Week 1 Fond du Lac area high school football scoreboard and recap

Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season is in the books. Here are the results from the Fond du Lac area teams:

Sussex Hamilton 56, Fond du Lac 28:

Senior wideout Kalvin Mullins opened the game with a 49-yard kickoff return that provided a highlight right away, but the Chargers proved every bit as to why they’re Division 1 state semifinalists from last year, preventing the Cardinals from scoring.

Senior linebacker Halden Krueger picked off Hamilton on the second defensive play from scrimmage to give the Cardinals great field position, and sophomore Peyton Umentum scooped up a fumble on the second play of the second defensive series to double down on the effort defensively, but the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize with points until after Hamilton had already scored first.

On the ensuing kickoff, Mullins returned the ball 92 yards all the way to the endzone to claim Fondy’s first points of the 2023 season.

Quarterback Conor Klapperich ran in for a score in the second quarter and later found Mullins on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth before rushing for his second touchdown with just minutes left on the clock.

Winnebago Lutheran 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0:

All of the game’s scoring came in the second quarter when senior running back Noah Schumacher plunged into the endzone from 2-yards out and, five minutes later, senior quarterback-receiver duo Sam Loehr and Noah Gensler connected on a 24-yard touchdown.

Senior linebacker Jack Karst had 12 total tackles for the Vikings, Schumacher forced a fumble, and senior outside linebacker William “Chop” Simmons intercepted a pass.

Saint Mary’s Springs 17, Lake Country Lutheran 0:

Springs got the scoring underway early on a 24-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Max Bauer.

Later on in the second quarter, Bauer tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end John Coon. Noah Moul had 10 tackles to lead the Ledgers defense.

Laconia 28, Wautoma 7:

Senior quarterback Keeton Grade completed 3-of-6 passes for 74 yards, two of those to senior running back Sawyer Shultis for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Grade also ran in a score for the Spartans and Shultis took a kickoff 85 yards back to the house for a touchdown along with collecting five tackles and an interception on defense.

Campbellsport 47, Green Bay West 8:

The Cougars had a 30-0 lead in the first quarter. Campbellsport ran 31 total times for 311 yards as a team, led by standout senior running back Ben Timm with nine carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

Horicon/Hustisford 26, Lomira 13:

Senior quarterback Connor Steers accounted for each of the Lions’ touchdowns, both on the ground. Steers also found his No. 1 receiver, senior Koby Sacotte, eight times for 138 yards.

Black Hawk/Warren (IL) 52, North Fond du Lac 8:

Orioles' senior wide receiver Jackson Goldapske finished with six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Sturgeon Bay 52, Waupun 22

