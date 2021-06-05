Which Week 1 games in 2021 are easiest to predict? 'NFL Total Access'

Associated Press

High school junior Megha Ganne shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday to become the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the U.S. Women's Open. The 17-year-old from New Jersey made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to take sole possession of the lead before making bogey on the 18th hole to end the day in a tie with Mel Reid on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club. Ganne became the first amateur to lead after a round at the women's Open since Jane Park did it after one round at Newport Country Club in 2006.