Week 1 fantasy football start/sit advice: Rookie tight ends

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Which rookie tight ends should owners play and avoid in the first week of the regular season?

There is no bigger fantasy unknown than the rookie class. Taking a risk on a rookie may be scary, but we hope to make the decision a little easier for the opening week of football. Some of these rookies have proved this preseason that they are ready for the big show. Others have not lived up to their hype yet. So what rookie tight end can break out early and keep your team competitive in Week 1? We break down the rookie tight ends to start and sit for the first week of the regular season.

START

When Vance McDonald took off for Pittsburgh, he left the tight end starting role up for grabs and Kittle is making a strong play for the job. A strong red-zone target for QB Brian Hoyer, the fifth-round pick’s touchdown allure puts him in any fantasy conversation. He is a gamble that can pay off early for owners.

Engram was one of the most talked about tight ends in the preseason. He was compared to Giants great Jeremy Shockey early and showed his versatility getting targets on the line and out wide. Week 1 will be crucial for Engram if he is going to live up to all the hype. He has the potential to light it up in fantasy, playing decoy for Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Roll the dice and start Engram this week. It could be a risky move that really pays off.

SIT

Tampa Bay has repeatedly said that its first-round pick will be utilized more as a pass-blocker than catcher this season. The Bucs did not deviate too much from that plan in the preseason. Howard is quite the specimen, but he is competing with Cameron Brate, a 2016 touchdown leader at tight end. Brate and QB Jameis Winston have chemistry, and that leaves Howard out in the cold. No need to start the rookie for a handful of targets.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Injuries and subpar play in the preseason damaged Njoku’s fantasy value. He had back problems that limited him in camp and issues with ball security when he did practice. Even if he had a flawless preseason, Njoku would still have to deal with an uncertain Browns offense. There are too many questions circling the first-rounder. Best to sit Njoku Week 1.

