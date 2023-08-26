Week 1 football live report: Apopka, Edgewater, Evans, Lake Mary, Seminole are winners

Orlando area high school football scoreboard: Week 1 Friday

A fight broke out between the Rockledge and Sanford Seminole players at midfield during the coin toss. Flags flew and the teams had to be separated. Order was restored the game goes on.

What a way to start the the first Friday of the 2023 high school regular season. This live report is humming with games in play so check back often to see what’s happening across the Orlando area.

Premier matchups have state champ Cocoa at Jones, Rockledge at Seminole and Bishop Moore at Edgewater. And we have another trio of games matching Orlando Sentinel Super 16 teams against each other: Apopka at Ocoee, Wekiva at Olympia, and Dr. Phillips at Lake .

One Friday game, Lake Howell at Space Coast, was postponed to Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to COVID-19 cases within the Space Coast program.

The matchups are listed with Sentinel Super 16 rankings. Note that 2023 previews mentioning every team in the area can be seen at our high school sports home page, SentinelVarsity.com.

Games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Here’s the lineup:

Cocoa 22, No. 1 Jones 20 (final)

It took an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game to decide a wild season opener between two of the best teams in Florida.

Cocoa’s O’Kece Battle intercepted Dereon Coleman’s Hail Mary pass with no time left to lift the five-time state champions to a 22-20 victory against Jones. It was a fitting ending to a game that saw the teams combine for eight turnovers.

Cocoa, which won the Class 2S state title last year, forced two critical turnovers and a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter to stave off Jones. The host Tigers trailed 19-7 at halftime but never quit.

Last year, Jones advanced to the Class 3M state semifinals before falling to Homestead.

“We feel good about our defense,” said Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider. “We got a lot of great players returning. When you play in the state of Florida and you have two great teams going at it, you get athletes and speed all over the place,” Schneider said.

Cocoa got a touchdown catch from Nicholas Teeter, a TD run from Davi’ yon Hawkins Ingram, a safety, and two field goals from Gunnar Trout.

Jones got a pick-6 from George Brown, a TD run from Trever Jackson, and a TD catch from Jacquez Varner.

By Jeff Gardenour, correspondent

These are the in-game updates:

Cocoa holds to avenge a 2022 loss to Jones.

Jones WR Vernell Brown stopped inches short on a 4th down pass catch.

Jones WR Jacquez Varner scored on a thrilling 30-yard catch-and run TD pass from Dereon Coleman with 5:10 left. The Tigers miss a 2-pt conversion pass. Cocoa leads wild one, 22-20.

Jones on the march, trailing 22-14.

Cocoa recovered a fumble by Jones QB and kicked a 34-yard field goal with 9:04 left. Cocoa 22, Jones 14.

Jones DB James Chenault makes leaping interception to stop Cocoa.

Cocoa missed a 47-yard field goal try badly but then intercepted a pass on the next Jones possession. Cocoa leads 19-14 with 2:47 left 3Q.

Jones senior QB Trever Jackson scored on 1-yard keeper and Jones cuts into the deficit. Cocoa 19, Jones 14 with 7:28 to go in the 3rd quarter. Sophomore QB Dereon Coleman was shaken up by a brutal hit just before the score.

Cocoa 19, Jones 7 at halftime.

Cocoa’s Gunnar Trout kicked a 38-yard field goal to expand the margin.

Jones misses 22 yard FG with 1:59 left in the first half. Cocoa leads 16-7.

Jones strikes back. Senior DB George Brown turns the game around, maybe, with a 50-yard Pick-6 interception return. Cocoa leads 16-7 with 6:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jones had a bad punt snap into the end zone and takes a safety. Cocoa 16, Jones 0. 7:08 left in the 2nd quarter.

Cocoa tight end Davi’yon Hawkins Ingram moved to running back and fumbles 4 yards for a TD. Cocoa 14, Jones 0, 9:19 left in the 2nd quarter.

Cocoa defense sacked Jones’ Dereon Coleman to force a turnover on downs

Timeout with 1:01 left in 1Q. Jones is at the Cocoa 36-yard line as sophomore star QB Dereon Coleman is now in the game.

Cocoa struck first on a 29-yard TD pass from sophomore Brady Hart to Nicholas Teeter with 3:31 left in the 1Q. Tigers lead 7-0.

Jerian Parker ran for 43 yards on the game’s opening play, but Jones end up turning the ball over on downs on Cocoa’s 19-yard line.

Class 2 Suburban No. 1 Cocoa claimed its fifth FHSAA football championship since 2008 last year, but Jones beat the Tigers 29-19 in a season opener.

Jones made the 3 Metro final four and was the No. 3 team in that class in 2022 as ranked by MaxPreps.

No. 2 Sanford Seminole 22, Rockledge 13 (final)

In a scrappy, penalty-filled first game of the season, Seminole secured its home win with determination.

“We got a mantra here to say ‘IOU,’ its only us and we need to worry about ourselves and improve on ourselves,” Seminole head coach Karl Calhoun Jr. said. “We can’t feed into everything with the negativity, we just have to focus on what we do.”

Before the game even began, a fight broke out between the two teams at midfield during the coin toss and multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were given. That was just the start as both teams had double-digit penalties against them on the night.

Seminole’s offense was led by a solid performance from senior quarterback Karson Siquerios-Lasky, who threw for two touchdowns.

“Carson does it all for us,” Calhoun Jr. said. “Poised, smart, doesn’t turn the ball over, takes care of it, makes all the right reads. He’s one of the best in the state and tonight he just controlled the tempo of the game.”

Senior Seminole WR Justin Rosado also showed out, with a receiving touchdown and a punt return touchdown.

Seminole will host Osceola next Friday at 7 p.m. Rockledge will be playing on the road against Duncanville in Texas on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

By Max Gamarra, Correspondent

These are the in-game updates:

Seminole seals the deal with a win.

On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Rockledge stopped junior Seminole RB Rodney Grant for no gain. The Raiders took over on their own 1-yard line. Seminole 22, Rockledge 13 with 1:28 in 4Q.

Seminole’s defense immediately forced an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone on the next play for a safety as Rockledge QB Traven Green couldn’t find an eligible receiver. Seminole 22, Rockledge 13 with 5:52 left in 4Q.

On the very next play, Seminole WR Michael Key took a screen pass and looked like he was about to score when a Rockledge defender punched the ball out from behind. Rockledge recovered and took over on its own 4-yard line.

Rockledge could do nothing with the ball and was forced to punt on 4th-and-34. Seminole WR Justin Rosado returned the punt to the Rockledge 47-yard line. Seminole 20, Rockledge 13 with 6:10 in 4Q.

Three-and-out for Seminole on the ensuing possession. Rockledge took over down seven on its own 37-yard line after the Seminole punt.

Rockledge responded. Two plays into the third quarter, junior RB Jaelyn Bradley took a hand-off up the middle for a one-yard rushing touchdown. The play was set up by a 39-yard completion from QB Traven Green to senior WR Lorenzo Bell Jr. PAT is good. Seminole 20, Rockledge 13 with 11:37 left in 4Q.

End of third quarter: Seminole 20, Rockledge 6.

Touchdown Seminole. Senior WR Justin Rosado returned a Rockledge punt 30 yards for a touchdown, his second of the game. PAT is good. Seminole 20, Rockledge 6 with 0:07 in 3Q.

Seminole safety Cori Smith intercepted a pass from Raiders QB Traven Green on fourth down. Smith returned the interception to his own 25-yard line. It’s Seminole 13, Rockledge 6 with 6:47 left in 3Q.

Seminole RB Treyvin Clark fumbled on the first play of the drive. Rockledge ATH Jaylen Heyward recovered the ball and the Raiders took over on the Seminole 16-yard line. Seminole 13, Rockledge 6 with 7:40 left in 3Q.

Seminole senior QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky returns to the huddle for ‘Noles second possession of the 3Q. Seminole 13, Rockledge 6 with 8:29 in 3Q.

Junior quarterback David Parks in for Seminole at the start of the second half.

Halftime: Seminole 13, Rockledge 6.

Seminole failed to convert a 4th-and-11 from the Rockledge 27-yard line. The Raiders took over on downs with 1:00 remaining in the first half but no damage done.

Touchdown Seminole. On third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, senior QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky found senior WR Justin Rosado in the back-right corner of the end zone. Rosado dragged his foot in-bounds to secure the catch. PAT was no good. Seminole 13, Rockledge 6 with 4:24 left in 2Q.

There was a delay before the end of the 1Q as Rockledge was punting on 4th-and-7. There was a 10-yard holding penalty on the punt on Seminole that head coach Karl Calhoun Jr. believed should be assessed after the kick with Seminole taking over possession. Instead, a first down was granted to Rockledge and Calhoun Jr. was irate.

Touchdown Seminole. Senior QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky found senior WR Michael Key in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard score. PAT was good. Seminole took a 7-6 lead over Rockledge with 3:54 left in 1Q.

Pass interference on Rockledge as Seminole QB Karson Siquerios-Lasky threw to the end zone on fourth down. Seminole gets first down from the Rockledge 26-yard line.

Rockledge scored on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Raiders senior Jaylen Heyward took a pitch to the right side and found the end zone. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Seminole after a third down sack extended the drive. PAT was blocked by Seminole. Rockledge 6, Seminole 0 at 7:49 in 1Q.

Seminole kicked off to Rockledge to start the season. A personal foul penalty on Seminole moved Rockledge up to the 45-yard line at the beginning of the drive.

MaxPreps has Rockledge ranked No. 2 in the 3 Suburban division and Seminole No. 2 in 4 Metro.

No. 3 Apopka 2, No. 12 Ocoee 0 (final)

In a game where neither offense was able to find the end zone, the Apopka special teams stepped up when they needed

the most.

On fourth down near their own end zone with just over 2:30 left in the game, a bad snap by Ocoee led to a blocked punt by a group of Blue Darters. The ball went through the end zone to put Apopka up 2-0.

“The defense pitched a shutout,” Apopka head coach Jeff Rolson said. “Defense basically is punt block, they blocked the punt. Defense is

the punt team, they got a first down, down there on the fake punt.”

On fourth and six from Ocoee’s 43-yard-line, Apopka (1-0) lined up for a punt with just over two minutes to play. The Blue Darters ran a fake punt with a direct snap to senior linebacker Antwone Robinson. He ran 15 yards for a first down to ice the game on the road in a defensive slugfest.

The senior linebacker also had an interception in the first quarter to stop Ocoee (0-1) as they were moving into Apopka territory.

“He’s just a great leader,“ Rolson said of Robinson. “He’s a true [Blue] Darter. He’s got a great heart. I love that kid, he’s everything you want in a player.”

Apopka made it to the Class 4M state final in 2022 before losing to Miami Columbus. Ocoee lost to Columbus in a state semifinal.

The Blue Darters host West Orange next Friday. Ocoee will be home against another rival, Wekiva.

“Generally you improve the most between game one and two,” Rolson said. “We’ve got a mile to go before we’re even average right now offensively. We’ve got to do a better job coaching them and we’ve just got to make up our mind that we’re going to get it done no matter what we’ve got to do.”

Ocoee had the ball deep in Apopka territory twice in the third quarter. An unsportsmanlike conduct turned second and five into second and forever followed by a sack that moved the Knights back into their territory.

Ocoee moved the ball to the Blue Darters’ 15-yard-line with under two minutes left in the third quarter, but a false start and sack turned into fourth and long, and they turned it over on downs.

“We marched the ball down a little bit then we had some small hiccups where we had penalties,” First-year Ocoee head coach Buck Gurley said. “Those are things that we can fix. Now they see where they are as a team and they see what they can be as a team.”

Apopka had a 58-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tyson Davison to senior defensive back and wide receiver Malachi Davey called back by unsportsmanlike conduct early in the fourth quarter.

By Nate Marrero, correspondent

These are the in-game updates:

The Blue Darters seal the deal, maintaining its mastery over the Knights.

Apopka blocked a punt that went through the end zone for a safety. Apopka on top 2-0 with 2:27 to go in the game

Apopka had a 58-yard touchdown play taken off by an unsportsmanlike conduct. The Blue Darters went 3 and out after the penalty. Still no score with 8:11 left in the game.

No score after three quarters. Ocoee had the ball deep in Apopka territory twice, but penalties derailed both drives.

Second half underway at Ocoee vs. Apopka. Ocoee has the ball at its 20.

Defenses continue to dominate. The Blue Darters and Knights go into halftime still tied at 0-0.

Ocoee’s Ezekiel Brinson forced a fumble and recovered it then Apopka got the ball back with an interception by Antwone Robinson. Still no score with 5:37 left in the 2nd quarter

No score through the first quarter.

The Blue Darters are now 17-0 against the Knights but three of the past four clashes have been about as close as you can get. Also in season openers, Apopka prevailed 15-13 in 2020 and 13-12 in 2022.

Apopka went on to finish as the 4M state runner-up and Ocoee reached the final four in that classification.

No. 4 Edgewater 34, Bishop Moore 19 (final)

Kaden Shields-Dutton ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 40-yard touchdown carry in the third quarter, sparking the Eagles to victory in the Battle of College Park.

Dutton carried 10 times, including scoring runs of 3 and 40 yards for the Eagles (1-0), who have won five in a row in this clash of schools less than a mile apart.

Dutton’s 40-yard run with six seconds left in the third put the Eagles up 24-6. On the play, he ran right for 20 yards, then ran into Bishop Moore defenders. He carried a defender the last 10 yards and ran over a couple more on his way to the end zone.

“It’s just a man’s run’ is the way the coaches talk about it,” Shields-Dutton said. “It’s about finishing at the end and not letting one dude take me down.”

Shields-Dutton capped off the Eagles’ first possession with a 3-yard score. Solomon Tripline returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown, for the Eagles (1-0). Mylan Bowen forced the fumble.

“I saw the quarterback, and I wanted to get to the quarterback,” Tripline said. “Mylan got the sack, I saw the ball, picked it up and got the touchdown.”

Bjorn Jurgensen rallied the Hornets (0-1) for two late touchdowns in his first Bishop Moore start. Jurgensen completed 21 of 34 passes for 219 yards and two scores.

“Just inexperience and anxiety, not so much nervous but a sense of rushing some throws,” Bishop Moore coach Matt Hedrick said. “We had some wide-open throws early and he just put a little too much on it.

“Once he gets comfortable, he’s obviously a really good passer and we’ve got some good wide receivers.”

Jurgensen found Gabriel Diaz for a 53-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then ended the game with a 12-yard scoring pass to Magnus Talma. Diaz caught 10 passes for 114 yards.

“We did some good things up front,” Hedrick said. “I thought our guys played hard. It wasn’t about adjustments, more about guys battling. We wore them down just a little bit.”

Michael Clayton went 8 of 16 for 130 yards passing for Edgewater. Shields-Dutton caught 2 passes for 59 and had a 47-yard touchdown reception called back due to a holding penalty.

“Mike Clayton is a great quarterback,” Eagles coach Cameron Duke said. “We’ve got some stuff we have to clean up, but I was proud of him. His composure was there all night.”

.By Lynn Ramsey, correspondent

These are the in-game updates:

Bishop Moore’s Bjorn Jurgensen finds Magnus Talma for 12yd TD on last play of game. Final Edgewater 24, Bishop Moore 19.

Devon ST Clair leaped to grab high-bouncing Bishop Moore onside kick. Hornets have possession, 1st and 10 at Edgewater 46, 1:44 4Q.

Gabriel Diaz took a jet sweep 7 yards for a Bishop Moore TD. Scruggs XP pulls Bishop Moore within 24-13, 1:44 4Q.

Edgewater 24, Bishop Moore 6 going into final quarter.

Kaden Shields-Dutton scored on a highlight reel 40 yard run for a TD. He carried defenders the final 10 yards. Edgewater expands lead to 24-6, 0:06 3Q.

O’Mari Reid sniffs out a screen, and Bishop Moore forces 2twooverthrows to take over after a punt. Hornets 1st and 10 at their own 37, trailing Edgewater 17-6, 1:22 3Q

Bishop Moore goes 3 and out. Edgewater regained possession at its own 40 after substitution infraction, 2:51 3Q, Eagles up 17-6.

Jack Posteraro with QB pressure, and Devon St Clair’s near interception forced an Edgewater punt. Bishop Moore gains possession at the Edgewater 44, trailling 17-6 at 10:53 of 3Q.

Halftime: Edgewater 17, Hornets 6.

Edgewater QB Michael Clayton completed 5-of-7 pass attempts for 116 yards in the first half. He had a 52-yard pass to Kaden Shields-Dutton.

Bishop Moore QB Bjorn Jurgensen is 7-of-10 for 98 yards. Gabriel Diaz has four catches for 72 yards and a TD for the Hornets.

Penalties forced an Edgewater punt. Bishop Moore ball at its 11, trailing Edgewater 17-6, 3:09 2Q

Kaden Shields-Dutton broke loose for 47 yard for Edgewater TD. But a holding penalty brings it back.

John Tew makes a 31 yard field goal to put Edgewater up 17-6 vs Bishop Moore, 11:07 2Q.

Bjorn Jurgensen hit Gabriel Diaz on a perfect sideline route for 53 yard Bishop Moore TD. A fumble on the PAT kick try leaves Hornets trailing 14-6 behind Edgewater, 3:35 1Q.

Mylan Bowen forced a fumble, and Solomon Tripline returned it 46 yards for a second Edgewater TD. XP puts Eagles up 14-0 vs Bishop Moore, 5:14 1Q.

Kaden Shields-Dutton bulled his way into the end zone for a 3-yard Edgewater TD. XP puts Eagles up 7-0 vs Bishop Moore, 8:12 1Q.

Bishop Moore 3 and out on first series. Aiden Anderson with a tackle for loss for Edgewater.

The talent-ladened Eagles host neighboring Bishop Moore Catholic in the annual “Battle of College Park”, which resumed in 2013 after a 21-year hiatus.

The Eagles beat Bishop Moore 22-7 last season with their fourth win in a row extending their series lead to 19-5. The Hornets won five in a row from 2013 through 2017.

No. 7 Lake Mary 76, No. 16 Dr. Phillips 60 (final)

Lake Mary piled up a school-record 76 points, scoring on its first two plays from scrimmage to defeat Dr. Phillips an astounding season-opening game.

The combined 136 points set an Orlando area record.

Quarterback Noah Grubbs threw for 525 yards and eight touchdowns, spreading the ball around to three different receivers for touchdowns.

“Noah delivered the ball to those receivers,” Lake Mary coach Scott Perry said. “I’m really proud of their efforts.”

Carson Hinshaw got things started with an 80-yard touchdown catch on the game’s opening play from scrimmage. He finished with 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Caden Harshbarger had eight catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

The Panthers offense was up to keep pace through the first half. Dr. Phillips quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton threw for 499 yards and five touchdowns himself, finding wide receiver Mykel Calixte for 315 yards and.

Dr. Phillips brought the game to within 48-40 at the half thanks to a 31-yard Hail Mary throw from Anderson-Lofton to Jayshaun Fox.

But the Rams had the best defensive stand of the night, holding the Panthers off the scoreboard in the third quarter and getting four sacks to expand their lead and win the track meet.

“When we came back out in the second half, the challenge was: They are getting the football, we’ve got to stop the, we’ve got to score,” Perry said. “Just settle back down and get back in our groove and we did.”

After three and outs from the Panthers to on their first two possessions, Grubbs hit quick-hitter drives with a 48-yard pass to Harshbarger to make it 55-40 and then a 40-yard pass to Hinshaw to make it 62-40.

By Philip Rossman-Reich, correspondent

These are the in-game updates:

Stanley Anderson-Lofton fires his fifth TD pass of the game on an 11-yard throw to Cameran Dixon. The 2-point conversion is no good. Rams still lead 76-60 with 6:02 to play.

Isaiah Thomas burst through the middle, breaking several tackles on a 66-yard touchdown run. Comeback snuffed. Lake Mary leads Dr. Phillips 76-54 with 8:19 left in the game.

Dr. Phillips not dead yet. Noah Grubbs had his pass intercepted by Alfred Thomas who returned it inside the 10. Still 10:45 to play as DP tries to punch it in.

Dr. Phillips gets a stop on fourth down inside its own 10. Stanley Anderson-Lofton scrambled away from pressure and passed to wide open Mykel Calixte behind the defense for a 90 touchdown play. Panthers’ first score of the half. It’s still Lake Mary 69, Dr. Phillips 47, 11:35 4Q.

End of the third quarter. Lake Mary leads Dr. Phillips 69-40 and is inside the Panthers’ 10 looking to score again.

Lake Mary has three sacks in the second half. They use another to force the third three and out of the second half against Dr. Phillips. Two plays later Noah Grubbs threw to Caden Harshbarger, who broke a tackle and scored a 48-yard touchdown. Lake Mary 69, Dr. Phillips 40, 3:40 3rd

Dr. Phillips goes three and out once again. Lake Mary needed only two plays for Noah Grubbs to find Carson Hinshaw again for a 40-yard TD throw. Grubbs with 7 touchdown throws. Lake Mary leads 62-40 with 6:32 to go in the third quarter.

The second half started with a Dr. Phillips three and out. It took Lake Mary three plays for Noah Grubbs to find Caden Harshbarger for a 48-yard score. They are slowing the scoring spree down a bit. Lake Mary leads Dr. Phillips 55-40 with 8:57 to play in the third.

Seminole defender Kaedan Reyes recovered a Rockledge fumble and the ‘Noles took over on the opposing 11-yard line. However, two plays later, a bad snap was recovered by Rockledge to give the ball right back. Seminole 13, Rockledge 6 with 1:47 in 3Q.

Check these first half QB stats:

Noah Grubbs (Lake Mary): 11-of-19, 315 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton (Dr. Phillips): 14-of-24, 321 yards, 3 TD

Lake Mary 48, DP 40 halftime.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton with a 31-yard Hail Mary pass to Jayshaun Fox on the final play of the half. Dr. Phillips pulls to 48-40 at the half. Panthers will receive the second half kickoff.

Lake Mary’s first mistake. Noah Grubbs’ pass goes through Lester Williams III’s hands and is picked off by Damien Jackson. He returned it to the Lake Mary 20. DP’s Stanley Anderson-Lofton connected again with Mykel Calixte one play later for a score. It’s 48-34 Lake Mary with 1:14 left in the second.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton punched it in from two yards out on fourth down and one for Dr. Phillips. The Rams still lead the Panthers 48-26 with 2:23 left in the second.

The fireworks continue. Maliki Wright took the kickoff 85 yards to set the Panthers up at the Rams’ 11-yard line. Dr. Phillips faces fourth down with 2:29 to go in the second quarter trailing 48-20.

Lake Mary recovered a DP fumble and scored two plays later on a 55-yard touchdown run by Jasen Soto. Rams lead the Panthers 48-20 with 3:52 to go before halftime.

Noah Grubbs with his fifth touchdown pass of the first half. He threw to Carson Hinshaw in the far end zone. Lake Mary missed the PAT and leads Dr. Phillips 41-20 with 4:21 left in the second quarter.

Third one-play drive of the game… fourth passing touchdown of the game. Noah Grubbs finds Caden Harshbarger for a 65-yard strike down the sideline. Rams lead Dr. Phillips 35-20 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

Stanley Anderson-Lofton finished the drive with a two yard run. Taylor Harris’ PAT attempt is blocked by Jameson Jean. Dr. Phillips trails Lake Mary 28-20 with 10:03 left in the second quarter.

Dr. Phillips on the drive again with a third-down 40-yard pass from Stanley Anderson-Lofton to Jayshaun Fox. But the Panthers face 4th and 1 to start the second quarter. Rams lead the Panthers 28-14.

Noah Grubbs delivers his third TD pass of the first quarter and his second to Carson Hinshaw to put Lake Mary up 28-14 on Dr. Phillips with 3:01 left in the first.

Again, Dr. Phillips counters. Stanley Anderson-Lofton passed to Mykel Calixte in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score. Panthers pull to within 21-14 with 4:25 left in the first. The drive was set up by a 54-yard third down throw from Anderson-Lofton to Cameran Dixon.

Lake Mary sacked DP quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton. Junior linebacker Luke Preito recovered the fumble at the five. Logan Cook scored from one yard out three plays later. Rams lead 21-7 with 6:26 left in the first.

Dr. Phillips strikes back quickly. Stanley Anderson-Lofton threw to Mykel Calixte for gains of 35 and 42 yards. Anderson-Lofton punched it in from three yards out to get the Panthers on the board. Lake Mary 14, Dr. Phillips 7, 9:21 1Q.

Noah Grubbs did it again. After Lake Mary forced a three and out, on the first play of the drive Grubbs passed to Carson Friedman sprinting past the defense for another touchdown. Lake Mary with two plays and two TDs. The Rams lead 14-0 with 9:56 left in the first.

After a touchback. … Lake Mary scores on the first play from scrimmage as sophomore quarterback Noah Grubbs finds Carson Hinshaw out wide near the line of scrimmage and he goes 80 yards for the touchdown. PAT is good. 7-0 Lake Mary, 11:45 1Q.

Lake Mary is No. 7 in the Sentinel Super 16 and No. 7 in the MaxPreps 4M rankings and beat DP in each of the past two years.

Grubbs, listed at 6-4, 205, already has Power 5 offers.

No. 10 Wekiva 24, No. 9 Olympia 21 (final)

Big defensive plays led to second-half scoring drives that helped Wekiva (1-0) rally for the victory

Trailing 13-3 midway through the third, Wekiva senior Ty’Ray Davis orchestrated a 10-play drive that ended with a 32-yard pass in the end zone to Joshua Bennett.

Davis and Bennett hooked up again on the very next series for a 36-yard score that put the Mustangs in front for good at 17-13. That came after senior Anthony Rosier forced Olympia to punt when he caused a fumble in the backfield.

“The defense kept us in the game,” Davis said. “Our offense was a little rocky in the first half, but they kept believing in us, and our O-line kept talking out there. That’s what helped give us that spark.”

Senior Sincere Edwards recorded a sack on Olympia’s next possession, which came two plays before another punt.

Davis broke loose for his third TD of the night on the very next play, going 55 yards down the heart of the Titans’ defense for a 24-13 advantage.

“I was just glad that the boys kept fighting, no matter how it was going,” Wekiva coach Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz said. “There were a lot of momentum plays that you could feel could be the kind of play that breaks our backs, but we found a way to get it done.”

By J.C. Carnahan, staff reporter

These are the in-game updates:

Wekiva held on to win.

Olympia QB Juan Gainous ran for a 13-yard TD then threw to Josh Evans for the 2-point conversion as Titans get within 24-21 of Wekiva with 1:43 to play.

Wekiva breaks up a 2nd-down pass play in the end zone and we’re down to 2:21 left.

Olympia nearly scored from 36 yards out but the pass is dropped in end zone with 3:25 to go.

Wekiva punted the ball back with 4:07 to go while holding a 24-13 lead.

Olympia got down to the 18-yard line but Joshua Bennett intercepted a pass after it went through the hands of a receiver with 4:45 left to play.

On the very next play Wekiva QB Ty’Ray Davis rushed up the middle for a 55-yard TD. The momentum swing started on Wekiva’s second drive of the second half and has not slowed down. Mustangs lead Olympia 24-13 with 6:12 to play.

Wekiva standout Sincere Edwards recorded a sack and the Mustangs batted down a 3rd-down pass attempt to force a punt with 6:24 left. Punt is shanked and Wekiva takes over at own 45.

Wekiva’s Anthony Rosier forced a fumble on third down to make the Titans punt. Mustangs responded by taking the lead six plays later on a 36-yard TD pass from Ty’Ray Davis to Joshua Bennett. Wekiva now leads Olympia 17-13 with 9:24 left.

Olympia 13, Wekiva 10 heading into the fourth quarter.

What a play for the Mustangs. Wekiva QB Ty’Ray Davis was wrapped up by a defender but found time to throw deep into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown with 1:45 remaining in the 3rd quarter. Olympia’s led is trimmed to 13-10.

Olympia capitalized on a Wekiva penalty to score again. QB Juan Gainous broke loose to the left side of the field for a 15-yard TD run. Kalen Meadows blocked the extra-point try. Titans leads Wekiva 13-3 at 6:25 in 3rd.

There was commotion in the home stands just before the start of third quarter as former Orlando Magic player Dwight Howard was mingling with fans. He is now down on the field. Wekiva opened the second half by turning over the ball on downs at its own 45.

Great crowd out here tonight at Olympia with packed grandstands and spectators lined up along the fence.

Halftime: Olympia 7, Wekiva 3.

Olympia got down to the 23-yard line but a penalty and broken up pass in the back of the end zone with no time left ended the first half.

Olympia’s Romelo Walker intercepted a tipped pass at the 15-yard line on the very next play with 56 seconds left in half. Titans start at their own 41.

Jabarri Smith pulled down an interception for Wekiva at midfield with 2:32 left in the first half. The Mustangs were about to face 4th down, but a late hit by Olympia out of bounds on an incomplete pass gave Mustangs a first down at the 31-yard line. Chance to take the lead.

Wekiva’s Jamarian Robinson just broke loose for 70 yards on the first play after a turnover on downs. Mustangs are down to Olympia’s 25.

Lengthy drive by Olympia to open second quarter ends on a turnover-on-downs at the 5-yard line with 6:22 left in first half.

Wekiva settled for a 25-yard field goal by Nathan Fritchley to end first quarter and cut Olympia’s lead to 7-3.

Quite a drive engineered by Wekiva QB Ty’Ray Davis, who completed multiple passes and rushed for a first down on 4th-and-5 in the red zone to get Mustangs to the 3-yard line. Back-to-back penalties pushed Wekiva back though and it’s 4th-and-goal from the 8 with 2 seconds left in 1Q. Olympia had two huge pass breakups in the secondary on this drive

Olympia QB Juan Gainous picked up a 30-yard gain on a run before going out of bounds. Gainous then connected with Josh Evans for a TD pass of 9 yards two plays later to give the Titans a 7-0 lead at 6:18 in the 1st.

Wekiva overthrew a pass deep downfield to a wide open receiver then has a a third down throw fall just out of reach, resulting in a punt on its first possession. Olympia back in business at its own 46.

It’s Cameron Ware with a huge kick return to open things and put Olympia at Wekiva’s 35-yard line to start the game. Wekiva senior Sincere Edwards got a tackle-for-loss and pressures the QB to force a punt at 10:07 in 1st after two Olympia penalties.

Olympia leads the Metro Conference West series 7-4 but the Mustangs have won four of the past five meetings, including a 36-21 victory to open the 2022 season.

Evans 45, Lyman 36 (final)

Coverage by Chris Martucci

Postgame details still to come. ..

Trojans win a tough one.

Chris Peterson with a 15 yard run to ice the victory for the Trojans, who lead 45-36.

Roughing the passer penalty bailed Lyman out of what would have been a fourth down. First down Lyman.

Evans forced a turnover on downs and on the next play Li’darious Pryor broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run. Two-point attempt was good. Evans leads 45-36. 6:49 4Q.

Chris Peterson broke free for a 56-yard run to set up Evans in a goal to go situation. Marreco Cooper saved the touchdown for Lyman. Two plays later, Peterson took it in for the score – his second TD run of the game. Two-point attempt failed. Evans leads 37-36. 9:29 4Q.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Julius Prime scampered 20 yards for the Lyman touchdown. The two-point attempt was good. Lyman goes back in front 36-31. 11:51 4Q.

Evans 31,Lyman 28 with a quarter to go.

Stunning sequence of events here at Lyman. Evans took over after Kemsley Louis-Charles picked off a Will Burke pass. One play later, Lyman forced a fumble and recovered it. They take over on the Evans 35 after an illegal hit penalty. 52 seconds remaining in 3Q.

Touchdown. On a crucial 4th down, Evans’ Jermaine Hardy rumbled for a 27-yard touchdown run. Two-point attempt was good. Evans goes back in front 31-28. 4:10 3Q.

Lyman fumbles the ball on a pass completion. Evans takes over at the Lyman 35. 6:10 3Q.

That testiness we saw in the first half continued in the second half with three penalties on the Lyman punt return. One illegal hit to the head and two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both teams.

Traevis Battle with the sack to force 4th down for Evans. Lyman’s defense is amped up after that go-ahead touchdown.

Lyman grabs the lead Will Burke and receiver Ronald Mike connected for their second touchdown reception to give the Greyhounds the lead. The two point conversion was good. Lyman is on top for the first time tonight 28-23. 8:53 2Q.

Halftime: Evans 23, Lyman 20. Big plays and penalties were the story of the first half.

Lyman quarterback Will Burke and Ronald Mike team up for a 16 yard touchdown pass on a face route. Their 13-yard reception set the score up. Two point attempt was no good. Evans still leads 23-20. 1:03 in the half.

Touchdown. Evans ran tempo that whole drive to wear Lyman down and Chris Peterson delivered the final blow with a 4-yard TD run. Jermaine Hardy had three consecutive 12-yard runs on the drive. Two-point conversion is good. Evans 23-14. 4:32 2Q.

Touchdown Lyman. Two plays after a sure touchdown pass was dropped, quarterback Breylon Sanchez took it in himself for the 10-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion attempt failed. 15-14 Evans. 5:55 2Q.

Lyman’s Jamarius Joyner breaks a 48-yard reception and took it to the Evans 6-yard line. 1st and goal for the Greyhounds. 6:57 2Q.

Evans quarterback Chris Peterson overcame a bobbled snap to find Rontavious Ricketts for a 51-yard catch and run TD. Evans got the two-point conversion. 15-8 Evans. 9:43 2Q

End of 1Q – Lyman 8, Evans 7. Things have been testy throughout with a lot of penalties. Lyman fans wanted another flag thrown on standout Trojans safety Brandon Jacob after he removed his helmet arguing a penalty, but the refs waived off the flag thrown.

Touchdown Lyman and Greyhounds take the lead. On a drive where almost every play seemed to result in a penalty, including cutting a 43-yard bomb from Will Burke to Makyle Bryant in half, Bobby Thomas scampered for a 25-yard touchdown run. A bobbled snap turned into a two-point conversion. 8-7 Lyman. 6:03 1Q.

After two plays wiped out due to penalties, Lyman faces 3rd-and-1 at the Evans 46 yard line – where they originally started in the first place.

Touchdown. Evans running back Jermaine Hardy punched it in from 10 yards out to cap a drive that started with a sack. Quarterback Chris Peterson burst for a 43-yard run before tripping at the 10. Extra point is good. 7-0 Evans. 10:24 left in the 1Q.

Evans edged the Greyhounds 15-14 to open the season at home a year ago after losing 13-10 in a 2021 opener. This Orange vs. Seminole series was reborn in 2019 and they have split four games since.

Mainland 43, No. 6 DeLand 31 (final)

Covered by staff reporter Chris Hays

Mainland QB DJ Murray iced this one with a 28 yard TD run to put Bucs 43-31, 1:05 to go.

DeLand scored again on an 85-yard fumble return by Rameir Gordon with 3:27 to go. Mainland lead is trimmed to 36-31.

Wyatt Darlington caught a 35 yard TD pass from TJ Moore to pull Deland to within 36-24 against visiting Mainland. 9:30 to go in the game.

Bucs 36, Bulldogs 17 going into final quarter.

Mainland RB Rodney Hill scored from 15 yards out. Bucs lead Deland 36-17, 4:50 3Q.

Mainland quarterback, D.J. Murray gallops 45 yards for a touchdown to put the Bucs up 29-17, 8:59 3Q.

A DeLand field goal before halftime leaves Mainland leading 22-17 at the break.

Mainland QB DJ Murray went 53-yards for a keeper TD, his second. Bucs lead Deland 22-14, 11:11 2Q.

Deland RB Javon Ross sped 70 yards for a touchdown to cut Mainland’s lead to 16-14, 2:46 1st

Mainland RB Khamani Robinson scampered 45 yards for a touchdown. Bucs lead Deland 16-7, 3:51 1Q.

Javon Ross answered with a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown. Mainland 9, DeLand 7 at 4:17 in 1Q.

Mainland took advantage of DeLand’s second lost fumble. Bucs QB Dennis Murray, Jr. scored on 1-yard plunge for a 9-0 lead.

Mainland scores a safety as DeLand punt snap sails high to the back of the end zone. 8:01 in 1Q. Bucs lead 2-0.

The Bucs and Bulldogs square off in what should be another slugfest for Volusia County rivals. The rivalry dates to 1922.

MaxPreps ranks the Buccaneers, state runners-up last year, No. 1 in their classification (3S). DeLand is No. 11 in 4S but may prove to be stronger than that.

Other games for ranked teams

Treasure Coast 22, No. 5 Osceola 8 (final)

Treasure Coast built a 22-8 halftime lead and neither team scored after the break.

Osceola topped Treasure Coast twice last year, including a 10-7 playoff win. The Kowboys finished No. 2 and the Titans were No. 7 in the final 2022 MaxPreps rankings for 4S teams.

Osceola played without star running back Taevion Swint due to injury.

Manatee 46, No. 8 Lake Minneola 27 (final)

The Hawks, coming off a 10-2 season, hosted a Manatee program that won five state titles from 1983 through 2011 under legendary coach Joe Kinnan. Former Florida Gators great (and NFL wideout) Jacquez Green became the Hurricanes head coach in 2020 and his is pegged as by far his most talented group.

No. 11 West Orange 41, Oak Ridge 6 (final)

The Warriors are now 7-0 vs. Oak Ridge since the Pioneers won a 2008 game.

No. 13 Oviedo 60, Lake Brantley 47 (final)

In the area’s second-highest-scoring show for the night, the Lions jumped out to a 33-7 halftime lead, but had to hang on for the win.

Oviedo QB Jackson LaTour passed for more than 350 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for another score. Marquet Williams had 7 catches for 160 yards and 3 TDs. Kevin Watson added 100 yards rushing and two TDs.

Parker Perales had more than 200 yards rushing for the Patriots in the loss.

Oviedo, which won 26-21 over the Patriots last season, has captured 10 district titles in the past 21 seasons and is again a favorite in 3M.

No. 14 Winter Park 30, Lake Nona 6 (final)

The Wildcats thrashed Lake Nona 42-0 in their 2022 season opener and went on to a 10-2 season.

No. 15 Boone 31, Timber Creek 13 (final)

Boone led 17-0 at the half and 31-7 in the third quarter.

Boone won 41-21 in 2021 and 20-12 last year vs. the Wolves and now leads the highly-competitive Metro West series 11-9.

The Braves were missing star running back, Laggarius Marshell, who suffered an injury last week at OIympia. He will be out “a couple weeks,” according to Boone coach Andy Johnson. Marshell rushed for 1,285 yards and 13 TDs last year.

Johnson has a 99-82 head coaching record and will soon join a 100-win club that includes Timber Creek’s Jim Buckridge (138-88, all with the Wolves).

Orlando Christian Prep 32, Wildwood 20 (final)

Class 1M OCP reached a state semifinal two years ago. Wildwood was a 1 Rural final four team last season. They split close games the past two years, with the Warriors winning 15-6 in 2021 and Wildwood prevailing 28-21 in 2022.

Middle Tennessee Christian 41, The Master’s Academy 13 (final)

The Tennessee team was 9-3 last season. This was the official debut for TMA coach Garrett Kruczek, who has father Mike (former UCF head coach) as an assistant.

Kruczek era opens with Master’s Academy spring football win over Pierson Taylor

Fort Lauderdale Westminster at Lake Highland Prep

The Highlanders have won 21 consecutive games over two seasons but are underdogs after most of its starters transferred away.

Mount Dora 13, Mount Dora Christian 7 (final)

This backyard rivalry was born last season with MDC winning 41-19 on its home turf.

More games

Check our live scoreboard for these results

Deltona at Merritt Island

East Ridge at Dade City Pasco, 7:30

Eustis at Harmony

Gateway at Lake Buena Vista

Hagerty at Orange City University

Horizon at Freedom

Ridge Community at Celebration, 7:30

Matanzas at South Lake

Moore Haven at Leesburg

New Smyrna Beach at East River

Poinciana at Nature Coast, 7:30

St. Cloud at Barron Collier

Tavares at Port Orange Atlantic

Tohopekaliga at Liberty

Umatilla at Palatka

University (Orange City) at Cypress Creek

Windermere High at Colonial

Winter Springs at Pine Ridge

Crescent City at The First Academy

Deltona Trinity Christian at Clearwater American Collegiate

Faith Christian at Cornerstone Charter

Legacy Charter at Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin

Pierson Taylor at Trinity Prep

Saints Academy at West Oaks

Seffner Christian at Windermere Prep

Seven Rivers at First Academy-Leesburg

St. Edwards at Orangewood Christian

Tenoroc at Foundation Academy

