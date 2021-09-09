Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Darren Waller readies to keep the Raiders’ offense afloat while Robert Tonyan hopes to increase his targets to offset touchdown regression.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 1 Tight Ends

Story continues

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has the second most receiving yards in the league since Patrick Mahomes became quarterback. He caught eight balls for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Browns in the Divisional Round. … Kelce isn’t the only tight end who can compile. Darren Waller is seventh in yards over the past two seasons and finished sixth in looks last year. The Raiders’ targets need is as acute as any team’s in the league. … It’s going to be a season of variables for George Kittle, from his health to his quarterbacks. There’s no question about his Week 1 matchup, though: It rocks. The Lions lack anything even close to resembling a Kittle killer up the seam. … De facto Ravens No. 1 receiver Mark Andrews opens the season against the talent-less second and third levels of the Raiders’ defense. … I believe T.J. Hockenson is ready for the top-five plunge, but there is nothing to like about his Week 1 matchup vs. a healthy 49ers defense that permitted the fewest tight end fantasy points last season.

I’ve been late enough arriving to the Kyle Pitts train that I’m still not sure I’m even on it. All I know is, the Eagles’ bottom-five defense sure feels like a good place to get on. The Falcons kept Pitts under wraps this summer. I can’t wait to see what he can do, even if I was never adventurous enough to pay the draft price. … Logan Thomas is primed to remain an every-snap player for a quarterback who loves to take chances but lacks a big arm. The targets should continue to roll right in. … Big Bob Tonyan isn’t going to score on 21.1 percent of his targets again. He also isn’t going to see fewer than 60 looks again. Don’t overthink regression. Hitch another ride on the Rodgers Wagon. … We can’t seem to make up our minds on Tyler Higbee. I see a player with by far the clearest path to No. 3 target duties on the Rams. … Noah Fant’s 26 targets over the final four games last season were fifth most amongst tight ends. Now he has a quarterback upgrade. Courtland Sutton’s return isn’t competing for the same looks as Fant.

Similar to Fant, Mike Gesicki was vacuuming up looks down the stretch last season. Also similar to Fant, Gesicki is playing in an offense with increased target competition. The Pats are a rough opening-week spot. … Dallas Goedert faces threats on every front, from shaky quarterback play to improved health from Zach Ertz. You just gotta let this one play out. … Evan Engram (calf) is on the wrong side of questionable. If you are somehow already tight end desperate, Kyle Rudolph offers TE2 touchdown potential. … I’ll take a flier on Gerald Everett ending up Russell Wilson’s No. 3 weapon. … Hunter Henry (shoulder) is ready for Week 1 and the immediate favorite to lead the Patriots in red zone targets. … Jared Cook should fill a similar red zone need for the Chargers. … Cole Kmet’s usage skyrocketed down the stretch in 2020. Jimmy Graham remains, but the same is true of the rest of Chicago’s underwhelming supporting cast. … The summer could have been a mirage, but Adam Trautman’s TE2 candidacy is on the ropes. Be prepared to cut him after the opener. … Keep O.J. Howard on speed dial. … If Chris Herndon earns any Week 1 targets behind Tyler Conklin, it would be a very good sign following his recent arrival.

Week 1 Kickers

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams