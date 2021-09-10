Week 1 Fantasy Preview, Part 2

In Part 2 of our fantasy preview show, John Daigle, Pat Daugherty and Denny Carter join me to preview 11 games from the Week 1 slate, discussing key fantasy players from every matchup, and breaking down the Baltimore Ravens backfield after the season-ending injury to Gus Edwards.

The games we hit on this episode: Eagles-Falcons, Vikings-Bengals, 49ers-Lions (with a potentially big opportunity for Trey Sermon), Cardinals-Titans, Seahawks-Colts, Chargers-WFT, Jags-Texans, Dolphins-Pats, Packers-Saints, Bears-Rams, Ravens-Raiders.

You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, wherever you find your podcasts — or in the embedded player below: