batstone scoring his second touchdown to end the drive and put Exeter up 31-14.

"This win, we prepared a lot for this game," Batstone said. "It all paid off, and we did what we needed to do."

Exeter High School defensive end Tyler Graney tackles Timberlane running back Liam Corman in Exeter's 45-14 Division I win at Exeter High School.

Key Moments: After cutting the deficit to 14-10, the Exeter defense forced a three-and-out with an incomplete pass on third-and-6 at midfield. Exeter quarterback Jake Bove threw a 19-yard TD pass to tight end Tyler Graney on the next possession with 5:33 left in the half.

With a 17-14 lead, the Exeter defense, again, stood tall, and forced another three-and-out. Batstone's first touchdown run - from 2 yards out, would come on the next possession with 1:10 until halftime.

-Brandon Brown

In other Thursday action,

Old Orchard Beach 64, Traip Academy 0

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine – The Rangers fumbled six times and Old Orchard Beach opened its defense of its Maine 8-Man Small state championship in strong fashion.

Traip Academy’s Chris Balano had 45 yards receiving. The Rangers are scheduled to host Boothbay/Wiscasset a week from Saturday.

-Jay Pinsonnault

Coming up:

Deering at Marshwood

The Marshwood High School football team, seen during a preseason practice, opens the season on Friday at home against Deering.

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

Breakdown: When the Hawks host the Rams in a Class B South matchup, the season-opener features two teams that are meeting for the first time in three years.

Both clubs are coming off down seasons; Marshwood finished 2-7 last year while Deering went 1-7 and was shut out five times.

“From the scrimmage films we exchanged they’ve got some good athletes as you would expect,” said Marshwood coach Alex Rotsko. “When we played them three years ago, they had some very good athletes. They have a new coaching staff so I’m sure they’ll have some surprises for us as well.”

The Hawks hope last season was an anomaly and are anxious to get back to their winning ways after ending 2022 on a four-game losing streak. Getting off to a good start would be a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s huge from a confidence standpoint,” Rotsko said. “The coaching staff and players alike are waiting to see what happens Friday. We want that first game to go well.”

Marshwood’s defensive line, anchored by three-year starter and captain Riley Parnham, is expected to be a strength. Offensively, the Hawks will feature a balanced attack quarterbacked by junior Tyler Hussey who missed all but the final three games last season with a broken leg.

Overall, Rotsko liked what we saw from his players during the preseason.

“I think the biggest thing is attention to detail and they just seem more invested than last year,” he said. “I think part of it’s maturity. We had a lot of young kids that played last year. That jump from sophomore to junior is usually the biggest jump and I’ve seen that in a number of kids.”

Prediction: The Hawks will come out strong and put up multiple scores in each half, while holding Deering to a pair of scores. Marshwood, 28-12

— Al Pike

St. Thomas Aquinas at Merrimack Valley

The St. Thomas Aquinas football team opens its Division II season on Friday at Merrimack Valley.

Kickoff: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: In a game where both teams are looking to establish their identities, St. Thomas and Merrimack Valley will square off in what will likely be a close contest.

The Saints went 4-6 last year, but opened their season with a 12-9 overtime win over Merrimack Valley at home. This year, the Saints travel to Merrimack Valley. STA coach Ed McDonough expects the Pride to be out for revenge, but also expects his team to be ready.

“I think they'll want to get back at us for beating them last year,” he said. “I think we're two pretty evenly-matched teams, and this is a game they're going to want to win at home. They’ve got a couple good running backs and a good senior quarterback.”

McDonough said the key for his team defensively will be to get stops on the early downs and force Merrimack Valley into third-and-long situations where they will have to throw the ball.

“I’m not a coach who focuses on stopping one guy,” McDonough said. “But we do know what their favorite plays are, and we want to take those away.”

Offensively, McDonough said the Saints have to rely on quarterback Michael Skowron, along with the running back stable of Timmy Avery, Trent Salyards and Sam Grondin to set the tone.

“We need to give those guys room to run, and we need to stop the run defensively,” McDonough said. ”That’s what it comes down to. I think special teams is often overlooked, but that will be a factor. We have an excellent field goal kicker (Lucas Spinelli) and we can take advantage of him. We have to control the ball and win the field position battle.”

Prediction: The game will be a hard-fought, low-scoring battle, and special teams will indeed come into play. St. Thomas’ four-pronged rushing attack will wear down Merrimack Valley and the Saints will win on a late field goal. St. Thomas Aquinas, 16-13.

— Terrill Covey

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Spaulding

Head coach Brian Pafford and the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team will kick off its season on Friday at Spaulding.

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: One of the two battles between two Seacoast teams takes place in Rochester where the ClipperCats take on Spaulding in what is an important showdown early in the year for both teams.

"Obviously, (Portsmouth/Oyster River) is a very talented team and has a lot of guys back from last year's roster," Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert said. "They're usually very skilled and very physical, and on the film I've seen of them so far that looks to be the same. We know we're going to have to take care of the football this week, obviously, and the first game is always a wild card."

Spaulding defeated Portsmouth last season, 12-10 with a fourth quarter rally. This year's game could hold the same type of excitement.

Hebert said offensively it starts with his quarterback Kaiden Melendez, and the three running back trio of Seth Cortina, Hunter Trueman and Zach Lynch.

"Those four guys all played last year and all came back as varsity starters," Hebert said. "I'm going to be leaning on those guys early on."

Hebert also mentioned Jackson Rup to make major contributions on Friday as well.

"Tough matchup, (Spaulding's) smash-mouth offense gives a lot of problems to a lot of players; they run it extremely well.," Portsmouth/Oyster River head coach Brian Pafford said. "They have a stable of running backs who are going to be hard to stop. They also have a quarterback who has three years of experience; he can hurt you with his feet and make the throws when he has to. The No. 1 problem with them is stopping that offense."

Portsmouth/Oyster River has a good group returning well, and its defense, led by inside linebacker Cole McLaughlin, will be tough to move the ball against consistently,

Offensively, Pafford said the ClipperCats have to mix it up.

"We're going to have to attack the field all over, throw the ball a little bit and complete some stuff to open up some of the running lanes," Pafford said. "Spread them out the best way we can to give our guys some space to make some plays."

Expect ClipperCats captains Dom Buono, Max Durkin, Angus Moss and McLaughlin to lead the way for Portsmouth.

Prediction: This game could mirror last season's game in terms of low scoring, and it could come down to which team has the ball last. Portsmouth-Oyster River 14, Spaulding 10.

— Brandon Brown

Dover at Winnacunnet

Senior quarterback Ryder Aubin and the Dover High School football team will visit Winnacunnet on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: These two rivals met in last year’s season opener, and they will also kick off the 2023 against each other.

“I don’t know if we’ve had many easy Dover games,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “It’s always a tough game. We’ve played against each other enough times where we know what to expect from each other.”

After a couple of preseason scrimmages, Dover head coach Eric Cumba likes where his team as a new year is set to start.

"It’s absolutely critical to get off to a good start,” said Cumba, entering his fifth season as Dover’s head coach. “We have to make sure we’re staying focused on what is in front of us and take care of ourselves both physically and mentally week by week.”

The game will feature a reunion of sorts for Dover senior running back Syncere Bailey, who played for Winnacunnet last year.

“(Bailey) has acclimated himself to the program pretty nicely,” Cumba said. “The kids are really helping him along through the process of understanding the way we do things around here. He’s been a pleasure to get to know.”

Two freshmen – Ben Allen and Amari Lewis – have earned starting spots with Dover.

“Two very good football players who have come in right away and have shown they deserve the opportunity to play varsity football,” Cumba said.

Allen will start at wide receiver, while also getting some snaps on defense. Lewis, the son of former UNH standout running back Stephan Lewis, is expected to start on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Dover beat Winnacunnet, 14-0 in last year’s opener. Look for the Green Wave to more than double that output against an inexperienced Warriors’ team this year. Dover 38, Winnacunnet 6

— Jay Pinsonnault

York at Cheverus

The York High School football team opens its Class C season on Saturday at Cheverus High School in Portland, Maine.

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

The breakdown: The Wildcats ended the 2022 season with a 30-12 loss in the playoffs to Cheverus. They will have their hands full with the Stags on the road. The key for York, according to coach Matt Nelson, is being able to contain Cheverus’ power-running game as well as their play-action passing attack.

The Wildcats will lean defensively on senior captains Ben Ronca (defensive tackle) and Ben Orso (inside linebacker), senior safety Brody Gullison, and cornerbacks senior Gavin Davis and sophomore Brady Higgins. The secondary is the team’s strength.

Offensively, Gullison and Orso will be the main backs behind first-year quarterback in junior Peter Martin. Davis moves from quarterback to wide receiver where he is a dynamic runner in open space. Nelson said he doesn’t typically like to use his quarterback on defense, but Davis was too good in the secondary to ignore so they made the change.

Coach’s comment: “It’s going to be a good test for us," Nelson said. "They’re a tough team. They do what they do really well. It’s going to be a drag-out, knock-down slugfest. … A lot of it, like any other team, is going to come down to injuries. I think as each week goes on we’re going to get better, we’re going to be competitive.”

Our prediction: Stags too much to handle in the opener. Cheverus 26, York 15

— Mike Whaley

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter football opens with convincing win over Timberlane; Traip falls