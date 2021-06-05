Which Week 1 games in 2021 are easiest to predict? 'NFL Total Access'
'NFL Total Access' crew predicts which Week 1 games in 2021 are 100 percent sure to get a win. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Brett Gardner hits his first home run of the season with a solo blast to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton avoided a significant injury during a Friday offseason workout. Newton has no broken bones in his finger. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Newton suffered a “slight bone bruise” when banging his hand on a helmet at practice. Per the report, it’s not considered major. If, however, it wipes Newton out [more]
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both reached the French Open third round for the 16th time on Thursday as the battle for the women's title was thrown wide open after world number one Ashleigh Barty limped out.
High school junior Megha Ganne shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday to become the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the U.S. Women's Open. The 17-year-old from New Jersey made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to take sole possession of the lead before making bogey on the 18th hole to end the day in a tie with Mel Reid on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club. Ganne became the first amateur to lead after a round at the women's Open since Jane Park did it after one round at Newport Country Club in 2006.
As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
Rookies Bobby Brown III, Robert Rochell — a defensive lineman and cornerback, respectively — have become friends as they try to make the Rams roster.
Will the 49ers return to the postseason? What about the Patriots? Here are our early NFL playoff predictions.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
"There are a lot of very knowledgeable women who could do this. I hope you see more of them getting the opportunity so it won’t be a big deal like it is now.”
It’s an incredible month for the fight game.
Coaches from at least four teams could be isolated from players after next week.
This drama-filled French Open took another unexpected turn as a match-fixing storm broke over Paris. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that Yana Sizikova, a Russian doubles specialist, had been arrested on-site at Roland-Garros on Thursday. This could have been a development in a long-standing investigation, as Sizikova had been involved in a match that attracted irregular betting patterns during last year’s tournament. In October, the German newspaper Welt reported that the French police’s Cen
This is some kind of backup plan.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Newton reportedly suffered the injury when his hand collided with a helmet.
Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the […]
Los Angeles needs to win Friday night to extend its series with Dallas to a Game 7.
The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) After two seasons that felt like one relentless grind interrupted only by a strange championship celebration, the Los Angeles Lakers simply need a rest. The 2020 NBA champs weren't happy to be headed home this weekend after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the first round. ''The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength,'' LeBron James said.