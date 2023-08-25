Week 1 of high school football kicks off with Pig Iron Bowl between Exeter and Daniel Boone

Aug. 24—After several weeks of practicing in the August heat, high school football returns to Berks on Friday night.

The second season of the enlarged Lancaster-Lebanon League, featuring all 14 Berks teams, will begin Friday with non-league games across the county and beyond.

Rivals Exeter and Daniel Boone will kick off the season with the annual Pig Iron Bowl at 7 p.m. at Don Thomas Stadium in Reiffton. The defending L-L League Section 2 champion Eagles are coming off a 12-1 season and have won 10 straight over the Blazers.

"The first game of the season is just so paramount that you get off to the right start," Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. "All the preparation in the world doesn't prepare (you) for the physicality you're going to face."

According to Bauer, senior Nate Pashley and sophomore Riley Martinez will split time at quarterback on Friday night as they compete for the full-time starting job. Neither quarterback completed a pass last season.

"We're going to get them both acclimated and see who has the hot hand on that night," Bauer said. "They both have strengths, and we're going to try to focus on those."

While the Eagles will start several new players at new positions, Exeter is focused on limiting miscues.

"We need to eliminate mistakes," Bauer said. "Everyone is going to have mistakes. The team that makes the fewer amount of mistakes and protects the football will probably have the best chance of winning the game."

On the other side, Friday will mark J.D. Okuniewski's debut as Daniel Boone's head coach. He looks to rebuild the program after the Blazers went just 2-8 last year in Section 3 and lost 35-0 to the Eagles in Week 1.

"Our goal is to compete in every game," Okuniewski said. "I'm very excited for this group. Very likable group, but on the football field they're tough as nails."

While Okuniewski acknowledges his team is the underdog, Daniel Boone is hungry to end Exeter's winning streak in the series.

"We have to control the football," Okuniewski said. "We're juiced up to give them a game, give them our best effort."

Elsewhere in the county, Twin Valley will host Schuylkill Valley at 7 p.m. The two teams met last year in Week 1, as the Raiders beat the Panthers 39-12.

"Our kids are excited," Schuylkill Valley coach Bruce Harbach said. "They're a really good football team. We have a challenge ahead of us."

The Raiders finished 7-5 last year in Section 3 and won a District 3 playoff game for the first time in program history. The Panthers finished 6-5 in Section 5 and qualified for the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage," Harbach said. "This will be a great test for us. This will set the tone."

In another Berks vs. Berks matchup, Fleetwood will host Kutztown at 7 p.m.

The Tigers defeated the Cougars 58-12 last year on their way to a 2-8 season in Section 3, while Kutztown finished 3-7 in Section 5.

The schedule

(Friday at 7 p.m.)

Berks Catholic at Loyalsock

Conrad Weiser at Garden Spot

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale

Daniel Boone at Exeter

Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley

Gov. Mifflin at Spring-Ford

Octorara at Muhlenberg

Central Dauphin East at Reading High

Wilson at Roman Catholic

Halifax at Hamburg

Kutztown at Fleetwood