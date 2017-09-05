Week 1 fantasy football start/sit advice: Rookie Quarterbacks

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Which rookie quarterbacks should owners play and avoid in the first week of the regular season?

There is no bigger fantasy unknown than the rookie class. Taking a risk on a first-year player may be scary, but we hope to make the decision a little easier for the opening week of football. Some of these young guys have proved this preseason that they are ready for the big show. Others have not lived up to their hype yet. There are very few rookie quarterbacks who have a chance to pull in great fantasy numbers in regular leagues. For deep fantasy leagues, here are the rookie QBs who will keep your team competitive in Week 1.

START

You have to respect a 21-year-old rookie who comes into the NFL and takes over a starting role on any team. Circumstances were a little easier for Kizer facing Brock Osweiler, but now he is the only rookie starting in Week 1. Kizer will have a tough test against the Steelers. There is also a lot of uncertainty in his offense. Still, Kizer gave us some brilliant moments in the preseason, and for a deep reach he could hold up well.

Trubisky is not the starter in Chicago; however, he is the best QB on the roster right now. He is coming off a hot preseason and waiting in the shadows of Mike Glennon. Glennon, on the other hand, looked terrible in the Bears’ exhibition games. No one is really sure why the Bears are insisting on starting Glennon at this point. It is only a matter of time before the rookie overthrows him. In NFL time, that could be a few snaps. Would not hurt to play Trubisky in the deepest of leagues and two-quarterback leagues in the event he comes in to play cleanup earlier than the Bears expect.

SIT

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is a good quarterback, but there is no chance he will surpass Alex Smith for the starting role this season. The Chiefs were thinking long term when they selected the rookie out of Texas Tech at the 10th pick. He will get some valuable development time under Smith this year and may be able to compete for the starting position in 2018.

Watson’s fantasy stock took a big hit in the preseason. He had a lot of inconsistent play, looking astute one minute and in over his head the next. Watson has to improve on working through progressions and not forcing the ball before the Texans will trust him. He cannot beat out Tom Savage for the starting position, so there is no need to start Watson in fantasy yet. Plus, Savage should have no problems handling a soft Jacksonville defense.





