Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Daugherty
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



A.J. Brown ushers in a new Titans era with Julio Jones, Robert Woods fights Cooper Kupp for targets and Ja’Marr Chase hopes to hit the ground running with the Bengals.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 1 Receivers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyreek Hill

CLE

2

Davante Adams

@NO

3

Stefon Diggs

PIT

4

Calvin Ridley

PHI

5

DeAndre Hopkins

@TEN

6

A.J. Brown

ARI

7

DK Metcalf

@IND

8

Justin Jefferson

@CIN

9

Keenan Allen

@WAS

10

Terry McLaurin

LAC

11

Julio Jones

ARI

12

Robert Woods

CHI

13

Adam Thielen

@CIN

14

Chris Godwin

DAL

15

D.J. Moore

NYJ

16

CeeDee Lamb

@TB

17

Mike Evans

DAL

18

Tyler Lockett

@IND

19

Cooper Kupp

CHI

20

Amari Cooper

@TB

21

Allen Robinson

@LA

22

Diontae Johnson

@BUF

23

Jerry Jeudy

@NYG

24

Tee Higgins

MIN

25

Laviska Shenault

@HOU

26

Odell Beckham

@KC

27

Brandon Aiyuk

@DET

28

DeVonta Smith

@ATL

29

Robby Anderson

NYJ

30

Chase Claypool

@BUF

31

JuJu Smith-Schuster

@BUF

32

Antonio Brown

DAL

33

Tyler Boyd

MIN

34

Ja'Marr Chase

MIN

35

Brandin Cooks

JAC

36

Deebo Samuel

@DET

37

Courtland Sutton

@NYG

38

Corey Davis

@CAR

39

Michael Pittman

SEA

40

Kenny Golladay

DEN

41

Mike Williams

@WAS

42

Jarvis Landry

@KC

43

Michael Gallup

@TB

44

Marquise Brown

@LV

45

Marquez Callaway

GB

46

Tre'Quan Smith

GB

47

D.J. Chark

@HOU

48

Darnell Mooney

@LA

49

DeVante Parker

@NE

50

Marvin Jones

@HOU

51

Curtis Samuel

LAC

52

Elijah Moore

@CAR

53

Jaylen Waddle

@NE

54

Mecole Hardman

CLE

55

Jakobi Meyers

MIA

56

Russell Gage

PHI

57

Rondale Moore

@TEN

58

Henry Ruggs

BAL

59

Nelson Agholor

MIA

60

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

@NO

61

Emmanuel Sanders

PIT

62

Sterling Shepard

DEN

63

Cole Beasley

PIT

64

Bryan Edwards

BAL

65

Parris Campbell

SEA

66

Tyrell Williams

SF

67

Jalen Reagor

@ATL

68

A.J. Green

@TEN

69

Sammy Watkins

@LV

70

Hunter Renfrow

BAL

71

Amon-Ra St. Brown

SF

WR Notes: No one has made a bigger deal about the Saints’ cornerback shortage than the Saints, though they still have Marshon Lattimore to follow Davante Adams around in Week 1. … Week 14 against the Steelers was one of nine times Stefon Diggs drew 10-plus targets last season. “Diggs first, second and third” clearly remains the Bills’ passing-game plan for 2021. … Calvin Ridley appears poised to become “DeAndre Hopkins reliable” when it comes to drawing 150-plus targets. … And then there is Nuk himself. Hopkins seemed to take a physical beating in 2020, but he appeared in all 16 games and once again easily cleared the 150 mark. Even with A.J. Green and Rondale Moore’s additions, there is almost no scenario where a healthy Hopkins fails to reach 150. … A.J. Brown (knee) is already requiring maintenance days, but that just seems to be his NFL reality. From a matchup and scoring environment perspective, he is all systems go for Week 1. … As for Julio Jones behind Brown, this receiver corps is big enough for the two of them even with likely limited passing volume. This will be a Vikings-type attack, with the Big Dog getting fed and the two alpha wideouts soaking up prodigious target shares.

The Colts have a solid secondary. They don’t have a “we are going to stop DK Metcalf” secondary. … If there were any legitimate reasons to fade Justin Jefferson this season, they officially melted away following Irv Smith’s season-ending injury. A leap to the 150-target echelon seems all but inevitable. … It didn’t seem possible following Philip Rivers’ departure, but Keenan Allen somehow became even more of a teacher’s pet for his quarterback last season, setting new career highs in catches (7.1) and targets (10.5) per game. No legitimate target competition was added in the draft or free agency as Hunter Henry walked to the Patriots. … Terry McLaurin splashed big plays as a rookie then gutted through injury to compile as a sophomore. Hopefully he is the best of both worlds as a junior as Ryan Fitzpatrick somehow represents the best quarterback of his young career. … Robert Woods’ average targeted air yards and yards per catch both collapsed as Jared Goff bottomed all the way out in 2020. Matthew Stafford will restore not only Woods’ average depth of target, but his big-play upside in what is quietly one of the league’s narrower offenses.

Adam Thielen knows a thing or two about narrow offenses, while the Vikings’ target tree got even shorter following Irv Smith’s season-ending knee ailment. Usage floor should firewall Thielen’s inevitable touchdown regression. The Bengals’ duct tape and glued defense is an excellent way to ring in 2021. … The Bucs’ receiver corps is one of the league’s most enigmatic despite the talent involved. Chris Godwin has a skill-set tailor made for Tom Brady’s middle-of-the-field dominance, but injury issues prevented the duo from hitting it all the way off in 2020. Mike Evans, meanwhile, saw his raw production decline while his touchdown rate soared as Brady made him his new Gronk in the red zone. Then there is Antonio Brown, the best overall receiver of the 21st century who reportedly once again looked like it this summer. I bet on Godwin being the last man standing as he enters the heart of his prime, but this is one that simply has to play out on the field. All three should be running wild on Thursday evening. … D.J. Moore, who has proven it both inside and out, reminds me so much of an early-career Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, that also includes his shaky quarterback situations. Regardless, there is no ceiling to what the 24-year-old can accomplish.

In the great game between Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, Lamb gets the Week 1 leg up as Cooper likely deals with a heavy dose of Bucs CB Carlton Davis. … Matthew Stafford never ignored the slot in Detroit. Just like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp is due for an inevitable rebound after last year’s sub-1,000 yard campaign. … Andy Dalton + Jalen Ramsey = the Week 1 darkness before the dawn for Allen Robinson, who has to be counting down the days until Justin Fields takes over as Bears quarterback. … Diontae Johnson is the Steelers’ target hog until proven otherwise. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the slot man until proven otherwise. Chase Claypool is the absolute freak who can only be stopped by his own coaching staff. If Ben Roethlisberger’s arm strength is recovered even a little bit, this will be a more comfortable offense to start in fantasy leagues. … Maybe I’m out over my skis with this Jerry Jeudy ranking. I just think he makes too much sense as a targets-based WR2 in what is going to be Teddy Bridgewater’s nice and tidy passing attack. Bridgewater’s reluctance to pull the trigger on difficult throws coupled with Courtland Sutton still regaining full confidence in his surgically-repaired knee make for a bad combination on the outside. Of course, Sutton is such a special physical talent that this analysis could look extremely dated by this time next week.

While you were busy wondering if Tee Higgins was overhyped this summer, Ja’Marr Chase started talking about how the NFL ball is hard to see. He was allegedly taken out of context. … Elsewhere in Cincinnati, I know Tyler Boyd was hyped as a government bond this summer, but I just can’t help but wonder what his actual ceiling is anymore. ... We have got to project in Week 1, and I expect Laviska Shenault to be the targets leader for the Jaguars after D.J. Chark’s peculiar summer and Marvin Jones’ injured August. Shenault is at the perfect needs crossroads for a team lacking in established short-area threats. … Brandon Aiyuk more than lived up to expectations as a rookie, but even this feels high to me as the 49ers sort out all their moving parts on offense. … I think DeVonta Smith is a special player. We’ll see if he’s “overcomes one of the worst rosters in the league” special as a rookie. ... I spent the summer drafting Marquez Callaway in every league. I spent the past few weeks wondering if I underestimated Tre’Quan Smith’s breakout potential. For as much as Smith has been a letdown in fantasy, Jameis Winston is such a better fit for his field-stretching skill-set than Drew Brees was. … Hate It Here: Corey Davis needs to be ranked ahead of Elijah Moore for the time being. Hopefully “the time being” is one week.

Recommended Stories

  • Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top quarterback plays. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

  • A.J. Brown doesn’t practice Wednesday

    The first Titans injury report of the 2021 season includes wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown did not practice with the team as they worked to get ready to face the Cardinals this weekend. Brown’s knee is listed as the reason for his absence and he had surgery on both of his this offseason. Brown missed [more]

  • Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top running back plays. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Fantasy Football: Week 1 wide receiver rankings

    Want to see how your fantasy wide receivers stack up at the position? Check out our Week 1 rankings.

  • Chris Godwin limited in Tuesday’s practice

    Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury and Whitehead had some company on the team’s Tuesday injury report. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was a new addition to the report. He’s listed as a limited participant due to a quad injury. There’s been [more]

  • From a betting perspective: Breaking down Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

    Yahoo Sportsbook is breaking down all the angles for Thursday’s NFL kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Arizona looking to take next step against San Diego State

    Arizona opened the season with a loss to a Group of Five program after falling into an 18-point hole, stretching its losing streak to 13 games. While a win would have been nice, Arizona kicked off the Jedd Fisch era with a decent showing last weekend, nearly rallying to beat BYU in Las Vegas. The Wildcats could have folded after the big early hole, but fought back and did enough good things to make them believe the losing streak will end soon — possibly Saturday at home against San Diego State.

  • What’s next for Latavius Murray?

    The Saints cut Latavius Murray after he refused to reduce a $2.95 million salary that would have become guaranteed, as a practical matter, this weekend. So what’s next for Murray? Unless he refused to take less as a matter of principle, Murray would have (or at least should have) gauged the market by finding out [more]

  • CMC’s workload, Najee’s over/under, and Travis Kelce’s favorite fantasy team name | Ekeler’s Edge

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ fantasy expert Liz Loza to share his insights on Christian McCaffrey’s usage following an injury plagued season. The NFL debut of the most talked about rookie running back ahead of the 2021 season. AE will tell you which old face in a new place will take his game to the next level. Plus, a visit from TE1, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

  • Diggs finds validation in being selected a Bills captain

    Stefon Diggs no longer needs to worry about whether he’ll be accepted in Buffalo. If the record-setting production the receiver put up last year in his first season with the Bills wasn’t enough, whatever lingering apprehensions Diggs might have had were put to rest Tuesday, when he arrived for practice and learned he had been voted one of team’s eight captains. “I was kind of taken back a little bit because I’ve never been in that role,” Diggs said, noting he doesn’t recall ever earning that distinction even in high school, where the best player is named captain usually by default.

  • NFL betting: It's not easy to trust Kliff Kingsbury when looking at Cardinals future bets

    Can the Cardinals win more than 8.5 games and make the playoffs?

  • Federal workers' union suggests it will accept Biden vaccine mandate

    "The executive order the White House is expected to release later today making vaccination a condition of employment for federal employees is a step the government, as an employer, has the legal right to take," union President Tony Reardon said in a statement. The union, which said it has urged the workers it represents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, said it will work to ensure government agencies accommodate employees getting immunized in ways such as granting time off to recover from potential side effects.

  • Bears vs. Rams, Week 1: Who has the edge at each position?

    Here's who has the edge in a position by position breakdown of the Rams vs. Bears Week 1 matchup

  • NFC East Preview and Prediction: How will Giants' division shake out?

    Here's a look at what to expect as the Giants battle in the NFC East this year.

  • 7 things to know heading into Bears-Rams in Week 1

    From the Bears' season-opening struggles to another prime-time showing against the Rams, here are seven things to know ahead of Week 1.

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • New Orleans Saints to release veteran backup RB Latavius Murray

    The New Orleans Saints released veteran backup RB Latavius Murray, opening a roster spot for CB Desmond Trufant:

  • White House responds to Gov. Abbott’s defense of Texas abortion law

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s defense of the state’s restrictive abortion law by saying that Texas will “eliminate all rapists.” Psaki said, “If Gov. Abbott has a means of eliminating all rapists, or all rape, from the United States, then there’ll be bipartisan support for that.” Psaki then said that the Biden administration will work to ensure women in Texas have access to health care.

  • Kyle Pitts ranked 10th in CBS Sports’ rookie power rankings

    CBS Sports' Josh Edwards pumps the brakes on the former Florida star in his rookie power rankings, listing Pitts at No. 10.