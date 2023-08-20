Week 1 high school football rewind: Shafter's Osborne throws for 402 yards, seven TDs in opener

Aug. 19—Sophomore quarterback Ezekiel Osborne threw for 402 yards and seven touchdowns, including three to sophomore teammate Mariyon Sloan to lead Shafter to a 55-7 home victory over West High on Thursday night.

Sloan had five catches for 40 yards, and also intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

Jesus Figueroa also had a big night with six catches for 207 yards and two TDs, and sophomore Nick Rosette had a team-high 10 tackles. Alex Aguirre added seven tackles.

Kahli Vaughn scored the Vikings' touchdown and finished with three catches for 75 yards. Senior teammate Jack Parks had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced a fumble.

Liberty 34, Palmdale-Highland 7

Leading just 6-0 at halftime, the Patriots used a big third quarter to pull away for a lopsided victory. Liberty scored on a 77-yard pass play to open the second half and then responded to the Bulldogs lone score with a 51-yard touchdown run by Patriots quarterback Cole O'Brien, the first of three straight Liberty TDs to close out the game.

Clovis 41, Garces 27

Sophomore Gunter Golla was 16 of 30 passing for 225 yards and first-half touchdown passes to Cage Williams of 36 and 70 yards to lead the Rams' attack on Thursday night. The second TD pass trimmed the Cougars' lead to 22-14 with 34 seconds left in the first half. Williams finished with four catches for 132 yards, and also had five tackles and a pass deflection on defense. Austyn Hernandez added 96 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 58-yard run. He also had five tackles. Ian Harrison had a team-high seven tackles, with Nathaniel Wallace adding six tackles with three pass deflections. RJ Green had six solo tackles, including one for a loss.

Bakersfield Christian 13, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 8

Dylan Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on a 63-yard pass play from Talen Mathers with 3:23 to play and the Eagles held on in the first high school game played at Cal Poly's Spanos Stadium. Johnson opened the scoring with a 45-yard TD run on a fourth-down play early in the second quarter, but the Royals countered with a 65-yard pass play off a trick play for a score and led 8-7 at the break. Other than the long scoring play, the Eagles allowed just 110 yards in total offense, and stopped Mission Prep twice in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Mather, a transfer from Burroughs, was 12 of 19 passing for 126 yards. Chase Furtado had a big night with eight catches for 81 yards and Noah Ocampo had a team-high seven tackles.

Tehachapi 42, Burroughs 14

The Warriors cruised in their home opener over the Burros behind three first-half touchdowns by Mike Jones. Jones scored on a one-yard touchdown and hauled in two pass completions of 47 and 13 yards from Jacob Root. Root finished with 124 yards passing. In the third quarter, Tehachapi's AJ Anderson added two more rushing touchdowns of 65 and 75 yards, closing the evening with 173 yards on the ground. Karson Tiewater also had a nine-yard rushing TD and finished with 72 yards on the ground. Defensively, Jones led the team with 15 tackles, followed by Liddon Scott with 11 tackles and Adrian Pina with nine. Jacob Betancourt had an interception and Kaleb Songer recovered a fumble. For Burroughs, Corban Williams had a rushing score and a 33-yard passing touchdown to K'Mani Ross on the final play of the game.

Bakersfield 14, Santa Maria-Righetti 13

Junior running back Brison Abbott rushed for 176 yards on 15 carries and quarterback Ryan Iniquez threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Julian Griego as the Drillers held on when the Warriors missed an extra point with 45 seconds left. Righetti fumbled the snap and Bakersfield tackled the holder to secure the win. Jael Wells made key contributions with rushed for 58 yards on six carries. Defensively, Abbott had five tackles and Griego added five tackles, an interception and a sack. Kevin Bert had two of BHS's four sacks and Denim Simmons finished with a team-high six tackles.

Highland 20, Stockdale 15

Johnny Brucker forced a fumble and James Murillo recovered with less than four minutes to play, and the Scots held on to spoil Mustang coach Daron Mackey's coaching debut. Brucker also had an interception with two catches for 56 yards on offense. Highland built a 14-3 first-half lead on rushing touchdowns by Florentino Calloway and Ernie Romero before Stockdale rallied. Romero finished with a team-high 84 yards rushing on 16 carries, while Calloway added 66 yards on the ground and two TDs. The Scots' defense had a goal line stand and three sacks, one each for Calloway, Julian Vargas and Frank Wright.

Chavez 48, Arvin 32

Sophomore Bears quarterback Andrew Rosales was 15 of 20 passing for 422 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for another, but it wasn't enough against the high-powered Titans' attack. Jack Kasinger had four catches for 144 yards and two scores, Joaquin Currichi added three catches for 125 yards and TD, and Mateo Alvarez finished with 74 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Taft 42, Kern Valley 21

Cameron Cash rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, and also returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score to lead the Wildcats. Senior quarterback Blaine Neudorf completed all seven of his pass attempts for 44 yards and also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries. Cody Clark returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown that gave Taft a 21-7 first-quarter lead. Ryker Scherer and Christian Miranda each had a sack.

Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 17, Independence 14

Richard Gooden rushed for a team-high 168 yards on 12 carries, and also intercepted a pass, and Diego Hernandez added 148 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns to power the Falcons' offense.

Delano 27, Mira Monte 0

Eddie Silva was 7 for 12 passing for 212 yards and touchdown passes to Jordan Duarte (60 yards) and Roberto Garcia (45 yards) to lead the Tigers. Silva and Garcia also scored rushing touchdowns, and Robert Garcia Jr. had a team-high 49 yards on the ground on four carries. Raul Quezada had three catches for 82 yards. Delano limited the Lions to 115 total yards, with Victor Arroyo leading the way with 14 tackles, including two for a loss. Jose Ramirez and Jayden Gurrola added nine tackles apiece, and combined for three tackles for a loss.

Boron 48, Torrance-Bishop Montgomery 0

Andrew Gartica took the first play 65 yards for a touchdown and the Bobcats rolled in Sherman Burkhead's debut as a head coach. Gartica finished with 82 yards on the ground and Isaiah Morgan ran for 56 yards and a score and added a receiving TD. Sophomore quarterback Jalen York was 8 for 15 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Josue Magallanes. Izzy Florez scored two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards. Defensively, Boron allowed just 38 yards in total offense.