Week 1 Games to Watch In Licking County (plus staff picks)

Licking Valley at Sheridan: In a game that often sets the tone of the season for both, the Generals have won the last two meetings and three of the last four, including 35-28 last year at Randy Baughman Stadium.

Coach Paul Culver III must replace eight starters on defense for Sheridan (11-2 last year), but defensive end Cole Davis and defensive back A.J. Winders, also the lone returning receiver, are back. All-Ohio linebacker Alex Poirier and free safety Reid Packer are among the graduates. Davis is also one of three starters returning to the offensive line, opening holes for running back Justin Munyan and protecting quarterback Caden Sheridan.

Coach Randy Baughman must replace all but one starter on the offensive line for Valley (5-6 last year), which lost four games by a touchdown or less including to the Generals. Quarterback Hayden Rodgers will rely on a deep receiving room led by Trent Clark, Kam Walker and Alex Phelps, while All-LCL strong safety Logan Workman and linebacker Titan Priest return to lead the defense. The Panthers will be bolstered by 21 sophomores, several of whom will start.

Week 1 picks

Newark Catholic at Bishop Ready (at Fortress Obetz): The much-anticipated opener between these two last year was canceled due to storms at White Field and was never made up, but there's also excitement in the air for this one.

New Knights' coach T.J. Burbridge, an assistant for the past four seasons, will lead Ready in its first year in the new Central Buckeye League, and returns the majority of the roster from an 8-4 team that lost in the Division IV regional semifinals. That includes All-CCL and all-district defensive back J.D. Catena and Kasen Abbott (linebacker), along with all-district performers Tylar Mix (offensive tackle) and Drew Craddock (kicker). Kentrell Rinehart and Anthony Campbell return at running back.

The Green Wave likewise has a new coach in former NC and Toledo University offensive lineman Josh Hendershot, but his club suffered heavy graduation losses from an 11-2 outfit that won its third consecutive Division VII regional championship. However, NC still hopes to flourish in Division VI behind juniors Miller Hutchison (quarterback) and Mikey Hess (running back-safety), and stalwart two-way senior lineman Nate Willis.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Week 1 Games to Watch In Licking County (plus staff picks)