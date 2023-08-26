Week 1 football live report: Evans leads Lyman 15-14

Orlando area high school football scoreboard: Week 1 Friday

A fight broke out between the Rockledge and Sanford Seminole players at midfield during the coin toss. Flags flew and the teams had to be separated. Order was restored the game goes on.

What a way to start the the first Friday of the 2023 high school regular season. This live report is humming with games in play so check back often to see what’s happening across the Orlando area.

Premier matchups have state champ Cocoa at Jones, Rockledge at Seminole and Bishop Moore at Edgewater. And we have another trio of games matching Orlando Sentinel Super 16 teams against each other: Apopka at Ocoee, Wekiva at Olympia, and Dr. Phillips at Lake .

One Friday game, Lake Howell at Space Coast, was postponed to Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to COVID-19 cases within the Space Coast program.

The matchups are listed with Sentinel Super 16 rankings. Note that 2023 previews mentioning every team in the area can be seen at our high school sports home page, SentinelVarsity.com.

Games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Here’s the lineup:

Cocoa at No. 1 Jones

Coverage by Jeff Gardenour, correspondent

Jones strikes back. Senior DB George Brown turns the game around, maybe, with a 50-yard Pick-6 interception return. Cocoa leads 16-7 with 6:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jones had a bad punt snap into the end zone and takes a safety. Cocoa 16, Jones 0. 7:08 left in the 2nd quarter.

Cocoa tight end Davi’yon Hawkins Ingram moved to running back and fumbles 4 yards for a TD. Cocoa 14, Jones 0, 9:19 left in the 2nd quarter.

Cocoa defense sacked Jones’ Dereon Coleman to force a turnover on downs

Timeout with 1:01 left in 1Q. Jones is at the Cocoa 36-yard line as sophomore star QB Dereon Coleman is now in the game.

Cocoa struck first on a 29-yard TD pass from sophomore Brady Hart to Nicholas Teeter with 3:31 left in the 1Q. Tigers lead 7-0.

Jerian Parker ran for 43 yards on the game’s opening play, but Jones end up turning the ball over on downs on Cocoa’s 19-yard line.

Class 2 Suburban No. 1 Cocoa claimed its fifth FHSAA football championship since 2008 last year, but Jones beat the Tigers 29-19 in a season opener.

Jones made the 3 Metro final four and was the No. 3 team in that class in 2022 as ranked by MaxPreps.

Rockledge at No. 2 Sanford Seminole

Coverage by Max Gamarra, correspondent

There was a delay before the end of the 1Q as Rockledge was punting on 4th-and-7. There was a 10-yard holding penalty on the punt on Seminole that head coach Karl Calhoun Jr. believed should be assessed after the kick with Seminole taking over possession. Instead, a first down was granted to Rockledge and Calhoun Jr. was irate.

Touchdown Seminole. Senior QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky found senior WR Michael Key in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard score. PAT was good. Seminole took a 7-6 lead over Rockledge with 3:54 left in 1Q.

Pass interference on Rockledge as Seminole QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky threw to the end zone on fourth down. Seminole gets first down from the Rockledge 26-yard line.

Rockledge scored on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Raiders senior Jaylen Heyward took a pitch to the right side and found the end zone. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Seminole after a third down sack extended the drive. PAT was blocked by Seminole. Rockledge 6, Seminole 0 at 7:49 in 1Q.

Seminole kicked off to Rockledge to start the season. A personal foul penalty on Seminole moved Rockledge up to the 45-yard line at the beginning of the drive.

As far as we know, this is the first time these programs have met in ages, maybe the first time ever.

MaxPreps has Rockledge ranked No. 2 in the 3 Suburban division and Seminole No. 2 in 4 Metro.

No. 3 Apopka at No. 12 Ocoee

Coverage by Nate Marrero, correspondent

Defenses continue to dominate. The Blue Darters and Knights go into halftime still tied at 0-0.

Ocoee’s Ezekiel Brinson forced a fumble and recovered it then Apopka got the ball back with an interception by Antwone Robinson. Still no score with 5:37 left in the 2nd quarter

No score through the first quarter.

The Blue Darters are 16-0 against the Knights but two of the past three clashes have been about as close as you can get. In season openers, Apopka prevailed 15-13 in 2020 and 13-12 in 2022.

Apopka went on to finish as the 4M state runner-up and Ocoee reached the final four in that classification.

Bishop Moore at No. 4 Edgewater

Coverage by Lynn Ramsey, correspondent

Kaden Shields-Dutton broke loose for 47 yard fur for Edgewater TD. But a holding penalty brings it back.

John Tew makes a 31 yard field goal to put Edgewater up 17-6 vs Bishop Moore, 11:07 2Q.

Bjorn Jurgensen hit Gabriel Diaz on a perfect sideline route for 53 yard Bishop Moore TD. A fumble on the PAT kick try leaves Hornets trailing 14-6 behind Edgewater, 3:35 1Q.

Mylan Bowen forced a fumble, and Jackson Starkey returned it 46 yards for a second Edgewater TD. XP puts Eagles up 14-0 vs Bishop Moore, 5:14 1Q.

Kaden Shields-Dutton bulled his way into the end zone for a 3-yard Edgewater TD. XP puts Eagles up 7-0 vs Bishop Moore, 8:12 1Q.

Bishop Moore 3 and out on first series. Aiden Anderson with a tackle for loss for Edgewater.

The talent-ladened Eagles host neighboring Bishop Moore Catholic in the annual “Battle of College Park”, which resumed in 2013 after a 21-year hiatus.

The Eagles beat Bishop Moore 22-7 last season with their fourth win in a row extending their series lead to 19-5. The Hornets won five in a row from 2013 through 2017.

No. 16 Dr. Phillips at No. 7 Lake Mary

Coverage by Philip Rossman-Reich, correspondent

Third one-play drive of the game… fourth passing touchdown of the game. Noah Grubbs finds Caden Harshbarger for a 65-yard strike down the sideline. Rams lead Dr. Phillips 35-20 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton finished the drive with a two yard run. Taylor Harris’ PAT attempt is blocked by Jameson Jean. Dr. Phillips trails Lake Mary 28-20 with 10:03 left in the second quarter.

Dr. Phillips on the drive again with a third-down 40-yard pass from Stanley Anderson-Lofton to Jayshaun Fox. But the Panthers face 4th and 1 to start the second quarter. Rams lead the Panthers 28-14.

Noah Grubbs delivers his third TD pass of the first quarter and his second to Carson Hinshaw to put Lake Mary up 28-14 on Dr. Phillips with 3:01 left in the first.

Again, Dr. Phillips counters. Stanley Anderson-Lofton passed to Mykel Calixte in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score. Panthers pull to within 21-14 with 4:25 left in the first. The drive was set up by a 54-yard third down throw from Anderson-Lofton to Cameran Dixon.

Lake Mary sacked DP quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton. Junior linebacker Luke Preito recovered the fumble at the five. Logan Cook scored from one yard out three plays later. Rams lead 21-7 with 6:26 left in the first.

Dr. Phillips strikes back quickly. Stanley Anderson-Lofton threw to Mykel Calixte for gains of 35 and 42 yards. Anderson-Lofton punched it in from three yards out to get the Panthers on the board. Lake Mary 14, Dr. Phillips 7, 9:21 1Q.

Noah Grubbs did it again. After Lake Mary forced a three and out, on the first play of the drive Grubbs passed to Carson Friedman sprinting past the defense for another touchdown. Lake Mary with two plays and two TDs. The Rams lead 14-0 with 9:56 left in the first.

After a touchback. … Lake Mary scores on the first play from scrimmage as sophomore quarterback Noah Grubbs finds Carson Hinshaw out wide near the line of scrimmage and he goes 80 yards for the touchdown. PAT is good. 7-0 Lake Mary, 11:45 1Q.

Lake Mary is No. 7 in the Sentinel Super 16 and No. 7 in the MaxPreps 4M rankings and beat DP in each of the past two years.

Grubbs, listed at 6-4, 205, already has Power 5 offers.

No. 10 Wekiva at No. 9 Olympia

Coverage by Sentinel staff reporter J.C. Carnahan

Wekiva’s Jamarian Robinson just broke loose for 70 yards on the first play after a turnover on downs. Mustangs are down to Olympia’s 25.

Lengthy drive by Olympia to open second quarter ends on a turnover-on-downs at the 5-yard line with 6:22 left in first half.

Wekiva settled for a 25-yard field goal by Nathan Fritchley to end first quarter and cut Olympia’s lead to 7-3.

Quite a drive engineered by Wekiva QB Ty’Ray Davis, who completed multiple passes and rushed for a first down on 4th-and-5 in the red zone to get Mustangs to the 3-yard line. Back-to-back penalties pushed Wekiva back though and it’s 4th-and-goal from the 8 with 2 seconds left in 1Q. Olympia had two huge pass breakups in the secondary on this drive

Olympia QB Juan Gainous picked up a 30-yard gain on a run before going out of bounds. Gainous then connected with Josh Evans for a TD pass of 9 yards two plays later to give the Titans a 7-0 lead at 6:18 in the 1st.

Wekiva overthrew a pass deep downfield to a wide open receiver then has a a third down throw fall just out of reach, resulting in a punt on its first possession. Olympia back in business at its own 46.

It’s Cameron Ware with a huge kick return to open things and put Olympia at Wekiva’s 35-yard line to start the game. Wekiva senior Sincere Edwards got a tackle-for-loss and pressures the QB to force a punt at 10:07 in 1st after two Olympia penalties.

Olympia leads the Metro Conference West series 7-4 but the Mustangs have won four of the past five meetings, including a 36-21 victory to open the 2022 season.

Evans at Lyman

Coverage by Chris Martucci

Touchdown Lyman. Two plays after a sure touchdown pass was dropped, quarterback Breylon Sanchez took it in himself for the 10-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion attempt failed. 15-14 Evans. 5:55 2Q.

Lyman’s Jamarius Joyner breaks a 48-yard reception and took it to the Evans 6-yard line. 1st and goal for the Greyhounds. 6:57 2Q.

Evans quarterback Chris Peterson overcame a bobbled snap to find Rontavious Ricketts for a 51-yard catch and run TD. Evans got the two-point conversion. 15-8 Evans. 9:43 2Q

End of 1Q – Lyman 8, Evans 7. Things have been testy throughout with a lot of penalties. Lyman fans wanted another flag thrown on standout Trojans safety Brandon Jacob after he removed his helmet arguing a penalty, but the refs waived off the flag thrown.

Touchdown Lyman and Greyhounds take the lead. On a drive where almost every play seemed to result in a penalty, including cutting a 43-yard bomb from Will Burke to Makyle Bryant in half, Bobby Thomas scampered for a 25-yard touchdown run. A bobbled snap turned into a two-point conversion. 8-7 Lyman. 6:03 1Q.

After two plays wiped out due to penalties, Lyman faces 3rd-and-1 at the Evans 46 yard line – where they originally started in the first place.

Touchdown. Evans running back Jermaine Hardy punched it in from 10 yards out to cap a drive that started with a sack. Quarterback Chris Peterson burst for a 43-yard run before tripping at the 10. Extra point is good. 7-0 Evans. 10:24 left in the 1Q.

Evans edged the Greyhounds 15-14 to open the season at home a year ago after losing 13-10 in a 2021 opener. This Orange vs. Seminole series was reborn in 2019 and they have split four games since.

Mainland at No. 6 DeLand

Covered by staff reporter Chris Hays

Mainland QB DJ Murray went 53-yards for a keeper TD, his second. Bucs lead #Deland 22-14, 11:11 2Q.

Deland RB Javon Ross sped 70 yards for a touchdown to cut Mainland’s lead to 16-14, 2:46 1st

Mainland RB Khamani Robinson scampered 45 yards for a touchdown. Bucs lead Deland 16-7, 3:51 1Q.

Javon Ross answered with a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown. Mainland 9, DeLand 7 at 4:17 in 1Q.

Mainland took advantage of DeLand’s second lost fumble. Bucs QB Dennis Murray, Jr. scored on 1-yard plunge for a 9-0 lead.

Mainland scores a safety as DeLand punt snap sails high to the back of the end zone. 8:01 in 1Q. Bucs lead 2-0.

The Bucs and Bulldogs square off in what should be another slugfest for Volusia County rivals. The rivalry dates to 1922.

MaxPreps ranks the Buccaneers, state runners-up last year, No. 1 in their classification (3S). DeLand is No. 11 in 4S but may prove to be stronger than that.

Other games for ranked teams

No. 5 Osceola at Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast leads 14-6 in the second quarter.

Osceola topped Treasure Coast twice last year, including a 10-7 playoff win. The Kowboys finished No. 2 and the Titans were No. 7 in the final 2022 MaxPreps rankings for 4S teams.

Osceola will play without star running back Taevion Swint due to injury.

Manatee at No. 8 Lake Minneola

The Hawks, coming off a 10-2 season, host a Manatee program that won five state titles from 1983 through 2011 under legendary coach Joe Kinnan. Former Florida Gators great (and NFL wideout) Jacquez Green became the Hurricanes head coach in 2020 and his is pegged as by far his most talented group.

Oak Ridge at No. 11 West Orange

The Warriors are 6-0 vs. Oak Ridge since the Pioneers won a 2008 game.

No. 13 Oviedo at Lake Brantley

Oviedo, which won 26-21 over the Patriots last season, has captured 10 district titles in the past 21 seasons and is again a favorite in 3M.

No. 14 Winter Park at Lake Nona

The Wildcats thrashed Lake Nona 42-0 in their 2022 season opener and went on to a 10-2 season.

No. 15 Boone at Timber Creek

Boone won 41-21 in 2021 and 20-12 last year vs. the Wolves to take a 10-9 lead in a highly-competitive Metro West series.

The Braves will be missing star running back, Laggarius Marshell, who suffered an injury last week at OIympia. He will be out “a couple weeks,” according to Boone coach Andy Johnson. Marshell rushed for 1,285 yards and 13 TDs last year.

Johnson has a 98-82 head coaching record and is close to joining a 100-win club that includes Timber Creek’s Jim Buckridge (138-87, all with the Wolves).

Orlando Christian Prep at Wildwood, 7:30

Class 1M OCP reached a state semifinal two years ago.Wildwood was a 1 Rural final four team last season. They split close games the past two years, with the Warriors winning 15-6 in 2021 and Wildwood prevailing 28-21 in 2022.

Middle Tennessee Christian (1-0) at The Master’s Academy

Tennessee team was 9-3 last season. This is the official debut for TMA coach Garrett Kruczek, who has father Mike (former UCF head coach) as an assistant.

Kruczek era opens with Master’s Academy spring football win over Pierson Taylor

Fort Lauderdale Westminster at Lake Highland Prep

The Highlanders have won 21 consecutive games over two seasons but are underdogs after most of its starters transferred away.

Mount Dora Christian at Mount Dora

This backyard rivalry was born last season with MDC winning 41-19 on its home turf.

More games

Check our live scoreboard for these results

Deltona at Merritt Island

East Ridge at Dade City Pasco, 7:30

Eustis at Harmony

Gateway at Lake Buena Vista

Hagerty at Orange City University

Horizon at Freedom

Ridge Community at Celebration, 7:30

Matanzas at South Lake

Moore Haven at Leesburg

New Smyrna Beach at East River

Poinciana at Nature Coast, 7:30

St. Cloud at Barron Collier

Tavares at Port Orange Atlantic

Tohopekaliga at Liberty

Umatilla at Palatka

University (Orange City) at Cypress Creek

Windermere High at Colonial

Winter Springs at Pine Ridge

Crescent City at The First Academy

Deltona Trinity Christian at Clearwater American Collegiate

Faith Christian at Cornerstone Charter

Seffner Christian at Windermere Prep

Legacy Charter at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin

Pierson Taylor at Trinity Prep

Saints Academy at West Oaks

Seven Rivers at First Academy-Leesburg

St. Edwards at Orangewood Christian

Tenoroc at Foundation Academy

