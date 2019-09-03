Week 1 fantasy football RB rankings: Can McCaffrey pick up where he left off?

Talk about a 2018 season. Run-CMC finished as the third-best running back in fantasy football (0.5 PPR), trailing only the otherworldly Todd Gurley and Saquon Barkley. But returning in 2019 to an offense that’s expected to be better along with a healthier Cam Newton, the sky seems to be the limit for Christian McCaffrey.

Check out where he sits in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 1:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

